Minera IRL : Audited Annual Report and Accounts 2020
MINERA IRL LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
CONTENTS
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
3
DIRECTORS' REPORT
4
DIRECTORS' AND OFFICERS' LIABILITY INSURANCE
5
DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES STATEMENT
6
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF MINERA IRL LIMITED
7
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
12
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
13
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
14
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
15
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
16
COMPANY STATEMENT OF TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
52
COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
53
COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
54
COMPANY CASH FLOW STATEMENT
55
NOTES TO THE COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
56
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
Amid a year that brought unprecedented economic and social disruption due to the onset of COVID-19, and in addition to political turmoil resulting from two presidential changes in less than a year, our Corihuarmi mine produced 22,567 ounces of gold during 2020, exceeding the annual target of 22,500 ounces. Increased gold prices during the year also had an impact on our annual sales, which totalled US $39 million, the highest since 2012.
Another highlight of the year was the settlement agreement with Corporación Financiera de Desarrollo ("COFIDE"), which was signed on November 2020 and took a great deal of effort to complete, once again due to COVID-19 and political unrest. As a result, we are now able to look for financing solutions to repay the bridge loan and advance our flagship Ollachea gold project.
Throughout the year, we made enormous efforts to implement and maintain safety protocols intended to protect the health of the entire workforce and their families against COVID-19. It should be highlighted that ours was one of the first mining companies to prepare and roll out a surveillance, prevention and control plan that was approved by the government in order not to halt mining operations at Corihuarmi.
The above efforts resulted in increased expenses related to blood testing performed on our employees, suppliers and contractors, transportation, accommodation, personal protective equipment, awareness campaigns, isolation facilities, permanent disinfection, both at the entry gate and across the entire operation, and additional sanitation services, among others. These additional expenses amounted to US $311,000 and did not have a material impact on our costs.
As of today, both the Corihuarmi mine and Ollachea project operate normally with no significant disruptions reported by any of the functional and operational areas. It is also worth noting that our social responsibility programs continue, taking all precautionary measures in order to prevent the spread of this unparalleled pandemic.
The end of calendar year 2020 was a real game-changer for us. After settling with COFIDE in November, we were finally able to refocus on securing the financing to fund our planned expansion at Ollachea. Since then, we have engaged Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") as our financial advisor and Mining Plus for technical support. Haywood is supporting our effort to finance the construction and development of Ollachea and the repayment of the COFIDE bridge loan, while Mining Plus is helping us update our development plans and our technical reports.
Lastly, on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank each one of our shareholders, directors and employees for their trust and continuous support during this challenging year. Our goals for 2021 are to continue optimizing operating costs, secure the financing for the Ollachea project and keep our workers and communities safe from COVID-19.
Gerardo Perez
Chairman
Minera IRL Limited
30 March 2021
3
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The directors have pleasure in presenting their report and the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES AND BUSINESS REVIEW
The principal activity of the Minera IRL Group is the development and operation of gold mines in Peru.
The Group operates the Corihuarmi Gold Mine through its subsidiary Minera IRL SA and owns a project, the Ollachea Project, through Compañía Minera KuriKullu SA, Minera IRL SA's subsidiary. The Ollachea Project has a completed feasibility study and environmental and construction permits.
A summary of the financial risk management policies and objectives is contained in the notes to the financial statements and the Group's Annual Information Form.
RESULTS AND DIVIDENDS
The total comprehensive profit after tax for the year of $22,250,000 was mostly related to the gain in connection with the Arbitration Awards recognized in 2020 (2019: loss of 11,487,000). No dividend was paid during the year and no final dividend is proposed. A gain of $22,250,000 (2019: loss of $11,487,000) is to be transferred to retained earnings.
DIRECTORS
The names of the directors who served during the year and their interests in the share capital of the Group at the start and the end of the year are:
Director
Ordinary shares of no par value
31-Dec-2020
31-Dec-2019
G Perez
110,100
100
D Benavides
2,566,147
2,066,147
M Iannacone
-
-
J Lema
-
-
S Valverde
-
-
4
DONATIONS
The Group made no charitable donations outside of the areas in which it operates and hopes to establish mines. However, extensive work is done to help the local communities of Peru where the Group is mining or is intending to establish mines, and where the relationship with the local communities is extremely important. No political donations were made during the past year or the previous year.
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS
As at 27 March 2021, the Group has been notified of the following substantial shareholdings in addition to those of the directors:
Number
Percentage of
of Shares
Issued Share Capital
Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration Limited
44,126,780
19.1
Compañía Inversora en Minas S.A.
9,146,341
4.0
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
Details of subsequent events between the end of the period date and the date of filing of the Directors' report are disclosed in Note 25 to the consolidated financial statements.
DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION
So far as each of the directors is aware, there is no information needed by the Group's auditor in connection with the preparation of their report, which they have not been made aware of, and the directors have taken all the steps that they ought to have taken to discover any relevant audit information and to establish that the Group's auditor has been made aware of that information.
By order of the Board
Gerardo Perez
Chairman
Minera IRL Limited
30 March 2021
5
