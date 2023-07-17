Andrea Aranguren has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer and will lead the Company's growth into the future

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2023) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Aranguren as its new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Andrea previously served as the President & COO of MineHub, joining the Company earlier this year through the acquisition of Waybridge Technologies ("Waybridge") where she was the co-founder and Chief Customer Officer.

Andrea takes over from MineHub's former CEO, Arnoud Star Busmann, who has led MineHub from its concept stage to its current position as the leading digital platform for mining & metals supply chains. Arnoud will contribute to the Company's success in its next phase by continuing to serve on its Board of Directors.

Commenting on the appointment, Arnoud expressed his confidence in Andrea's ability to lead the Company, stating, "I am delighted to welcome Andrea as the new CEO of MineHub. With an impressive background in global commercial management and expertise in logistics digitization and supply chain optimization, Andrea is well- positioned to lead MineHub into its next phase of growth and innovation. Her strong leadership skills and strategic mindset have been evident throughout the acquisition process and will ensure the successful integration of Waybridge into the Company. I am confident that she will continue to drive the Company's growth and deliver value to our customers and shareholders."

Andrea commented on her new role as CEO, "I am extremely excited and honoured to assume this new role as CEO and look forward to building upon the Company's strong foundation created under Arnoud's leadership. I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board of Directors, and am committed to advancing our position as a global leader in providing mining and supply chain technology solutions, driving innovation, and delivering unparalleled value to our customers. With our talented team and dedication to excellence, I am confident that we continue to deliver strong results going forward."

Andrea is an expert in logistics digitization and supply chain optimization with over a decade of experience in the field. In her previous role as a Founder and Chief Customer Officer of Waybridge, she was responsible for customer implementations, counterparty onboarding and ecosystem partnerships for the company's global customer base, including the largest copper and aluminum manufacturers in the U.S. and the largest copper producer in the world. During this time Andrea managed global commercial teams, including account management, customer success, strategic partnerships, and operations & logistics.

Previously, Andrea served as Vice President, Environmental Markets for IHS Markit, where she was responsible for the product design and development of the environmental registry, and she played an integral role in the development of IHS Markit's Commodity Tracker: a digital documentation and inventory reconciliation platform for physical commodities. Prior to IHS Markit, Andrea also served as Vice President, Metals Logistics at Goldman Sachs & Co., where she was responsible for the development of an innovative scheduling and trading platform. While at Goldman Sachs & Co., Andrea also managed the onboarding of structured financing transactions in the Oil & Gas market, which entailed highlighting and addressing risk management issues, overseeing the development of business and operational requirements, supervising the development of the pricing and cash flow models and handling the contract negotiations with the client. Andrea graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with honours in Economics and received her MBA from Columbia University.

Appointment of David Williams to the Company's Advisory Board

MineHub is also pleased to announce the appointment of David Williams to the Company's Advisory Board. David is an experienced global equities fund manager and corporate finance professional with 20 years capital markets experience. David was with M&G Investments in London from 2004 to 2019, in a variety of senior roles including Fund Manager of the M&G Global Recovery Fund from 2010 to 2019. In this position, David took an active role in delivery of the fund's strategy, which included significant involvement in investment decision making, fund raising, and corporate transactions. In 2019, David founded Richmond Bridge Capital that provides corporate finance advice to a range of small and medium sized, public and private companies and is a founder of UK based investment firm Sankofa Investment Partners. David is also a director of CSE listed Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.

In addition, the Company announces the grant of 400,000 stock options to a senior officer of the Company, with each option exercisable at a price of $0.30 cents per share for a period of five years. The stock options will be subject to vesting requirements, as determined by the board of directors. The options have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's current stock option plan and have a hold period of 4 months and a day from the date of issuance in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

