Minera Alamos : Q3 Financial Statements

Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited)
MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Minera Alamos Inc. ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") are the responsibility of management and the Board of Directors.
The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the statement of financial position date. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34-Interim Financial Reporting using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances.
Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and (ii) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.
Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.
NOTICE TO READER
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Minera Alamos Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
September 30
December 31,
Notes
2021
2020
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
12,368,904
19,910,804
Restricted cash
6
30,522
30,500
Marketable securities
7
2,342,300
3,532,800
Accounts receivable
18
1,122,376
270,231
Prepaid and other
811,000
128,802
Taxes receivable
189,886
107,202
16,864,988
23,980,339
Taxes receivable
3,501,240
2,025,978
Property Plant and Equipment
9
14,625,063
7,352,742
34,991,290
33,359,059
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
18
2,152,300
1,326,361
Current portion of lease payable
11
18,998
101,385
2,171,298
1,427,746
Provisions
8
48,400
48,400
2,219,698
1,476,146
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
12
98,172,087
96,188,073
Contributed surplus
3,711,913
3,711,913
Options reserve
14
2,334,500
3,001,350
Warrants reserve
13
-
271,165
Deficit
(71,446,908)
(71,289,588)
32,771,592
31,882,913
34,991,290
33,359,059
Basis of Presentation and Going Concern (note 2)
Commitments and Contingencies (note 15)
Subsequent Event (note 19)
Approved by the Board:
Signed: "Bruce Durham"
Signed: "Darren Koningen"
Director
Director
Please see accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements
Minera Alamos Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Notes
2021
2020
2021
2020
Expenses
Depreciation and amortization
9
13,650
6,923
35,602
20,298
Exploration and evaluation, net of
recoveries
8
970,664
2,226,084
1,493,429
(1,525,255)
Insurance
19,263
18,343
45,254
40,347
Interest expense
-
56,095
-
164,342
Interest on lease liability
584
-
3,398
-
Investor relations
101,128
72,644
173,459
217,733
Office and administration
212,457
175,430
496,513
418,194
Professional fees
14,217
64,275
310,991
524,441
Salaries and compensation
18
365,968
237,268
814,284
580,623
Share-based compensation
14
(3,190,000)
548,000
-
548,000
Transfer agent regulatory fees
66,408
25,794
110,630
104,514
Travel
31,214
17,832
61,399
76,045
1,394,447
(3,448,688)
(3,544,959)
(1,169,282)
Other Items
Gain on sale of marketable securities
7
-
(80,000)
(1,222,500)
(463,124)
Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable
206,500
(1,045,000)
(2,119,500)
(4,314,100)
securities
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
Other income
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period
Net Income (loss) per share:
35,762
18,891
190,575
(124,674)
(6,374)
(48,165)
(79,673)
(98,485)
235,888
(1,154,274)
(3,231,098)
(5,000,383)
$ 1,158,559
$ (2,294,414)
$ (313,861)
$ 3,831,101
Basic
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
0.00
(0.01)
(0.00)
0.01
444,993,462 418,371,130 442,332,952 410,300,685
Please see accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements
Minera Alamos Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Share Capital
Number of
Warrants
Contributed
Options
Note
Shares
Amount
reserve
surplus
reserve
Deficit
Total equity
#
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, January 1, 2020
376,339,353
73,488,365
158,440
3,711,913
3,129,125
(77,397,035)
3,090,808
Shares issued for mineral property
2,000,000
1,440,000
-
-
-
-
1,440,000
Shares issued on private placements
12
53,810,000
21,000,300
-
-
-
-
21,000,300
Share issue costs
12
-
(1,317,968)
156,541
-
-
-
(1,161,427)
Options issued
-
-
-
-
548,000
-
548,000
Options exercised
13
5,465,000
1,241,025
-
-
(550,025)
-
691,000
Warrants exercised
613,100
98,096
(36,786)
-
-
-
61,310
Warrants expired
-
-
(4,000)
-
-
4,000
-
Net loss for the period
-
-
3,831,101
3,831,101
Balance, September 30, 2020
438,227,453
95,949,818
274,195
3,711,913
3,127,100
(73,561,934)
29,501,092
Balance, January 1, 2021
439,527,953
96,188,073
271,165
3,711,913
3,001,350
(71,289,588)
31,882,913
Shares issued for mineral property
500,000
285,000
-
-
-
-
285,000
Options issued
14
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Options exercised
14
4,210,000
1,393,350
-
-
(666,850)
-
726,500
Warrants exercised
13
1,910400
305,664
(114,624)
--
-
-
191,040
Warrants expired
-
-
(156,541)
-
-
156,541
-
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(313,861)
(313,861)
Balance, September 30, 2021
446,148,353
98,172,087
-
3,711,913
2,334,500
(71,446,908)
32,771,592
Please see accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements
