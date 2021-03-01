MinebeaMitsumi : Notice regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchas (Repurchase of Own Shares pursuant to Section 1 of Article 459 of the Company Law)

March 1, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: Representative:MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. Yoshihisa KainumaContact:

Representative Director, CEO & COO (Code No. 6479 TSE Div. No. 1) Takayuki Ishikawa

General Manager

Phone:

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Office +81-(0)3-6758-6703

Notice regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase

(Repurchase of Own Shares pursuant to Section 1 of Article 459 of the Company Law)

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. hereby announces the repurchase status of its own shares pursuant to Section 1 of Article 459 of the Company Law, as resolved on February 5, 2021 at the Board Meeting.

1. Type of shares repurchased: Shares of common stock of MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. 2. Aggregate number of shares repurchased: 628,800 shares 3. Aggregate amount of repurchase: 1,672,084,905 yen 4. Period of repurchase: From February 8, 2021 to February 28, 2021 (Reference)

1. Details of the resolution on the repurchase of own shares at the Board Meeting on February 5, 2021

(1) Type of shares to be repurchased: Shares of common stock of MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (2) Aggregate number of shares to be Up to a maximum of 4 million shares (Ratio of aggregate number of shares to be repurchased to repurchased: number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares): 0.98%) (3) Aggregate amount of repurchase: Up to a maximum of 10,000 million yen (4) Period of repurchase: From February 8, 2021 to April 30, 2021

2. Cumulative total of own shares repurchased in accordance with the above resolution

(1) Aggregate number of shares repurchased: 628,800 shares

(2) Aggregate amount of repurchase: 1,672,084,905 yen

# # #