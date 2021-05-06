Log in
    6479   JP3906000009

MINEBEAMITSUMI INC.

(6479)
MinebeaMitsumi : Notice regarding the Status of Own Shares Repurchase and Completion of Repurchase

05/06/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
May 6, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Company Name:

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc.

Representative:

Yoshihisa Kainuma

Representative Director, CEO & COO

(Code No. 6479 TSE Div. No. 1)

Contact:

Takayuki Ishikawa

General Manager

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations Office

Phone:

+81-(0)3-6758-6703

Notice regarding the Status of Own Shares Repurchase and Completion of Repurchase (Repurchase of Own Shares pursuant to Section 1 of Article 459 of the Company Law)

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. hereby announces the repurchase status of its own shares pursuant to Section 1 of Article 459 of the Company Law, as resolved on February 5, 2021 at the Board Meeting.

We hereby also announce that the share repurchase based on the resolution above has been completed with the following repurchase.

  1. Type of shares repurchased:
  2. Aggregate number of shares repurchased:
  3. Aggregate amount of repurchase:
  4. Period of repurchase:

(Reference)

Shares of common stock of MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc.

758,400 shares

2,082,635,110 yen

From April 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021 (execution date basis)

1. Details of the resolution on the repurchase of own shares at the Board Meeting on February 5, 2021

  1. Type of shares to be repurchased:
  2. Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased:

Shares of common stock of MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc.

Up to a maximum of 4 million shares

(Ratio of aggregate number of shares to be repurchased to number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares): 0.98%)

(3) Aggregate amount of repurchase:

Up to a maximum of 10,000 million yen

(4) Period of repurchase:

From February 8, 2021 to April 30, 2021

2. Cumulative total of own shares repurchased in accordance with the above resolution

(1) Aggregate number of shares repurchased:

2,496,900 shares

(2) Aggregate amount of repurchase:

6,774,034,013 yen

# # #

Disclaimer

Minebea Mitsumi Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MINEBEAMITSUMI INC.
02:11pMINEBEAMITSUMI  : Notice regarding the Status of Own Shares Repurchase and Compl..
PU
05/04MINEBEAMITSUMI INC.  : annual earnings release
04/01MINEBEAMITSUMI  : Notice regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase (Repurchas..
PU
03/30MINEBEAMITSUMI INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/25Nikkei 225 Up 1.1%, Snaps Four-Day Losing Streak on Bargain-Hunting
MT
03/02MINEBEAMITSUMI  : Minebea Mitsumi Repurchases Own Shares Worth Over $15 Million
MT
03/01MINEBEAMITSUMI  : Notice regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchas (Repurchase..
PU
02/08Japanese Shares Soar Tracking Asian Peers Lifted by Economic Recovery Hopes
MT
02/07MINEBEAMITSUMI  : Logs Lower Attributable Profit in April-December 2020; Shares ..
MT
02/07MINEBEAMITSUMI  : Minebea Mitsumi's Board Approves $95 Million Repurchase of Own..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 978 B 8 963 M 8 963 M
Net income 2021 44 951 M 412 M 412 M
Net Debt 2021 62 372 M 572 M 572 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 1 127 B 10 332 M 10 331 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 82 617
Free-Float 82,4%
Technical analysis trends MINEBEAMITSUMI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3 098,57 JPY
Last Close Price 2 777,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yoshihisa Kainuma Chairman, President, CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Michiya Kagami Director & General Manager-Technology
Yasunobu Nakagiri Head-Technology
Motomu Saito Executive Officer & Head-Business Administration
Kohshi Murakami Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINEBEAMITSUMI INC.33.84%10 202
ATLAS COPCO AB24.58%71 681
FANUC CORPORATION-0.73%44 195
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.18%40 751
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.19.35%34 416
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED28.75%33 591