MinebeaMitsumi : Notice Regarding Application for Selection of New Market Segment "Prime Market"

October 4, 2021

To whom it may concern,

Company MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. Name: Representative: Yoshihisa Kainuma Representative Director, CEO&COO (Code No. 6479, TSE Div.No.1) Contact: Takayuki Ishikawa General Manager Corporate Communications and Phone: Investor Relations Office +81-(0)3-6758-6703

Notice Regarding Application for Selection of New Market Segment "Prime Market"

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (hereinafter the "Company") received the results of its initial assessment from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (hereinafter the "TSE") on July 9, 2021, and confirmed that the Company complies with the listing criteria for the "Prime Market" in the new market segment.

Based on the results, the Board of Directors of the Company resolved at its meeting held on today to select and apply for the "Prime Market" in the transition to the new market segment of TSE, which is scheduled to take place on April 4, 2022.

The Company will proceed with the prescribed procedures related to the application for the selection of the new market segment in accordance with the schedule set by the TSE.

