Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Minera Alamos Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAI   CA60283L1058

MINERA ALAMOS INC.

(MAI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 02/17 03:42:04 pm
0.54 CAD   +1.89%
05:31pMINERA ALAMOS : Management Information Circular
PU
05:12pMINERA ALAMOS : Q3 md&a
PU
05:12pMINERA ALAMOS : Q2 md&a
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minera Alamos : Q3 Financial Statements

02/17/2022 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Minera Alamos Inc. ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") are the responsibility of management and the Board of Directors.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies disclosed in the notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the statement of financial position date. In the opinion of management, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared within acceptable limits of materiality and are in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34-Interim Financial Reporting using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances.

Management has established processes, which are in place to provide it sufficient knowledge to support management representations that it has exercised reasonable diligence that (i) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it is made, as of the date of, and for the periods presented by, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and (ii) the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the Company, as of the date of and for the periods presented by the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

NOTICE TO READER

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

3

Minera Alamos Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

September 30

December 31,

Notes

2021

2020

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

12,368,904

19,910,804

Restricted cash

6

30,522

30,500

Marketable securities

7

2,342,300

3,532,800

Accounts receivable

18

1,122,376

270,231

Prepaid and other

811,000

128,802

Taxes receivable

189,886

107,202

16,864,988

23,980,339

Taxes receivable

3,501,240

2,025,978

Property Plant and Equipment

9

14,625,063

7,352,742

34,991,290

33,359,059

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

18

2,152,300

1,326,361

Current portion of lease payable

11

18,998

101,385

2,171,298

1,427,746

Provisions

8

48,400

48,400

2,219,698

1,476,146

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

12

98,172,087

96,188,073

Contributed surplus

3,711,913

3,711,913

Options reserve

14

2,334,500

3,001,350

Warrants reserve

13

-

271,165

Deficit

(71,446,908)

(71,289,588)

32,771,592

31,882,913

34,991,290

33,359,059

Basis of Presentation and Going Concern (note 2)

Commitments and Contingencies (note 15)

Subsequent Event (note 19)

Approved by the Board:

Signed: "Bruce Durham"

Signed: "Darren Koningen"

Director

Director

Please see accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements

4

Minera Alamos Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

Notes

2021

2020

2021

2020

Expenses

Depreciation and amortization

9

13,650

6,923

35,602

20,298

Exploration and evaluation, net of

recoveries

8

970,664

2,226,084

1,493,429

(1,525,255)

Insurance

19,263

18,343

45,254

40,347

Interest expense

-

56,095

-

164,342

Interest on lease liability

584

-

3,398

-

Investor relations

101,128

72,644

173,459

217,733

Office and administration

212,457

175,430

496,513

418,194

Professional fees

14,217

64,275

310,991

524,441

Salaries and compensation

18

365,968

237,268

814,284

580,623

Share-based compensation

14

(3,190,000)

548,000

-

548,000

Transfer agent regulatory fees

66,408

25,794

110,630

104,514

Travel

31,214

17,832

61,399

76,045

1,394,447

(3,448,688)

(3,544,959)

(1,169,282)

Other Items

Gain on sale of marketable securities

7

-

(80,000)

(1,222,500)

(463,124)

Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable

206,500

(1,045,000)

(2,119,500)

(4,314,100)

securities

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

Other income

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period

Net Income (loss) per share:

35,762

18,891

190,575

(124,674)

(6,374)

(48,165)

(79,673)

(98,485)

235,888

(1,154,274)

(3,231,098)

(5,000,383)

$ 1,158,559

$ (2,294,414)

$ (313,861)

$ 3,831,101

Basic

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

0.00

(0.01)

(0.00)

0.01

444,993,462 418,371,130 442,332,952 410,300,685

Please see accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements

5

Minera Alamos Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share Capital

Number of

Warrants

Contributed

Options

Note

Shares

Amount

reserve

surplus

reserve

Deficit

Total equity

#

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, January 1, 2020

376,339,353

73,488,365

158,440

3,711,913

3,129,125

(77,397,035)

3,090,808

Shares issued for mineral property

2,000,000

1,440,000

-

-

-

-

1,440,000

Shares issued on private placements

12

53,810,000

21,000,300

-

-

-

-

21,000,300

Share issue costs

12

-

(1,317,968)

156,541

-

-

-

(1,161,427)

Options issued

-

-

-

-

548,000

-

548,000

Options exercised

13

5,465,000

1,241,025

-

-

(550,025)

-

691,000

Warrants exercised

613,100

98,096

(36,786)

-

-

-

61,310

Warrants expired

-

-

(4,000)

-

-

4,000

-

Net loss for the period

-

-

3,831,101

3,831,101

Balance, September 30, 2020

438,227,453

95,949,818

274,195

3,711,913

3,127,100

(73,561,934)

29,501,092

Balance, January 1, 2021

439,527,953

96,188,073

271,165

3,711,913

3,001,350

(71,289,588)

31,882,913

Shares issued for mineral property

500,000

285,000

-

-

-

-

285,000

Options issued

14

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Options exercised

14

4,210,000

1,393,350

-

-

(666,850)

-

726,500

Warrants exercised

13

1,910400

305,664

(114,624)

--

-

-

191,040

Warrants expired

-

-

(156,541)

-

-

156,541

-

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(313,861)

(313,861)

Balance, September 30, 2021

446,148,353

98,172,087

-

3,711,913

2,334,500

(71,446,908)

32,771,592

Please see accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements

6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minera Alamos Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MINERA ALAMOS INC.
05:31pMINERA ALAMOS : Management Information Circular
PU
05:12pMINERA ALAMOS : Q3 md&a
PU
05:12pMINERA ALAMOS : Q2 md&a
PU
05:12pMINERA ALAMOS : Q1 md&a
PU
05:12pMINERA ALAMOS : Q3 Financial Statements
PU
05:12pMINERA ALAMOS : Q2 Financial Statements
PU
05:12pMINERA ALAMOS : Q1 Financial Statements
PU
08:38aAztec - Kootenay JV Intersects Broad, High-Grade Gold Mineralized Zone in First Hole of..
AQ
02/11Minera Alamos Inc. - Santana Mine Operations Update and Optimization Progress
AQ
02/10Minera Alamos Announces Santana Mine Operations Update and Optimization Progress
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,14 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 185 M 185 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 36,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart MINERA ALAMOS INC.
Duration : Period :
Minera Alamos Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERA ALAMOS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,53 CAD
Average target price 1,07 CAD
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren M. Koningen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas W. Ramshaw President & Director
Janet O'Donnell Chief Financial Officer
Carolina Salas Vice President-Technical Services
Federico Alvarez Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINERA ALAMOS INC.-0.93%185
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.05%171 926
RIO TINTO PLC16.68%128 325
GLENCORE PLC13.43%75 607
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.77%59 041
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.55%40 541