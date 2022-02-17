Minera Alamos : Q1 Financial Statements 02/17/2022 | 05:12pm EST Send by mail :

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 The following discussion and analysis is management's assessment of the results and financial condition of Minera Alamos Inc. ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December31, 2020 and 2019 and the notes thereto, that have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company's most recent filings are available on the SEDAR website. The date of this management's discussion and analysis is May 26, 2021. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain information included in this discussion may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to actual results that are materially different than those expressed or implied. The Company disclaims any obligationor intention to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. BUSINESS OF MINERA ALAMOS Minera Alamos is a base and precious metals enterprise currently dedicated to acquiring, exploring and developing mining projects in Mexico. The Company was incorporated pursuant to the laws of the Province of Ontario in January, 1934. Through various actions at the end of the 1990's up to 2006, the Company reorganized itself and amalgamated various subsidiaries to establish its current form. Subsequently, four subsidiaries were acquired- Minera Alamos de Sonora S.A. de C.V.; Molibdeno Los Verdes S.A. de C.V.; Cobre 4H S.A. de C.V.; and Minera Mirlos, S. de R.L. de C.V. On May 4, 2016, the Company announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% of the mineral claims known as the "La Fortuna" gold project located in the State of Durango, Mexico from Argonaut Gold Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Durango Fern Mines, S.A. de C.V. The project is currently in development and it is expected that a construction decision, if deemed appropriate by management, could be made in 2021. On April 13, 2018, the Company acquired Corex Gold Corporation ("Corex") as approved by Corex shareholders pursuant to a special meeting held on April 4, 2018. Under the terms of the Agreement, each Corex shareholder received 0.95 common shares of Minera Alamos Inc. in exchange for each Corex share held. The business combination was completed by way of share exchange pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business CorporationsAct (British Columbia) resulting in Corex becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Minera Alamos Inc. Pursuant to the transaction, the Company issued 150,470,661 common shares valued at $0.14 to the former shareholders of Corex. In connection with this transaction, the Company also issued 22,985,725 warrants valued at $689,886 and issued 6,935,000 share purchase options valued at $798,000 in exchange for the cancellation of Corex warrants and options outstanding. The warrants were valued using the Black-Scholes valuation model using the following weighted assumptions: expected dividend yield 0%, expected volatility 77% risk free rate of return 2.0% and an expected life of 1.13 years. The options were valued using the Black-Scholes valuation model using the following weighted averaged assumptions: expected dividend yield 0%, expected volatility 123% risk free rate of return 2.0% and an expected life of 3.26 years. In September 2020 the Company finalized definitive option agreements with arm's length parties to acquire 100% of the Cerro de Oro project comprising the Zacatecas I and Zacatecas concessions near Concepcion del Oro, Zacatecas, Mexico . The acquisition of the two core claims in the district that contain a significant gold prospect increase the Company's total claim holdings in the Concepcion del Oro district to approximately 6,500 ha in size. The agreements convey 100% ownership to the Company with no underlying royalties subjectto meeting a schedule of payments. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties located in Mexico. The Company did not earn significant revenues during a test mining program. The Company's primary focus is the exploration and development of its Santana Project in Sonora, Mexico. The Santana property is located about two and a half hoursdrive northeast of the City of Obregon, accessible via blacktop road. Obregon has regular air service nonstop to Hermosillo and Guadalajara. The project is 100% owned and is approximately 3,500 ha. A pre-commercial bulk sample was mined and processed in 2018 and early 2019. A construction decision was made by management in Q1 2020 and while there were some initial delays caused by the COVID 19 pandemic during the initial preparation and preconstruction activity, full construction activities are nearing completion at this time. COVID-19 The global outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus), has had a significant impact on businesses through restrictions put in place by the Canadian and Mexican governments regarding travel, business operations and isolations/quarantine orders. At this time it is unknown the extent of the impact the COVID-19 outbreak may have on the Company as this will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and that cannot be predicted with confidence. These uncertainties arise from the inability to predict the ultimate geographic spread of the disease and the duration of the outbreak, including the duration of travel restrictions, businessclosures or disruptions and quarantine/isolation measures that are currently, or may be put, in place by Canada, Mexico and other countries to fight the virus. While the extent of the impact is unknown, we anticipate that this outbreak may cause supply chain disruptions, staffshortages and increased government regulations, all of which may negatively impact the Company's business and financial condition. 