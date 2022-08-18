Minera IRL : Corihuarmi - NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report - August 2021

I consent to the filing of the Technical Report with any stock exchange and other regulatory authority and any publication by them for regulatory purposes, including electronic publication in the public company files on their websites accessible by the public, of the Technical Report.

I visited the Property on February 23rd and 24th 2021. This is the only time I have spent at the Property.

I am independent of Minera IRL Limited (the Issuer) applying all of the tests in section 1.5 of National Instrument

I am not aware of any material fact or material change with respect to the subject matter of the Technical Report that is not reflected in the Technical Report, the omission to disclose which makes the Technical Report misleading.

I have not had prior involvement with the property that is the subject of the Technical Report.

I am solely responsible for the preparation of sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 of this Technical Report.

I have practiced my profession continuously since 2003. I have read he definition of "qualified person" set out in National Instrument

I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering from the National University of Saint Agustine, Arequipa Peru in 2003.

I am an independent Senior Resource Geologist currently employed by Mining Plus Perú S.A.C.

I, María del Carmen Muñoz Lizarve, Geol MAIG (QP), do hereby certify that I am author of the Technical Report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Corihuarmi Mine Property" with the effective date of February 28th, 2021.

NI 43-101 Technical Report

Mineral Resource Estimate Corihuarmi Mine

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Introduction

Mining Plus was commissioned by Minera IRL Limited (MIRL) to complete a Technical Report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) for their Corihuarmi Mine in Peru.

Corihuarmi has been in production since 2008. An initial NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study completed in April 2006 (the "2006 Technical Report") provided for a mine with a life span of only four years.

The LOM has been extended twice since the 2006 Technical Report, with the last extension completed by Mining Plus in 2018 ("2018 Technical Report"). The 2018 Technical Report provided for a 2.8-year LOM extension that expired in October 2020. Between 2008 and 2020, Corihuarmi has produced more than 366,000 ounces of gold.

Gold mineralization at Corihuarmi is mined by open pit methods. In 2020, the average grade produced was 0.25 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, with 22,593 ounces of gold recovered through a leaching process.

Over a four-month period between March and July 2021, the Corihuarmi Mine extracted a total of 1,973,600 tonnes of mineralized material with a grade of 0.25 g / t Au. The total ounces of gold recovered for this period was 9,950 oz.

Mining at Corihuarmi uses a conventional truck and excavator configuration. Open pits are mined on 5-meter-high benches through drilling, blasting, loading and hauling unit operations. The material transportation circuit is performed in two parts. First is from the pit to the crusher, and the second one from the crusher to the leach pad. If the mineralized material does not warrant crushing, the material is transported directly to the leach pad as run-of-mine. The waste is transported to the waste dump.

The estimated resources at the end of February 2021 have not been subjected to any extensive economic analysis, so they have not been shown to be economically viable beyond the reasonable test for economic extraction to justify classification as Resources.

1.2 Property Description

Corihuarmi (the Property) is located in the high Andes of Central Peru, straddling the regions of Lima, Junín and Huancavelica approximately 160 km southeast of Peru's capital city, Lima.

The Property is comprised of 14 concessions totalling approximately 9830 hectares. These concessions include 6 mining concessions held in the names of Minera Andes Exploration