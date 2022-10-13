Mindtree : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Registered Office Address: Mindtree Limited Global Village, RVCE Post, Mysore Road, Bengaluru - 560059, Karnataka, India. Corporate identity Number (CIN): L72200KA1999PLC025564 E‐mail : info@mindtree.com Ref: MT/STAT/CS/2022-23/104 October 14, 2022 To To BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra East, Mumbai 400 051 BSE : fax : 022 2272 3121/2041/ 61 NSE : fax: 022 2659 8237 / 38 Phone:022-22721233/4 Phone: (022) 2659 8235 / 36 email: corp.relations@bseindia.com email : cmlist@nse.co.in Dear Sirs, STOCK CODE/SYMBOL: 532819/MINDTREE

Sub: Audio/video recordings of earnings/quarterly call

This has reference to Regulation 46(2)(oa) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below link of Audio/Video recordings of Earnings/quarterly call of the Company held on October 13 , 2022.

https://www.mindtree.com/about/investors

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Mindtree Limited

Digitally signed by

SUBHODH SUBHODH

RAVINDRAN RAVINDRANATHSHETTY

ATH SHETTY Date: 2022.10.14 08:53:05 +05'30'

Subhodh Shetty

Company Secretary

A-13722

_____________________________________________________________________________________