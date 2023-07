Minera Andina de Exploraciones SAA (Minandex) is a Peru-based company primarily engaged in the mining sector. Its activities include the exploration, extraction and commercialization of metals and minerals. In addition, through its subsidiaries, the Company is also involved in the management and cession of such mining projects as Corihuarmi, Corimayo, Arirahua, Las Esthers, Yauyos, Esther, Monica Lourdes and Banos del Indio, among others. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned such subsidiaries as Minex Representaciones SAC and SMRL Rosita No 1.