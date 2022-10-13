Mindtree : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
|
Ref: MT/STAT/CS/2022-23/104
|
October 14, 2022
|
Dear Sirs,
|
STOCK CODE/SYMBOL: 532819/MINDTREE
|
Sub: Audio/video recordings of earnings/quarterly call
This has reference to Regulation 46(2)(oa) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below link of Audio/Video recordings of Earnings/quarterly call of the Company held on October 13 , 2022.
https://www.mindtree.com/about/investors
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For Mindtree Limited
Digitally signed by
SUBHODH SUBHODH
RAVINDRAN RAVINDRANATHSHETTY
ATH SHETTY Date: 2022.10.14 08:53:05 +05'30'
Subhodh Shetty
Company Secretary
A-13722
Disclaimer
MindTree Limited published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 03:51:02 UTC.