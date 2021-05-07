MinebeaMitsumi : Notice Regarding Dividends on Retained Earnings (70th Anniversary Commemorative Dividend)

May 7, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc.

Representative: Yoshihisa Kainuma Representative Director,

CEO & COO

(Code No. 6479, TSE Div. No. 1)

Contact:Katsuhiko Yoshida Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Phone:+81-(0)3-6758-6711

Notice Regarding Dividends on Retained Earnings

(70th Anniversary Commemorative Dividend)

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors meeting held on May 7, 2021 made a resolution as shown below regarding the dividends on retained earnings with the record date of March 31, 2021.

1. Details of Dividend

Most recent Results for dividend forecast Amount decided the previous fiscal year (announced (ended March 31, 2020) February 5, 2021) Record date March 31, 2021 Same as left March 31, 2020 22.00 yen (Ordinary dividend Dividends per share 14.00 yen) 14.00 yen 14.00 yen (Commemorative Dividend 8.00 yen) Total dividends 8,949 million yen ― 5,717 million yen Effective date June 30, 2021 ― June 3, 2020 Funding for dividends Retained earnings ― Retained earnings

2. Reasons

Sharing profits with our shareholders is first priority at MinebeaMitsumi. That is why our basic dividend policy gives priority to enhancing equity efficiency and improving returns to our shareholders. Dividends, while reflecting performance, have been determined in light of the overall business environment and with an eye to maintaining a stable and continuous distribution of profits.

The Company will celebrate its 70th anniversary this year. In order to express our gratitude to our shareholders, we intend to make a proposal at the coming 75th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June to pay a 22-yen-per-shareyear-end dividend for the fiscal year, including the ordinary dividend of 14 yen per share and the 70th anniversary commemorative dividend of 8 yen per share.

As the Company has already paid an interim dividend of 14 yen per share, the annual dividends will be 36 yen per share, increasing by 8 yen per share from the previous fiscal year.

(Reference)

Dividends per share Record date Interim Year-end Total Fiscal year ended March 31,2021 14.00 yen 22.00 yen 36.00 yen Fiscal year ended March 31,2020 14.00 yen 14.00 yen 28.00 yen

