    MINDTREE   INE018I01017

MINDTREE LIMITED

(MINDTREE)
Mindtree : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

03/06/2022 | 01:09pm EST
Registered Office Address: Mindtree Limited

Global Village, RVCE Post, Mysore Road,

Bengaluru - 560059, Karnataka, India.

Corporate identity Number (CIN): L72200KA1999PLC025564

E-mail : info@mindtree.com

Ref: MT/STAT/CS/2021-22/143

March 6, 2022

To

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Stock Code/Symbol: 532819/MINDTREE

Dear Sirs,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith schedule for the Analysts / Investors Meeting. The details of the same are as follows:

Date

Particulars

Type of meeting

Location

March 8, 2022

B&K Securities : Thematic Series

Group meeting

Virtual

- Indian Tech Leaders

Kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you.

Yours sincerely,

for Mindtree Limited

Subhodh Shetty

Company Secretary

Membership No. A13722

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Mindtree Limited

Global Village

T + 91 80 6706 4000

RVCE Post, Mysore Road

F +91 80 6706 4100

Bengaluru - 560059

W www.mindtree.com

MindTree Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 18:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
