Minera IRL : Audited Annual Report and Accounts 2020

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Amid a year that brought unprecedented economic and social disruption due to the onset of COVID-19, and in addition to political turmoil resulting from two presidential changes in less than a year, our Corihuarmi mine produced 22,567 ounces of gold during 2020, exceeding the annual target of 22,500 ounces. Increased gold prices during the year also had an impact on our annual sales, which totalled US $39 million, the highest since 2012.

Another highlight of the year was the settlement agreement with Corporación Financiera de Desarrollo ("COFIDE"), which was signed on November 2020 and took a great deal of effort to complete, once again due to COVID-19 and political unrest. As a result, we are now able to look for financing solutions to repay the bridge loan and advance our flagship Ollachea gold project.

Throughout the year, we made enormous efforts to implement and maintain safety protocols intended to protect the health of the entire workforce and their families against COVID-19. It should be highlighted that ours was one of the first mining companies to prepare and roll out a surveillance, prevention and control plan that was approved by the government in order not to halt mining operations at Corihuarmi.

The above efforts resulted in increased expenses related to blood testing performed on our employees, suppliers and contractors, transportation, accommodation, personal protective equipment, awareness campaigns, isolation facilities, permanent disinfection, both at the entry gate and across the entire operation, and additional sanitation services, among others. These additional expenses amounted to US $311,000 and did not have a material impact on our costs.

As of today, both the Corihuarmi mine and Ollachea project operate normally with no significant disruptions reported by any of the functional and operational areas. It is also worth noting that our social responsibility programs continue, taking all precautionary measures in order to prevent the spread of this unparalleled pandemic.

The end of calendar year 2020 was a real game-changer for us. After settling with COFIDE in November, we were finally able to refocus on securing the financing to fund our planned expansion at Ollachea. Since then, we have engaged Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") as our financial advisor and Mining Plus for technical support. Haywood is supporting our effort to finance the construction and development of Ollachea and the repayment of the COFIDE bridge loan, while Mining Plus is helping us update our development plans and our technical reports.

Lastly, on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank each one of our shareholders, directors and employees for their trust and continuous support during this challenging year. Our goals for 2021 are to continue optimizing operating costs, secure the financing for the Ollachea project and keep our workers and communities safe from COVID-19.

Gerardo Perez

Chairman

Minera IRL Limited

30 March 2021

