    MHUB   CA60273M1059

MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MHUB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 01/31 03:59:28 pm
0.93 CAD   +6.90%
08:05aMineHub Receives DTC Eligibility
NE
01/13MineHub Annual CEO Address
AQ
2021MineHub Technologies Inc Announces MineHub Platform Used by BHP and China Minmetals
CI
Summary 
Most relevant

MineHub Receives DTC Eligibility

02/01/2022 | 08:05am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through Depository Trust Company (DTC) in the United States.

Receiving DTC eligibility combined with the Company's previously announced trading on the OTCQB market in the United States will assist to increase MineHub's visibility to U.S. investors and potentially help broaden the Company's investor base, with the goal to improve liquidity across multiple jurisdictions.

DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates the electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. The shares of the company, which trade under the symbol MHUBF in the United States, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC and are therefore considered DTC eligible.

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is an open, enterprise-grade platform for digital trade, bringing efficiency, security and responsibility to mining and metals supply chains. MineHub connects the many parties involved in a physical commodity transaction in a digitally integrated workflow, operating on the basis of shared information secured by a global enterprise blockchain network. Users of MineHub are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to customer needs and have confidence in the resilience, security and compliance of their operations.

Arnoud Star Busmann
CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email info@Minehub.com or visit our website at www.minehub.com

Investor Relations
RB Milestone Group, LLC (RBMG) at minehub@rbmilestone.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112240


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC.
2021BHP and China Minmetals Complete First Cross-Border Copper Concentrate Transaction Usin..
NE
2021MineHub Launches Solution for Carbon Emissions Tracking and ESG Compliance
NE
2021MineHub Launches Solution for Carbon Emissions Tracking and ESG Compliance
CI
2021MineHub Technologies Partners with Spire Global
NE
2021Kimura Capital Finances First Live Metals Shipments on the MineHub Platform
NE
2021Mining and Metals Blockchain Platform MineHub Technologies Launches Contract Management..
AQ
2021MineHub Technologies Inc. Announces the Launch of Contract Management Solution for Supp..
CI
More news
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,93 CAD
Average target price 2,60 CAD
Spread / Average Target 180%
Managers and Directors
Arnoud Star Busmann President & Chief Executive Officer
Gavin John Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Vince Sorace Executive Chairman
Mathijs Bulten Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Nakhla Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC.-4.12%39
ORACLE CORPORATION-6.94%216 733
SAP SE-11.61%145 862
SERVICENOW, INC.-9.76%116 567
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-6.71%36 450
DOCUSIGN, INC.-17.43%24 887