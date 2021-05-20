Log in
    MINDTREE   INE018I01017

MINDTREE LIMITED

(MINDTREE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 05/20 07:16:31 am
2094.1 INR   +0.45%
09:50aMINDTREE  : to acquire NxT Digital Business of L&T
PU
04/26MINDTREE  : and Duck Creek Collaborate with UPC Insurance to Drive its Digital…
PU
04/19MINDTREE  : Records Rise in Fiscal Q4 Net Profit
MT
Mindtree : to acquire NxT Digital Business of L&T

05/20/2021 | 09:50am EDT
Acquisition to enhance Mindtree's cloud-based IoT and AI capabilities for Industry 4.0

Bangalore (India) and Warren (NJ), May 20, 2021 -Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire the NxT Digital Business, the cloud based IoT and AI platform for Industry 4.0 of L&T Group.

The NxT Digital Business, was founded as a startup with broad digital capabilities within L&T. It has played an instrumental role in extensive applications of IoT technology and digitalization of many aspects of L&T's operations where numerous assets were connected and factories were digitalized to make the company's operations data driven for objective decision making. NxT Digital Business leverages the Group's deep industry domain expertise with emerging technologies like industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning and augmented and virtual reality, geospatial and cybersecurity applications to deliver disruptive business outcomes for its global customers.

Mindtree and NxT Digital Business' combined offerings will bring scale and market agility to meet the growing end-to-end digital transformation demands of customers. That will help accelerate the journey to Industry 4.0, which involves smart automation of industry and manufacturing to gain agility and customer-centricity. Mindtree will leverage NxT Digital Business' capabilities across several industry segments in integrating sensors and telemetry data with its advanced data analytics and insights leadership to drive digitization across the manufacturing and engineering value chain, deliver tangible operational efficiencies and a differentiated customer experience.

'There is a huge opportunity ahead as global manufacturers and industrial companies are increasingly adopting Industry 4.0 focused smart solutions, systems, and processes, but are struggling to leverage data and analytics to drive efficiency and competitive advantage,' said Mr. S. N. Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro Limited. 'NxT Digital Businessexperience, talent, expertise and credentials, coupled with Mindtree's global scale, technology leadership, and deep understanding of domain and delivery, are a powerful combination of focus and capabilities to meet clients' requirements.'

'Industrial and manufacturing companies are starting to adopt digital technologies across the value chain, but need a partner with expertise to strategically connect the dots and generate business value from their data,' said Mr. Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Mindtree Limited. 'The acquisition will complement our significant strengths in reimagining consumer experience, positioning us as one of the leading partners for leveraging data and analytics to drive insights and deliver transformational services to our clients.'

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. 'Born digital,' in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 270 enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 23,800 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated 'Mindtree Minds.'

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.comor follow us @Mindtree_Ltd

Disclaimer

MindTree Limited published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 13:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 79 437 M 1 087 M 1 087 M
Net income 2021 10 933 M 150 M 150 M
Net cash 2021 15 558 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 345 B 4 712 M 4 719 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 23 814
Free-Float 29,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 1 993,38 INR
Last Close Price 2 084,75 INR
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target -4,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Debashis Chatterjee Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Vinit Teredesai Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Non-Executive Chairman
Vijay Ram Head-Communications, Media & Technology
Dayapatra Nevatia Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINDTREE LIMITED25.56%4 691
ACCENTURE PLC7.56%178 598
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.66%155 732
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.32%127 944
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.27%81 206
INFOSYS LIMITED6.47%77 540