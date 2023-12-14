Official MINERA ALAMOS INC. press release

Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (the "Company" or "Minera Alamos") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held Thursday, December 14th, 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. All five of the individuals nominated for the board of directors, namely Darren Koningen, Doug Ramshaw, Bruce Durham, Ruben Padilla and Kevin Small received the support of the Company's shareholders to continue in their roles for the forthcoming year.

Shareholders also voted in favour of:

Ratifying the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix the remunerations of the auditors;

Ratifying and approving the continuation of the incentive Stock Option Plan of the Corporation; and

Ratifying and approving the continuation of the Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Corporation.

A total of 208,310,611 Minera Alamos common shares were voted, representing 45.04% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Santana Project

Minera also announces that it has filed on SEDAR the results of the independent Technical Report and estimate of the Mineral Resources for the Santana Project (the "Project") in Sonora, Mexico. The results of the resource estimate were previously discussed in the Company's news release dated October 3rd, 2023. The report, which is effective as of May 31st, 2023 can be located under the Minera Alamos profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person Statements

The Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Santana Project was prepared under the direct supervision of three consultants, all Qualified Persons ("QPs") as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. All of the QPs are "independent" of the Company pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 and the full Technical Report has been posted on the Company's SEDAR profile.

The listed Qualified Persons have reviewed the data contained in this new release and verified that it is accurately disclosed.

Scott Zelligan, P.Geo. Independent Consulting Geologist Larry Segerstrom, M.Sc. (Geology), C.P.G. Segerstrom Consulting LLC Peimeng Ling, P.Eng. Peimeng Ling & Associates Ltd.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Minera Alamos Inc.

Doug Ramshaw, President

Tel: 604-600-4423

Email: dramshaw@mineraalamos.com

Victoria Vargas de Szarzynski, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 289-242-3599

Email: vvargas@mineraalamos.com

Website: www.mineraalamos.com

About Minera Alamos Inc.

Minera Alamos is a gold production and development Company undergoing the operational start-up of its first gold mine that produced its first gold in October 2021. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach mine in Sonora that is currently going through its operational ramp up. The 100%-owned Cerro de Oro oxide gold project in northern Zacatecas has considerable past drilling and metallurgical work completed and the proposed mining project is currently being guided through the permitting process by the Company's permitting consultants. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) has a positive, robust preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed, and the main Federal permits are in place. Minera Alamos is built around its operating team that together brought three open pit heap leach gold mines into successful production in Mexico over the last 13 years.

The Company's strategy is to develop very low capex assets while expanding the projects' resources and continuing to pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191100