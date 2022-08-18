Log in
MINERA IRL : Corihuarmi - NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report - August 2021
PU
MINERA IRL : Ollachea - NI 43-101 PEA Technical Report - August 2021
PU
MINERA IRL : Annual information form 2021
PU
Minera IRL : ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM 2020

08/18/2022 | 11:14am EDT
Minera IRL Limited

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

For the 12 months ended 31 December 2020

30 March 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

1

CORPORATE STRUCTURE ...............................................................................................................

2

2

GENERAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUSINESS ........................................................................

4

3

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS..........................................................................................................

7

4

OPERATIONS ......................................................................................................................................

8

4.1

Corihuarmi Gold Mine..........................................................................................................

8

5

PROJECTS ..........................................................................................................................................

11

5.1

Ollachea ..............................................................................................................................

11

5.2

Other Projects .....................................................................................................................

48

6

RISK FACTORS .................................................................................................................................

48

7

DIVIDENDS .......................................................................................................................................

57

8

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE ...................................................................................

57

9

MARKET FOR SECURITIES............................................................................................................

57

10

ESCROWED SECURITIES................................................................................................................

58

11

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS..........................................................................................................

58

12

CEASE TRADE ORDERS, BANKRUPTCIES, PENALTIES AND SANCTIONS .........................

62

13

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS............................................................

62

14

INTEREST OF MANAGEMENT AND OTHERS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS ..................

62

15

TRANSFER AGENTS AND REGISTRARS .....................................................................................

63

16

MATERIAL CONTRACTS................................................................................................................

63

17

INTERESTS OF EXPERTS................................................................................................................

66

18

AUDITORS .........................................................................................................................................

66

19

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .......................................................................................................

66

APPENDIX 1 - AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER ................................................................................

68

GENERAL

In this Annual Information Form ("AIF"), any reference to "we", "us", "our", as well as references to "the Company" or "Minera IRL" shall, unless the context clearly requires otherwise, be deemed to refer to Minera IRL Limited and all of its subsidiaries. For ease of reference, we have included an organization chart in the section of this AIF titled "Intercorporate Relationships".

All references to currency in this AIF are expressed in United States ("US$") dollars unless otherwise noted. References to "C$" are to Canadian dollars.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained in this AIF or in documents that have been incorporated into this AIF by reference constitutes "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economic performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations (including grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this AIF include those regarding the future price of commodities (including gold), targets for mineral production, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, cash operating costs and certain significant expenses, the anticipation of success in the conduct of exploration activities, the timing and scope of future commencement of mining or production, anticipated grades and recovery rates, asset retirement obligation estimates, the ability to secure financing and the amount needed, title disputes or claims and potential acquisitions of or increases in property interests.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties or other factors include, but are not limited to, the inherent speculative nature and hazards associated with exploration and development activities, uncertainties related to fluctuation in prices, uncertainties related to actual capital costs, operating costs and expenditures, production schedules and economic returns, risks that the Company's title to its properties could be challenged, risks related to environmental or other regulation, risks related to legal proceedings, risks related to increased competition, the uncertainties related to surface rights in the countries in which the Company's material mineral projects are located, uncertainties inherent in the measurement of mineral resources and reserves, assumptions regarding the need for financing and the availability of such financing, government policy and regulation and other risks that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied or expressed in any forward-looking statements.

1

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this AIF are qualified by this cautionary statement.

1 CORPORATE STRUCTURE

Name, address and incorporation

Minera IRL Limited was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 27 August 2003 as "Goldmin Holdings". On 25 October 2006, the Company changed its jurisdiction of domicile from the Cayman Islands to Jersey and changed its name to "Minera IRL Limited". The Company's registered office is located at Hawksford House, 15 Esplanade, St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1RB. The Company's corporate head office is located at Av Santa Cruz 830, Piso 4, Miraflores, Lima 18, Perú.

Intercorporate relationships

The following diagram shows the Company and its subsidiaries, including the jurisdiction of incorporation or organization and the Company's respective percentage ownership of each subsidiary.

2

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minera IRL Limited published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 15:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
