Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Mindtree Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MINDTREE   INE018I01017

MINDTREE LIMITED

(MINDTREE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-06-17 am EDT
2780.35 INR   -1.22%
01:54pMINDTREE : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
05/25Nomura Adjusts Mindtree's Price Target to 2,830 Indian Rupees From 4,320 Rupees, Keeps at Neutral
MT
05/19J.P.Morgan downgrades India's IT sector as pandemic boom fades
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mindtree : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

06/19/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Registered Office Address: Mindtree Limited

Global Village, RVCE Post, Mysore Road,

Bengaluru - 560059, Karnataka, India.

Corporate identity Number (CIN): L72200KA1999PLC025564

E-mail : info@mindtree.com

Ref: MT/STAT/CS/2022-23/043

June 19, 2022

To

To

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Stock Code/Symbol: 532819/MINDTREE

Dear Sirs,

Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith schedule for the Analysts / Investors Meeting. The details of the same are as follows:

Date

Particulars

Type of Meeting

Location

June 21, 2022

BNP Paribas India Virtual

Group

Virtual

Investors Days

Kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you.

Yours sincerely,

for Mindtree Limited

Subhodh Shetty

Company Secretary

A-13722

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Mindtree Limited

Global Village

T + 91 80 6706 4000

RVCE Post, Mysore Road

F +91 80 6706 4100

Bengaluru - 560059

W www.mindtree.com

Disclaimer

MindTree Limited published this content on 19 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2022 17:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MINDTREE LIMITED
01:54pMINDTREE : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
05/25Nomura Adjusts Mindtree's Price Target to 2,830 Indian Rupees From 4,320 Rupees, Keeps ..
MT
05/19J.P.Morgan downgrades India's IT sector as pandemic boom fades
RE
05/17Finastra - Mindtree and Finastra Partner to Deliver Managed Services Payments Solutions..
AQ
05/16Mindtree and Finastra Partner to Deliver Managed Services Payments Solutions in the Nor..
AQ
05/16Mindtree and Finastra Partner to Deliver Managed Services Payments Solutions in the Nor..
CI
05/09Opsera Announces Partnership with Mindtree to Accelerate DevOps Initiatives
AQ
05/09Larsen & Toubro Infotech to Merge with Mindtree
MT
05/06Mindtree and LTI Announce Merger to Create India's Next Large-Scale IT Services Player
AQ
05/06Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited agreed to acquire 39% stake in Mindtree Limited.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MINDTREE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 129 B 1 647 M 1 647 M
Net income 2023 18 814 M 241 M 241 M
Net cash 2023 29 953 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,3x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 458 B 5 872 M 5 872 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
EV / Sales 2024 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 35 071
Free-Float 33,5%
Chart MINDTREE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mindtree Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINDTREE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 2 780,35 INR
Average target price 4 086,26 INR
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Debashis Chatterjee Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vinit Teredesai Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Non-Executive Chairman
Aan S. Chauhan Chief Technology Officer
Subhodh Shetty Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINDTREE LIMITED-41.83%5 872
ACCENTURE PLC-33.57%174 426
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.37%144 810
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.91%83 666
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.51%74 544
VMWARE, INC.0.29%48 980