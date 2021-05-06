MinebeaMitsumi : Notice regarding the Status of Own Shares Repurchase and Completion of Repurchase

May 6, 2021 To whom it may concern: Company Name: MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. Representative: Yoshihisa Kainuma Representative Director, CEO & COO (Code No. 6479 TSE Div. No. 1) Contact: Takayuki Ishikawa General Manager Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Office Phone: +81-(0)3-6758-6703

Notice regarding the Status of Own Shares Repurchase and Completion of Repurchase (Repurchase of Own Shares pursuant to Section 1 of Article 459 of the Company Law)

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. hereby announces the repurchase status of its own shares pursuant to Section 1 of Article 459 of the Company Law, as resolved on February 5, 2021 at the Board Meeting.

We hereby also announce that the share repurchase based on the resolution above has been completed with the following repurchase.