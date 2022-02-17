Minera Alamos : Q2 MD&A 02/17/2022 | 05:12pm EST Send by mail :

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 The following discussion and analysis is management's assessment of the results and financialcondition of Minera Alamos Inc. ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December31, 2020 and 2019 and the notes thereto, that have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company's most recent filings are available on the SEDAR website. The date of this management's discussion and analysis is August 27, 2021. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain information included in this discussion may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to actual results that are materially different than those expressed or implied. The Company disclaims any obligationor intention to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. BUSINESS OF MINERA ALAMOS Minera Alamos is a base and precious metals enterprise currently dedicated to acquiring, exploring and developing mining projects in Mexico. The Company was incorporated pursuant to the laws of the Province of Ontario in January, 1934. Through various actions at the end of the 1990's up to 2006, the Company reorganizeditself and amalgamated various subsidiaries to establish its current form. Subsequently, four subsidiaries were acquired- Minera Alamos de Sonora S.A. de C.V.; Molibdeno Los Verdes S.A.de C.V.; Cobre 4H S.A. de C.V.; and Minera Mirlos, S. de R.L. de C.V. On May 4, 2016, the Company announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% of the mineral claims known as the "La Fortuna" gold project located in the State of Durango, Mexicofrom Argonaut Gold Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Durango Fern Mines, S.A. de C.V. Theproject is currently in development and it is expected that a construction decision, if deemed appropriate by management, could be made in 2021. On April 13, 2018, the Company acquired Corex Gold Corporation ("Corex") as approved by Corex shareholders pursuant to a special meeting held on April 4, 2018. Under the terms of the Agreement, each Corex shareholder received 0.95 common shares of Minera Alamos Inc. in exchange for each Corex share held. The business combination was completed by way of share exchange pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business CorporationsAct (British Columbia) resulting in Corex becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Minera Alamos Inc. Pursuant to the transaction, the Company issued 150,470,661 common shares valued at $0.14 to the former shareholders of Corex. In connection with this transaction, the Company also issued 22,985,725 warrants valued at $689,886 and issued 6,935,000 share purchase options valued at $798,000 in exchange for the cancellation of Corex warrants and options outstanding. The warrants were valued using the Black-Scholes valuation model usingthe following weighted assumptions: expected dividend yield 0%, expected volatility 77% risk free rate of return 2.0% and an expected life of 1.13 years. The options were valued using theBlack- Scholes valuation model using the following weighted averaged assumptions: expected dividend yield 0%, expected volatility 123% risk free rate of return 2.0% and an expected life of 3.26 years. In September 2020 the Company finalized definitive option agreements with arm's length parties to acquire 100% of the Cerro de Oro project comprising the Zacatecas I and Zacatecas II concessions near Concepcion del Oro, Zacatecas, Mexico. The acquisition of the two core claims in the district that contain a significant gold prospect increase the Company's total claimholdings in the Concepcion del Oro district to approximately 6,500 ha in size. The agreements convey 100% ownership to the Company with no underlying royalties subjectto meeting a schedule of payments. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal properties located in Mexico. To date, the Company has not earned any significant revenues. The Company's primary focus is the advancement of its Santana gold mine in Sonora, Mexico. The Santana property is located about two and a half hoursdrive northeast of the City of Obregon. Obregon has regular air service nonstop to Hermosillo and Guadalajara. The project is 100% owned and is approximately 3,500 ha. A pre-commercial bulk sample was mined and processed in 2018 andearly 2019. A construction decision was made by management in Q1 2020 and while there were some initial delays caused by the COVID 19 pandemic during the initial preparation and preconstruction activity, construction activities were largely complete by the end of Q2 2021. COVID-19 The global outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus), has had a significant impact on businesses through restrictions put in place by the Canadian and Mexican governments regarding travel, business operations and isolations/quarantine orders. At this time it is unknown the extent ofthe impact the COVID-19 outbreak may have on the Company as this will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and that cannot be predicted with confidence. These uncertainties arise from the inability to predict the ultimate geographic spread of the disease and the duration of the outbreak, including the duration of travel restrictions, business closures or disruptions and quarantine/isolation measures that are currently, or may be put, in place by Canada, Mexico and other countries to fight the virus. While the extent of the impact is unknown, we anticipate that this outbreak may cause supply chain disruptions, staffshortages and increased government regulations, all of which may negatively impact the Company's business and financial condition. SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION The following selected information is derived from the audited year end consolidated financialstatements and the unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements: 2 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended June March December September 30, 31, 31, 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 $ $ $ $ Net income (loss) (000's) 1,318 (2,790) 560 (2,294) Basic and diluted (loss) income per share 0.01 (0.01) 0.01 (0.01) Total assets (000's) 35,151 33,704 33,359 33,232 Total liabilities (000's) 1,274 1,215 1,476 3,731 Shareholders' Equity (000's) 33,877 32,489 31,883 29,501 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended June March December September 30, 31, 31, 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 $ $ $ $ Net (loss) income (000's) 6,981(1) (856) 1,463 (2,228) Basic and diluted (loss) income per share 0.02 (0.00) 0.00 (0.01) Total assets (000's) 19,444 12,510 7,345 5,550 Total liabilities (000's) 3,773 4165 4,255 3,864 Shareholders' Equity (000's) 15,671 8,345 3,091 1,685 1. Net income for the period reflects the sale of a 3% Net Smelter Royalty for gross proceeds of $5,000,000 and recognition of $4,970,524 FVTPL adjustment on marketable securities. