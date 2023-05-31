Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Peru
  Bolsa De Valores De Lima
  Minera IRL Limited
  News
  Summary
    MIRL   JE00B1HNYF12

MINERA IRL LIMITED

(MIRL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima  -  2023-05-29
0.0360 USD   -.--%
Minera IRL : Announces Filing of Annual Filings

05/31/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
Minera IRL Announces Filing of Annual Filings

LIMA, PERU - (May 31, 2023) - Minera IRL Limited ("Minera", the "Company" or "we") (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) (FWB:DZX) (OTCQB:MRLLF) is pleased to announce that it has filed today on SEDAR and with the Lima Stock Exchange the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications for the year ended December 31, 2022.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Minera IRL Limited

Gerardo Pérez

Executive Chairman

Diego Benavides

CEO and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Minera IRL Limited

Susan Gabbie

Manager, Communications +51 1 418 - 1230

Pedro Valdez

Head of Investor Relations +51 1 418 - 1230

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

Disclaimer

Minera IRL Limited published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 21:54:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 44,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,38 M - -
Net Debt 2021 78,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -35,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,32 M 8,32 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart MINERA IRL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Minera IRL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERA IRL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Diego Benavides Norlander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlos Ruiz de Castilla Chief Financial Officer
Gerardo Perez Delgado Independent Chairman
Jesus Armando Lema Hanke Independent Director
Santiago Valverde Espinoza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINERA IRL LIMITED-33.33%8
NEWMONT CORPORATION-14.41%32 107
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-0.73%29 431
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.89%24 811
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.13.40%19 979
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED24.47%14 919
