Minera IRL : 2022 AGM Notice

Each of the proposed resolutions is proposed as an ordinary resolution of the Company. This means that it will be passed if approved by a majority of the votes cast. It should be noted that a vote withheld is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

Shareholders are entitled to appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of their rights to attend, act, speak and vote on their behalf at the Meeting. A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy in relation to the Meeting provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by that shareholder. Failure to specify the number of shares each proxy appointment relates to or specifying a number of shares in excess of those held by you on the relevant record date may result in the proxy appointment being invalid. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company . A proxy may be appointed: (i) by completion, signature and return of the form of proxy enclosed with this Notice; or (ii) via the CREST electronic proxy appointment service. The form of proxy must be signed under the hand of the shareholder or of his attorney-in-fact duly authorised in writing or, if the shareholder is a corporation, either under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney-in-fact duly authorised. Completion of the form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting at the Meeting in person.

To be valid, the form of proxy must be received by post or (during normal business hours only) by hand by the Company's registrars, together with any power of attorney (or a copy thereof certified by a notary) under which it is signed, at either: (i) Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited, c/o Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6ZY, United Kingdom; or (ii) (for those shareholders on the Canadian Registry) Computershare Investor Services Inc., Attention: Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, North Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 Canada, in each case by no later than 10 a.m. Vancouver Time on 1 December 2022, or the proxy must have been appointed in accordance with the procedures applicable to appointing a proxy via the CREST electronic proxy appointment service as set out in the form of proxy.

Further information in relation to proxy voting and logistical matters can be found in the Management Information Circular accompanying this Notice on pages 1 to 4 and in the enclosed form of proxy.