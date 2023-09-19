Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2023) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") to raise total proceeds of up to C$1,500,000. The Private Placement will consist of 4,687,500 units at a price of $0.32 per unit (each a "Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 2 years from closing at a price of $0.50.

Andrea Aranguren, President & CEO at MineHub, said, "With a growing network of over 100 companies currently using the platform, including market leaders such as Codelco, Southwire and Sumitomo Corporation, MineHub is rapidly advancing towards being the premier digital solution and the global leader in commodities supply chain management.

We continue to benefit from increasing commercial traction and rapid adoption from large corporate customers. The virality effect of our hub-and-spoke model is exceeding our expectations, and we look forward to announcing new customer agreements in the near future. We are well on track to achieve and even surpass our revenue targets for the year. This financing will continue to fund the Company's growth, and we are fortunate to benefit from the support of key shareholders expected to participate in this financing who understand both the immediate and long-term upside potential of the Company and will help get us nearer to profitability. We look forward to rest of 2023 and 2024 as exciting and transformative years for the Company."

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes. The completion of the Private Placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). All securities issued under the Private Placement will bear a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company will pay finder's fees in connection with Private Placement as permitted by applicable securities laws and the rules of the TSXV.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in Private Placement which participation will constitute a related-party transaction, as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The issuance of the Units is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101, pursuant to Subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101, and exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101, pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

About MineHub

MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email info@minehub.com or visit our website at www.minehub.com. Tel: (604) 628-5623

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identiﬁed by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise suﬃcient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or ﬁnancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

