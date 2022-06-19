Mindtree : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
06/19/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
June 19, 2022
Subject: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meeting under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith schedule for the Analysts / Investors Meeting. The details of the same are as follows: