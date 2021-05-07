Log in
    6479   JP3906000009

MINEBEAMITSUMI INC.

(6479)
MinebeaMitsumi : Notice Regarding Dividends on Retained Earnings (70th Anniversary Commemorative Dividend)

05/07/2021
May 7, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name: MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc.

Representative: Yoshihisa Kainuma Representative Director,

CEO & COO

(Code No. 6479, TSE Div. No. 1)

Contact:Katsuhiko Yoshida Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Phone:+81-(0)3-6758-6711

Notice Regarding Dividends on Retained Earnings

(70th Anniversary Commemorative Dividend)

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors meeting held on May 7, 2021 made a resolution as shown below regarding the dividends on retained earnings with the record date of March 31, 2021.

1. Details of Dividend

Most recent

Results for

dividend forecast

Amount decided

the previous fiscal year

(announced

(ended March 31, 2020)

February 5, 2021)

Record date

March 31, 2021

Same as left

March 31, 2020

22.00 yen

(Ordinary dividend

Dividends per share

14.00 yen)

14.00 yen

14.00 yen

(Commemorative

Dividend 8.00 yen)

Total dividends

8,949 million yen

5,717 million yen

Effective date

June 30, 2021

June 3, 2020

Funding for dividends

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Reasons

Sharing profits with our shareholders is first priority at MinebeaMitsumi. That is why our basic dividend policy gives priority to enhancing equity efficiency and improving returns to our shareholders. Dividends, while reflecting performance, have been determined in light of the overall business environment and with an eye to maintaining a stable and continuous distribution of profits.

The Company will celebrate its 70th anniversary this year. In order to express our gratitude to our shareholders, we intend to make a proposal at the coming 75th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June to pay a 22-yen-per-shareyear-end dividend for the fiscal year, including the ordinary dividend of 14 yen per share and the 70th anniversary commemorative dividend of 8 yen per share.

As the Company has already paid an interim dividend of 14 yen per share, the annual dividends will be 36 yen per share, increasing by 8 yen per share from the previous fiscal year.

(Reference)

Dividends per share

Record date

Interim

Year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended March 31,2021

14.00 yen

22.00 yen

36.00 yen

Fiscal year ended March 31,2020

14.00 yen

14.00 yen

28.00 yen

＃＃＃

Disclaimer

Minebea Mitsumi Inc. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 09:28:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
