MinebeaMitsumi : Notice regarding the Status of Own Shares Repurchase and Completion of Repurchase

May 6, 2021
To whom it may concern:
Company Name:
MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc.
Representative:
Yoshihisa Kainuma
Representative Director, CEO & COO
(Code No. 6479 TSE Div. No. 1)
Contact:
Takayuki Ishikawa
General Manager
Corporate Communications and
Investor Relations Office
Phone:
+81-(0)3-6758-6703
Notice regarding the Status of Own Shares Repurchase and Completion of Repurchase (Repurchase of Own Shares pursuant to Section 1 of Article 459 of the Company Law)
MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. hereby announces the repurchase status of its own shares pursuant to Section 1 of Article 459 of the Company Law, as resolved on February 5, 2021 at the Board Meeting.
We hereby also announce that the share repurchase based on the resolution above has been completed with the following repurchase.
Type of shares repurchased:
Aggregate number of shares repurchased:
Aggregate amount of repurchase:
Period of repurchase:
(Reference)
Shares of common stock of MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc.
758,400 shares
2,082,635,110 yen
From April 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021 (execution date basis)
1. Details of the resolution on the repurchase of own shares at the Board Meeting on February 5, 2021
Type of shares to be repurchased:
Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased:
Shares of common stock of MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc.
Up to a maximum of 4 million shares
(Ratio of aggregate number of shares to be repurchased to number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares): 0.98%)
(3) Aggregate amount of repurchase:
Up to a maximum of 10,000 million yen
(4) Period of repurchase:
From February 8, 2021 to April 30, 2021
2. Cumulative total of own shares repurchased in accordance with the above resolution
(1) Aggregate number of shares repurchased:
2,496,900 shares
(2) Aggregate amount of repurchase:
6,774,034,013 yen
# # #
|Sales 2021
|
978 B
8 963 M
8 963 M
|Net income 2021
|
44 951 M
412 M
412 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
62 372 M
572 M
572 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|26,0x
|Yield 2021
|1,01%
