  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Mindtree Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MINDTREE   INE018I01017

MINDTREE LIMITED

(MINDTREE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-10-14 am EDT
3440.00 INR   +3.50%
10/13Mindtree : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/13INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening higher tracking Asian peers
RE
10/13Transcript : Mindtree Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 13, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
News

Mindtree : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/13/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
Registered Office Address:

Mindtree Limited

Global Village, RVCE Post, Mysore Road,

Bengaluru - 560059, Karnataka, India.

Corporate identity Number (CIN): L72200KA1999PLC025564

E‐mail : info@mindtree.com

Ref: MT/STAT/CS/2022-23/104

October 14, 2022

To

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001

Bandra East, Mumbai 400 051

BSE : fax : 022 2272 3121/2041/ 61

NSE : fax: 022 2659 8237 / 38

Phone:022-22721233/4

Phone: (022) 2659 8235 / 36

email: corp.relations@bseindia.com

email : cmlist@nse.co.in

Dear Sirs,

STOCK CODE/SYMBOL: 532819/MINDTREE

Sub: Audio/video recordings of earnings/quarterly call

This has reference to Regulation 46(2)(oa) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below link of Audio/Video recordings of Earnings/quarterly call of the Company held on October 13 , 2022.

https://www.mindtree.com/about/investors

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Mindtree Limited

Digitally signed by

SUBHODH SUBHODH

RAVINDRAN RAVINDRANATHSHETTY

ATH SHETTY Date: 2022.10.14 08:53:05 +05'30'

Subhodh Shetty

Company Secretary

A-13722

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Mindtree Ltd

Global Village

T + 91 80 6706 4000

RVCE Post, Mysore Road

F +91 80 6706 4100

Bengaluru - 560059

W www.mindtree.com

Disclaimer

MindTree Limited published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 03:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 136 B 1 649 M 1 649 M
Net income 2023 20 401 M 248 M 248 M
Net cash 2023 25 985 M 316 M 316 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,1x
Yield 2023 1,23%
Capitalization 548 B 6 659 M 6 659 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,85x
EV / Sales 2024 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 35 071
Free-Float 36,3%