2 SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION The following selected information is derived from the audited year end consolidated financial statements and the unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements: Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended March December September June 31, 31, 30, 30, 2021 2020 2020 2020 $ $ $ $ Net (loss) income (000's) (2,790) 560 (2,294) 6,981(1) Basic and diluted (loss) income per share (0.01) 0.01 (0.01) 0.02 Total assets (000's) 33,704 33,359 33,232 19,444 Total liabilities (000's) 1,215 1,476 3,731 3,773 Shareholders' Equity (000's) 32,489 31,883 29,501 15,671 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended March December September June 31, 31, 30, 30, 2020 2019 2019 2019 $ $ $ $ Net (loss) income (000's) (856) 1,463 (2,228) (2,017) Basic and diluted (loss) income per share (0.00) 0.00 (0.01) (0.01) Total assets (000's) 12,510 7,345 5,550 6,656 Total liabilities (000's) 4165 4,255 3,864 3,750 Shareholders' Equity (000's) 8,345 3,091 1,685 2,907 1. Net income for the period reflects the sale of a 3% Net Smelter Royalty for gross proceeds of $5,000,000 and recognition of $4,970,524 FVTPL adjustment on marketable securities. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES At March 31, 2021, the Company had working capital of $20,680,789 in comparison to December 31, 2020, of $22,552,593. The March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents balance of $16,880,675 will be used for the development of the Company's Santana gold project, the exploration and development of the Cerro de Oro gold project and the Company's other mineral properties and for general corporate purposes. All material cash balances are maintained in interest bearing accounts at the Company's bank in Canada. The Company's net cash flows provided by / (used in) operations, after the inclusion of changes to non-cash operating accounts were ($1,688,985) and ($185,632) for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively. 3 The Company's cash from financing activities was $177,400 for the three month period ended March 31, 2021, a result of the exercise of 100,000 stock options and 1,910,400 warrants during the period for proceeds of $206,040. The Company's investing activities were the sale of 250,000 Prime Mining shares for proceeds of $547,500 with a resulting gain on the sale of $67,500. The activities of the Company, which are primarily the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, are financed through the completion of equity transactions such as equity offerings and the exercise of stock options and warrants as well as the issuance of debt. In light of current market conditions, the Company continues to explore various alternate methods to continue the advancement of its projects. There is no assurance that equity capital will be available to the Company in the required amounts, with acceptable terms or at the time required. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section below. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The Company's operations during the three months ended March 31, 2021, resulted in a net loss of $2,790,352 as compared to a net income of $855,974 in the comparable prior year period. The Company's primary operational activity continues to be the development of the Company's Santana project with continued exploration and development of the Company's other major projects. The expenditures and levels of activity relating to the Company's projects (rounded to the nearest thousand) are described in greater detail below followed by a brief discussion of significant line items in expenses. Three Three Expenses months months ended March ended March 31, 31, 2021 2020 $ $ Exploration and evaluation 246,000 603,000 Insurance 12,000 13,000 Interest - 57,000 Investor relations 32,000 108,000 Office and administration 144,000 153,000 Professional fees 151,000 106,000 Salaries and compensation 326,000 223,000 Share based compensation 3,190,000 0 Transfer agent & Regulatory 39,000 35,000 fees Travel 14,000 56,000 4 Exploration and evaluation - The expenditures in the period reflect the ongoing costs related to the exploration development and maintenance of the Companies properties located in Mexico. During the three month period ended March 31, 2021 the Companyspent $164,000 on holding costs and $82,000 on exploration works on the properties. As of July 1, 2020 all costs incurred related to the Santana project are now being capitalized. Interest - Interest expense incurred during the period is $Nil on the previously recorded senior secured loan which was repaid in October 2020. Investor relations - Investor relations expenses during the current three month period ended March 31, 2021 are reduced as a result of the cancellation of trade shows and conferences due to COVID 19 as compared to the comparative prior year period. Office and administration - Office and administration expenses during the current period are approximately the same as the comparable prior year period. Professional fees - Professional fees increased for the three month period ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the prior year period as a result of the Company's continued growth towards becoming a gold producer. Salaries and compensation - Salaries and compensation increased for the three month period ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the prior year period reflect the Company's continued growth towards becoming a gold producer. Transfer agent and regulatory fees - Transfer agent and regulatory fees for the three month period ended March 31, 2021 are approximately the same as the prior year period. Travel - Travel expenses for the three month period ended March 31, 2021 decreased from the comparative prior year period due to the ongoing COVID 19 travel restrictions. EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES AND EXPENDITURES 2021 2020 $ $ Santana Mexico(i) 10,869 458,860 Cerro de Oro 72,824 - La Fortuna, Mexico 60,605 54,912 Guadalupe de los Reyes, Mexico - - Los Verdes, Mexico 83,075 87,135 Other 18,860 1,761 Total 246,233 602,668 Subsequent to June 30 2020 all costs incurred related to the project were capitalized

