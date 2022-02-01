MineHub Receives DTC Eligibility

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through Depository Trust Company (DTC) in the United States.

Receiving DTC eligibility combined with the Company's previously announced trading on the OTCQB market in the United States will assist to increase MineHub's visibility to U.S. investors and potentially help broaden the Company's investor base, with the goal to improve liquidity across multiple jurisdictions.

DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates the electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. The shares of the company, which trade under the symbol MHUBF in the United States, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC and are therefore considered DTC eligible.

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is an open, enterprise-grade platform for digital trade, bringing efficiency, security and responsibility to mining and metals supply chains. MineHub connects the many parties involved in a physical commodity transaction in a digitally integrated workflow, operating on the basis of shared information secured by a global enterprise blockchain network. Users of MineHub are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to customer needs and have confidence in the resilience, security and compliance of their operations.

Arnoud Star Busmann

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email info@ Minehub.com or visit our website at www. minehub.com

Investor Relations

RB Milestone Group, LLC (RBMG) at minehub@rbmilestone.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112240