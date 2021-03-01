Log in
MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

MINEBEAMITSUMI INC.

(6479)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

MinebeaMitsumi : Notice regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchas (Repurchase of Own Shares pursuant to Section 1 of Article 459 of the Company Law)

03/01/2021 | 01:02am EST
March 1, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: Representative:MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. Yoshihisa KainumaContact:

Representative Director, CEO & COO (Code No. 6479 TSE Div. No. 1) Takayuki Ishikawa

General Manager

Phone:

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Office +81-(0)3-6758-6703

Notice regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase

(Repurchase of Own Shares pursuant to Section 1 of Article 459 of the Company Law)

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. hereby announces the repurchase status of its own shares pursuant to Section 1 of Article 459 of the Company Law, as resolved on February 5, 2021 at the Board Meeting.

1. Type of shares repurchased:

Shares of common stock of MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc.

2. Aggregate number of shares repurchased:

628,800 shares

3. Aggregate amount of repurchase:

1,672,084,905 yen

4. Period of repurchase:

From February 8, 2021 to February 28, 2021

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution on the repurchase of own shares at the Board Meeting on February 5, 2021

(1) Type of shares to be repurchased:

Shares of common stock of MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc.

(2) Aggregate number of shares to be

Up to a maximum of 4 million shares

(Ratio of aggregate number of shares to be repurchased to

repurchased:

number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares):

0.98%)

(3) Aggregate amount of repurchase:

Up to a maximum of 10,000 million yen

(4) Period of repurchase:

From February 8, 2021 to April 30, 2021

2. Cumulative total of own shares repurchased in accordance with the above resolution

  • (1) Aggregate number of shares repurchased: 628,800 shares

  • (2) Aggregate amount of repurchase: 1,672,084,905 yen

# # #

Disclaimer

Minebea Mitsumi Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 06:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 971 B 9 114 M 9 114 M
Net income 2021 44 860 M 421 M 421 M
Net Debt 2021 59 791 M 561 M 561 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 1 068 B 10 014 M 10 023 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 82 617
Free-Float 82,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2 679,23 JPY
Last Close Price 2 615,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yoshihisa Kainuma Chairman, President, CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Michiya Kagami Director & General Manager-Technology
Yasunobu Nakagiri Head-Technology
Motomu Saito Executive Officer & Head-Business Administration
Kohshi Murakami Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINEBEAMITSUMI INC.27.69%10 014
ATLAS COPCO AB14.49%66 269
FANUC CORPORATION3.86%47 374
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION6.23%37 041
SANDVIK AB12.62%33 775
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-2.08%28 131