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES At June 30, 2021, the Company had working capital of $19,788,097 in comparison to December 31, 2020, of $22,552,593. The June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents balance of $16,246,149 will be used for the development of the Company's Santana gold project, the exploration and development of the Cerro de Oro gold project and the Company's other mineral properties and for general corporate purposes. All material cash balances are maintained in interest bearing accounts at the Company's bank in Canada. The Company's net cash flows provided by / (used in) operations, after the inclusion of changes to non-cash operating accounts were ($4,522,005) and $2,282,429 for the six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The Company's cash from financing activities was $218,807 for the six month period ended June 30, 2021, a result of the exercise of 500,000 stock options and 1,910,400 warrants during the period for proceeds of $276,040. Subsequent to the period end 2,700,000 stock options at a price of $0.19 per option were exercised for gross proceeds of $513,000 and 950,000 stock options at a price of $0.1263 per option were exercised for gross proceeds of $120,000. 3 The Company's investing activities were the sale of 1,250,000 Prime Mining shares for proceeds of $4,532,500 with a resulting gain on the sale of $1,222,500. The activities of the Company, which are primarily the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, are financed through the completion of equity transactions such as equity offerings and the exercise of stock options and warrants as well asthe issuance of debt. In light of current market conditions, the Company continues to explorevarious alternate methods to continue the advancement of its projects. There is no assurancethat equity capital will be available to the Company in the required amounts, with acceptableterms or at the time required. Please refer to the "Risk Factors" section below. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The Company's operations during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, resulted in a net income of $1,317,932 and net loss of ($1,472,420) as compared to a net income of $6,981,489 and $6,125,515 in the comparable prior year period. The Company's primary operational activity continues to be the advancement of mining activities at the Company's Santana gold mine with continued exploration and development of the Company's other major projects. The expenditures and levels of activity relating to the Company's projects (rounded to the nearest thousand) are described in greater detail below followed by a brief discussion of significant line items in expenses. Three months Three months Six months Six months Expenses ended ended ended ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 $ $ $ $ Exploration and evaluation 276,000 -4,354,000 523,000 -3,751,000 Insurance 14,000 9,000 26,000 22,000 Interest expense - 51,000 - 108,000 Investor relations 40,000 37,000 72,000 145,000 Office and administration 141,000 90,000 284,000 243,000 Professional fees 146,000 354,000 297,000 460,000 Salaries and compensation 122,000 120,000 448,316 343,000 Share-based compensation - - 3,190,000 - Transfer agent & Regulatory fees 5,000 44,000 44,000 79,000 Travel 16,000 2,000 30,000 58,000 Exploration and evaluation - The expenditures in the period reflect the ongoing costs related to the exploration development and maintenance of the Companies properties located in Mexico. During the six month period ended June 30, 2021 the Company spent $164,000 on holding costs and $359,000 on exploration works on the properties. As of July 1, 2020 all costs incurred related to the Santana project are now being capitalized. 4 Interest - Interest expense incurred during the period is $Nil on the previously recorded senior secured loan which was repaid in October 2020. Investor relations - Investor relations expenses during the current six month period endedJune 30, 2021 are reduced as a result of the cancellation of trade shows and conferences due to COVID 19 as compared to the comparative prior year period. Office and administration - Office and administration expenses increased during the current period as compared to the prior year period reflecting the Company's continued growth towards becoming a gold producer. Professional fees - Professional fees decreased for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the prior year period with a corresponding increase in salaries and compensation a result of the Company's continued growth towards becoming a gold producer. Salaries and compensation - Salaries and compensation increased for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the prior year period reflecting the Company's continued growth towards becoming a gold producer. Travel - Travel expenses for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 decreased from the comparative prior year period due to the ongoing COVID 19 travel restrictions. EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES AND EXPENDITURES For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 $ $ Santana, Mexico(i)(ii) 144,180 (4,153,060) Cerro de Oro, Mexico 119,650 - La Fortuna, Mexico 96,865 298,569 Los Verdes, Mexico 83,210 82,677 Other 78,860 20,475 Total 522,765 (3,751,339) (i) Subsequent to June 30 2020 all costs incurred related to the project were capitalized. (ii) During the period to June 30, 2020 the Company sold a 3% Net Smelter Royalty for gross proceeds of $5,000,000. Santana The Company holds a 100% interest in 9 mining claims covering approximately 3,100 hectares located approximately 200 kilometres east- southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico accessible via paved highway. Additionally, the Company holds a 100% interest in two contiguous mining concessions that cover approximately 350 hectares, referred to as Santa Lucia and Hilda 35 Fraccion 1, also partof the Santana Project pursuant to two property option agreements dated December 11, 2007,and an amending agreement dated January 20, 2012, between the Company and private vendors. The Hilda 35 Fraccion 1 is also subject to a 2% 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

