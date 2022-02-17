Minera Alamos : Q2 Financial Statements

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Minera Alamos Inc. ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") are the responsibility of management and the Board of Directors.
The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the statement of financial position date. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34-Interim Financial Reporting using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances.
Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and (ii) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.
Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.
NOTICE TO READER
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Minera Alamos Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
Notes
2021
2020
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
16,246,149
19,910,804
Restricted cash
6
30,522
30,500
Marketable securities
7
2,548,800
3,532,800
Accounts receivable
18
925,931
270,231
Prepaid and other
943,493
128,802
Taxes receivable
165,580
107,202
21,013,790
23,980,339
Taxes receivable
2,962,818
2,025,978
Property Plant and Equipment
9
11,174,019
7,352,742
35,150,626
33,359,059
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
18
1,178,684
1,326,361
Current portion of lease payable
11
47,009
101,385
1,225,693
1,427,746
Provisions
8
48,400
48,400
1,274,093
1,476,146
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
12
96,643,487
96,188,073
Contributed surplus
3,711,913
3,711,913
Options reserve
14
6,126,600
3,001,350
Warrants reserve
13
156,541
271,165
Deficit
(72,762,008)
(71,289,588)
33,876,533
31,882,913
35,150,626
33,359,059
Basis of Presentation and Going Concern (note 2)
Commitments and Contingencies (note 15)
Subsequent Event (note 19)
Approved by the Board:
Signed: "Bruce Durham"
Signed: "Darren Koningen"
Director
Director
Please see accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements
Minera Alamos Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
Notes
2021
2020
2021
2020
Expenses
Depreciation and amortization
9
11,363
6,485
21,952
13,375
Exploration and evaluation, net of
recoveries
8
276,532
(4,354,007)
522,765
(3,751,339)
Insurance
13,681
9,295
25,991
22,004
Interest expense
-
51,449
-
108,247
Interest on lease liability
1,140
2,814
-
Investor relations
40,000
37,067
72,331
145,089
Office and administration
140,535
89,944
284,056
242,764
Professional fees
145,989
354,120
296,774
460,166
Salaries and compensation
18
122,477
120,105
448,316
343,355
Share-based compensation
-
-
3,190,000
-
Transfer agent regulatory fees
4,965
43,759
44,222
78,720
Travel
15,985
2,386
30,185
58,213
772,667
3,639,397
4,939,406
2,279,406
Other Items
Gain on sale of marketable securities
7
(1,155,000)
(237,300)
(1,222,500)
(383,124)
Unrealized gain on marketable securities
(879,100)
(2,842,800)
(2,326,000)
(3,269,100)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(25,345)
(211,790)
154,813
(143,565)
Other income
(31,154)
(50,202)
(73,299)
(50,320)
(2,090,599)
(3,342,092)
(3,466,986)
(3,846,109)
Net income (loss) and comprehensive
income (loss) for the period
1,317,932
6,981,489
(1,472,420)
6,125,515
Net Income (loss) per share:
Basic
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
0.01
0.02
(0.00)
0.02
441,785,056 408,412,100 440,980,649 406,198,580
Please see accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements
Minera Alamos Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Share Capital
Number of
Warrants
Contributed
Options
Note
Shares
Amount
reserve
surplus
reserve
Deficit
Total equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, January 1, 2020
376,339,353
73,488,365
158,440
3,711,913
3,129,125
(77,397,035)
(3,090,808)
Issued on private placements
12
30,000,000
6,000,000
-
-
-
-
6,000,000
Share issue costs
12
-
(49,325)
-
-
-
-
(49,325)
Warrants issued
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Warrants exercised
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Warrants expired
-
-
(4,000)
-
-
4,000
-
Options issued
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Options exercised
13
4,080,000
927,675
-
-
(423,675)
-
504,000
Net loss for the period
-
-
6,125,515
6,125,515
Balance, June 30, 2020
410,419,353
80,366,715
154,440
3,711,913
2,705,450
(71,267,520)
15,670,998
Balance, January 1, 2021
439,527,953
96,188,073
271,165
3,711,913
3,001,350
(71,289,588)
31,882,913
Shares issued for mineral property
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shares issued on private
placements
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share issue costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Options issued
14
-
-
-
-
3,190,000
-
3,190,000
Options exercised
14
500,000
149,750
-
-
(64,750)
-
85,000
Warrants issued
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Warrants exercised
13
1,910,400
305,664
(114,624)
-
-
-
191,040
Warrants expired
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(1,472,420)
(1,472,420)
Balance, June 30, 2021
441,938,353
96,643,487
156,541
3,711,913
6,183,350
(72,762,008)
33,876,533
Please see accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements
