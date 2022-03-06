Mindtree : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

|
Ref: MT/STAT/CS/2021-22/143
|
March 6, 2022
|
To
|
To
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Exchange Plaza,
|
Dalal Street,
|
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East,
|
Mumbai 400 001
|
Mumbai 400 051
|
|
Stock Code/Symbol: 532819/MINDTREE
|
Dear Sirs,
|
Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith schedule for the Analysts / Investors Meeting. The details of the same are as follows:
|
Date
|
Particulars
|
Type of meeting
|
Location
|
|
|
|
|
March 8, 2022
|
B&K Securities : Thematic Series
|
Group meeting
|
Virtual
|
|
- Indian Tech Leaders
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kindly take the above on record.
Thanking you.
Yours sincerely,
for Mindtree Limited
Subhodh Shetty
Company Secretary
Membership No. A13722
