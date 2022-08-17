Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Peru
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Lima
  5. Minera IRL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIRL   JE00B1HNYF12

MINERA IRL LIMITED

(MIRL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima  -  2022-08-15
0.0650 USD    0.00%
02:14pMINERA IRL : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements - Q3 2020
PU
08/16MINERA IRL : Otros hechos de importancia
PU
08/16Minera IRL Announces Gold Shipment Increase in July
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minera IRL : Audited Annual Report and Accounts 2020

08/17/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINERA IRL LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

CONTENTS

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

3

DIRECTORS' REPORT

4

DIRECTORS' AND OFFICERS' LIABILITY INSURANCE

5

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES STATEMENT

6

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF MINERA IRL LIMITED

7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

12

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

13

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

14

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

15

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

16

COMPANY STATEMENT OF TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

52

COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

53

COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

54

COMPANY CASH FLOW STATEMENT

55

NOTES TO THE COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

56

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Amid a year that brought unprecedented economic and social disruption due to the onset of COVID-19, and in addition to political turmoil resulting from two presidential changes in less than a year, our Corihuarmi mine produced 22,567 ounces of gold during 2020, exceeding the annual target of 22,500 ounces. Increased gold prices during the year also had an impact on our annual sales, which totalled US $39 million, the highest since 2012.

Another highlight of the year was the settlement agreement with Corporación Financiera de Desarrollo ("COFIDE"), which was signed on November 2020 and took a great deal of effort to complete, once again due to COVID-19 and political unrest. As a result, we are now able to look for financing solutions to repay the bridge loan and advance our flagship Ollachea gold project.

Throughout the year, we made enormous efforts to implement and maintain safety protocols intended to protect the health of the entire workforce and their families against COVID-19. It should be highlighted that ours was one of the first mining companies to prepare and roll out a surveillance, prevention and control plan that was approved by the government in order not to halt mining operations at Corihuarmi.

The above efforts resulted in increased expenses related to blood testing performed on our employees, suppliers and contractors, transportation, accommodation, personal protective equipment, awareness campaigns, isolation facilities, permanent disinfection, both at the entry gate and across the entire operation, and additional sanitation services, among others. These additional expenses amounted to US $311,000 and did not have a material impact on our costs.

As of today, both the Corihuarmi mine and Ollachea project operate normally with no significant disruptions reported by any of the functional and operational areas. It is also worth noting that our social responsibility programs continue, taking all precautionary measures in order to prevent the spread of this unparalleled pandemic.

The end of calendar year 2020 was a real game-changer for us. After settling with COFIDE in November, we were finally able to refocus on securing the financing to fund our planned expansion at Ollachea. Since then, we have engaged Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") as our financial advisor and Mining Plus for technical support. Haywood is supporting our effort to finance the construction and development of Ollachea and the repayment of the COFIDE bridge loan, while Mining Plus is helping us update our development plans and our technical reports.

Lastly, on behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank each one of our shareholders, directors and employees for their trust and continuous support during this challenging year. Our goals for 2021 are to continue optimizing operating costs, secure the financing for the Ollachea project and keep our workers and communities safe from COVID-19.

Gerardo Perez

Chairman

Minera IRL Limited

30 March 2021

3

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The directors have pleasure in presenting their report and the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES AND BUSINESS REVIEW

The principal activity of the Minera IRL Group is the development and operation of gold mines in Peru.

The Group operates the Corihuarmi Gold Mine through its subsidiary Minera IRL SA and owns a project, the Ollachea Project, through Compañía Minera KuriKullu SA, Minera IRL SA's subsidiary. The Ollachea Project has a completed feasibility study and environmental and construction permits.

A summary of the financial risk management policies and objectives is contained in the notes to the financial statements and the Group's Annual Information Form.

RESULTS AND DIVIDENDS

The total comprehensive profit after tax for the year of $22,250,000 was mostly related to the gain in connection with the Arbitration Awards recognized in 2020 (2019: loss of 11,487,000). No dividend was paid during the year and no final dividend is proposed. A gain of $22,250,000 (2019: loss of $11,487,000) is to be transferred to retained earnings.

DIRECTORS

The names of the directors who served during the year and their interests in the share capital of the Group at the start and the end of the year are:

Director

Ordinary shares of no par value

31-Dec-2020

31-Dec-2019

G Perez

110,100

100

D Benavides

2,566,147

2,066,147

M Iannacone

-

-

J Lema

-

-

S Valverde

-

-

4

DONATIONS

The Group made no charitable donations outside of the areas in which it operates and hopes to establish mines. However, extensive work is done to help the local communities of Peru where the Group is mining or is intending to establish mines, and where the relationship with the local communities is extremely important. No political donations were made during the past year or the previous year.

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

As at 27 March 2021, the Group has been notified of the following substantial shareholdings in addition to those of the directors:

Number

Percentage of

of Shares

Issued Share Capital

Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration Limited

44,126,780

19.1

Compañía Inversora en Minas S.A.

9,146,341

4.0

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Details of subsequent events between the end of the period date and the date of filing of the Directors' report are disclosed in Note 25 to the consolidated financial statements.

DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

So far as each of the directors is aware, there is no information needed by the Group's auditor in connection with the preparation of their report, which they have not been made aware of, and the directors have taken all the steps that they ought to have taken to discover any relevant audit information and to establish that the Group's auditor has been made aware of that information.

By order of the Board

Gerardo Perez

Chairman

Minera IRL Limited

30 March 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minera IRL Limited published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 18:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MINERA IRL LIMITED
02:14pMINERA IRL : Interim Consolidated Financial Statements - Q3 2020
PU
08/16MINERA IRL : Otros hechos de importancia
PU
08/16Minera IRL Announces Gold Shipment Increase in July
GL
08/16Minera IRL Announces Gold Shipment Increase in July
GL
08/16Minera IRL Announces Gold Shipment Increase in July
AQ
08/16Minera IRL Limited Reports Production Results for the Month of July and Year to Date En..
CI
08/15Minera IRL Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results
AQ
08/12Minera IRL Limited Reports Sales Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/12Minera IRL Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results
GL
08/12Minera IRL Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 44,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,38 M - -
Net Debt 2021 78,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -35,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 15,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart MINERA IRL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Minera IRL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERA IRL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Diego Benavides Norlander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carlos Ruiz de Castilla Chief Financial Officer
Gerardo Perez Delgado Independent Chairman
Jesus Armando Lema Hanke Independent Director
Santiago Valverde Espinoza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINERA IRL LIMITED-8.45%15
NEWMONT CORPORATION-25.75%36 549
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-9.98%29 769
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-14.41%20 717
POLYUS-35.94%18 503
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-19.99%15 236