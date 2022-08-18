Minera IRL : Corihuarmi - NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report - August 2021

NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for the Corihuarmi Mine Property - Minera IRL Limited Central Peru
Date of Report: August 9th, 2021
Effective Date of Resource Estimate: February 28th, 2021
María Muñoz - Geol MAIG (QP)
2
NI 43-101 Technical Report
Mineral Resource Estimate Corihuarmi Mine
Certificate
I, María del Carmen Muñoz Lizarve, Geol MAIG (QP), do hereby certify that I am author of the Technical Report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Corihuarmi Mine Property" with the effective date of February 28th, 2021.
-
My current work address is Avenida Jose Pardo 513, Office 1001, Miraflores, Lima, Peru, 15074.
-
I am an independent Senior Resource Geologist currently employed by Mining Plus Perú S.A.C.
-
I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering from the National University of Saint Agustine, Arequipa Peru in 2003.
-
I have practiced my profession continuously since 2003. I have read he definition of "qualified person" set out in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and certify that by reason of my education, affiliation with a professional association (as defined in NI 43-101) and past relevant work experience, I fulfill the requirements to be a "qualified person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.
-
I am solely responsible for the preparation of sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 of this Technical Report.
-
I have not had prior involvement with the property that is the subject of the Technical Report.
-
I am not aware of any material fact or material change with respect to the subject matter of the Technical Report that is not reflected in the Technical Report, the omission to disclose which makes the Technical Report misleading.
-
I am independent of Minera IRL Limited (the Issuer) applying all of the tests in section 1.5 of National Instrument 43-101.
-
I have read National Instrument 43-101 and Form 43-101F1, and the Technical Report has been prepared in compliance with that instrument and form.
-
I visited the Property on February 23rd and 24th 2021. This is the only time I have spent at the Property.
-
I consent to the filing of the Technical Report with any stock exchange and other regulatory authority and any publication by them for regulatory purposes, including electronic publication in the public company files on their websites accessible by the public, of the Technical Report.
Dated this 9th day of August, 2021.
María del Carmen Muñoz Lizarve, Geol MAIG (QP).
Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists - Membership Number 7570.
|
D E F I N E
|
| P L A N | O P E R A T E
|
3
NI 43-101 Technical Report
Mineral Resource Estimate Corihuarmi Mine
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Introduction
Mining Plus was commissioned by Minera IRL Limited (MIRL) to complete a Technical Report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) for their Corihuarmi Mine in Peru.
Corihuarmi has been in production since 2008. An initial NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study completed in April 2006 (the "2006 Technical Report") provided for a mine with a life span of only four years.
The LOM has been extended twice since the 2006 Technical Report, with the last extension completed by Mining Plus in 2018 ("2018 Technical Report"). The 2018 Technical Report provided for a 2.8-year LOM extension that expired in October 2020. Between 2008 and 2020, Corihuarmi has produced more than 366,000 ounces of gold.
Gold mineralization at Corihuarmi is mined by open pit methods. In 2020, the average grade produced was 0.25 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, with 22,593 ounces of gold recovered through a leaching process.
Over a four-month period between March and July 2021, the Corihuarmi Mine extracted a total of 1,973,600 tonnes of mineralized material with a grade of 0.25 g / t Au. The total ounces of gold recovered for this period was 9,950 oz.
Mining at Corihuarmi uses a conventional truck and excavator configuration. Open pits are mined on 5-meter-high benches through drilling, blasting, loading and hauling unit operations. The material transportation circuit is performed in two parts. First is from the pit to the crusher, and the second one from the crusher to the leach pad. If the mineralized material does not warrant crushing, the material is transported directly to the leach pad as run-of-mine. The waste is transported to the waste dump.
The estimated resources at the end of February 2021 have not been subjected to any extensive economic analysis, so they have not been shown to be economically viable beyond the reasonable test for economic extraction to justify classification as Resources.
1.2 Property Description
Corihuarmi (the Property) is located in the high Andes of Central Peru, straddling the regions of Lima, Junín and Huancavelica approximately 160 km southeast of Peru's capital city, Lima.
The Property is comprised of 14 concessions totalling approximately 9830 hectares. These concessions include 6 mining concessions held in the names of Minera Andes Exploration
|
D E F I N E
|
| P L A N | O P E R A T E
|
4
NI 43-101 Technical Report
Mineral Resource Estimate Corihuarmi Mine
(Minandex) and 7 mining concession and 1 beneficiation concession held by MIRL. There are nine mine zones (open-pits) at the Property; Laura, Cayhua, Cayhua Norte, Diana Ampliación, Susan, Scree Slope, Ampliación Scree Slope, Coyllor, Ely Norte.
An agreement between MIRL and Minandex states that Minandex maintain a variable Net Smelter Return (NSR) for production from within mining concessions TUPE 2, TUPE 3 and TUPE
5. Gold production from the Property is also subject to an NSR payment to the Peruvian government which varies according to total sales.
All concessions are in good legal standing and Mining Plus is not aware of any pending litigation or legal issues relating to the Property.
1.3 Geology and Mineralisation
The Property is located at the northern extent of the southern Peru Au-Ag epithermal belt. Mineralisation identified at the Property is of a high-sulphidation (HS) epithermal type hosted in volcanic rocks close to the Chonta fault, a regionally significant NNW trending structure. The Chonta fault is a major geological break which separates Cenozoic volcanic deposits from folded Paleozoic sediments. Zoned alteration and mineralisation are centred on dacitic and rhyodacitic domes intruded close to the Chonta Fault at its intersection with subordinate NE faults.
1.4 Exploration
The Property was first identified in 1996 via colour anomalies on Landsat imagery. Subsequent, mapping, geochemistry, geophysics and drilling in the area led to the identification of nine centres mineralised with gold and economically less significant silver.
The Fugro target and other areas around show CSAMT anomalies similar that the nine mine zones which have not yet been drill tested.
1.5 Drilling
The update of the resources has been carried out using the support of data generated by the site. Gold grade was estimated using Reverse Circulation Drill holes (RCD), Diamond Drill holes (DDH) and supported with rotary air drilling called long holes (LH) drilled in areas with limited assay information.
Comparison between LH (2018-2021) and RCD and DDH suggests that the grades from LH are biased positive for samples with gold grade over 0.2 g/t Au, due purely to the drilling technique. LH bias can be adjusted by multiplying by 0.9 the LH grades to compensate for this apparent bias.
|
D E F I N E
|
| P L A N | O P E R A T E
|
5
