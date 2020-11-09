Minera IRL : COFIDE Update

COFIDE Update

LIMA, PERU - (November 9, 2020) - Minera IRL Limited ("Minera IRL" or the "Company") (BVL: MIRL) (CSE: MIRL) announces that it has once again agreed to a short extension of its MOU with Corporación Financiera de Desarrollo ("COFIDE"). At COFIDE's request, the parties have agreed to extend the MOU for an additional three (3) days, from Saturday, November 7, 2020, to Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The Company expects that the COFIDE Board will finish its internal process leading to approval of the settlement agreement within that period.

