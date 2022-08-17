Minera IRL : Management's Discussion and Analysis - Q3 2020 08/17/2022 | 02:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three and nine month periods ended 30 September 2020 The following Management's Discussion and Analysis, prepared as of 16 November 2020, should be read together with the consolidated financial statements of Minera IRL Limited (the "Company") for the three and nine month periods ended 30 September 2020 and related notes thereto, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Additional information about Minera IRL Limited, including the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form and the risks and uncertainties discussed therein, may be found at the Company's website at www.minera-irl.comand within the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. All figures are expressed in United States dollars ("$") unless otherwise noted. References to "C$" are to Canadian dollars. 1 Q3 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Financial Gold sales of 5,647 ounces (Q3 2019: 6,415 ounces) at an average realized gold price of $1,889

per ounce (Q3 2019: $1,455 per ounce). Revenue of $10.7 million, (Q3 2019: $9.3 million).

Gross profit of $4.0 million (Q3 2019: $2.7 million).

After tax loss of $1.9 million (Q3 2019: $1.0 million).

Cash balance of $2.5 million (31 December 2019: $2.8 million).

Debt of $97.2 million (31 December 2019: $89.5 million). Operational Performance Corihuarmi, Peru

Gold production from the Corihuarmi Gold Mine of 5,540 ounces (Q3 2019: 6,460 ounces). Ore mined and stacked of 1,052,058 tonnes (Q3 2019: 1,128,532 tonnes). Total cash costs were $1,101 per ounce produced (Q3 2019: $898). Total all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $1,408 per ounce produced (Q3 2019: $1,100). The Peruvian government has approved the Corihuarmi mine's COVID-19 surveillance, prevention and control plan which allows the Company to continue its mining operations.

Ollachea, Peru

On 12 November 2020 the Company announced it has settled its dispute with COFIDE. The summary of the settlement is that the Company owes COFIDE US$70 million in principal and US$ 31.9 million of accrued interest (calculated to November 10, 2020) and COFIDE owes the Company US$34.2 million in principal pursuant to the September 2019 Arbitration Award, plus interest from July 17, 2017 to the date of payment. The amounts due will be offset. The Company will pay the net balance to COFIDE within 36 months and COFIDE will withdraw its legal claim for annulment of the Arbitration Award. The Company continues with its Community programs and maintains an excellent relationship with the Ollachea Community.

2 Background and Business of the Company Minera IRL Limited ("Minera IRL" or the "Company") is a Jersey registered company which, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development and mining of precious metals. Currently, the Company trade its ordinary shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange and on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima. In Peru, the Company operates the Corihuarmi Gold Mine and has been advancing its flagship project, the Ollachea Gold Project (the "Ollachea Project"), towards production. At Ollachea, the Company has completed a post-definitive feasibility study optimization and received an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") and construction permit from the Peruvian authorities. In June 2015, the Company announced that it had arranged a $70,000,000 secured finance facility (the "Bridge Loan") structured by the Peruvian state-owned development and promotion bank, Corporación Financiera de Desarrollo S.A. ("COFIDE") and syndicated through Goldman Sachs Bank USA. The Bridge Loan was part of a senior project credit facility of up to $240,000,000 described in a letter of mandate signed by COFIDE and Minera IRL. This senior project credit facility was to be structured by COFIDE, in conjunction with Minera IRL, to build the Ollachea Gold Project (the "Ollachea Project"). In March 2017 COFIDE terminated the letter of mandate without providing any reason for their decision. The Bridge Loan was due for repayment in June 2017. The Bridge Loan is secured by the Ollachea Project's assets, mining reserves, mining concessions and rights and a pledge of the shares of the Company's subsidiary, Compañia Minera Kuri Kullu S.A., which holds the Ollachea Project. The assets of the Corihuarmi Mine are not included as a guarantee of the Bridge Loan. On 20 June 2017 the Company announced it had filed a request for an arbitration against COFIDE with the Arbitration Centre of the Lima Chamber of Commerce. On 16 September 2019 the Company announced that the Court of Arbitration had issued its Arbitration Award. The Award provides that COFIDE must pay an aggregate amount of $34.2 million for damages. The Court of Arbitration declared that it did not have jurisdiction to require repayment of the Bridge Loan because the Bridge Loan facility expressly provides that it is subject to the jurisdiction of the courts of New York, United States. No amount for the damages awarded of $34.2 million has been recognised in the financial statements given the uncertainty over its recoverability. On 31 December 2019 the Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with COFIDE which was valid until 31 March 2020. During this period both the collection of damages by the Company and the collection of the debt and/or interests by COFIDE remain suspended. The objective of the MOU is to allow both parties to reach an agreement in settlement of the obligations imposed by the Arbitration Award announced on 16 September 2019 as well as related matters, including the Bridge Loan repayment. The Company is aware that COFIDE has filed a lawsuit for annulment of the Arbitration Award. The MOU provides that COFIDE will take the necessary steps to desist from this legal process if the parties reach a definitive agreement within the framework of the MOU. On 30 June 2020 the Company announced that it had signed the first amendment to the MOU with COFIDE. Both parties agreed to extend the validity of the MOU until 28 September 2020. Afterwards it was announced that the MOU had been extended to 7 November 2020. On 12 November 2020 the Company announced that On 11 November 2020 the Company announced it has settled its dispute with COFIDE. The summary of the settlement is that the Company owes COFIDE US$70 million in principal and US$ 31.9 million of accrued interest (calculated to November 10, 2020) 3 and COFIDE owes the Company US$34.2 million in principal pursuant to the September 2019 Arbitration Award, plus interest from July 17, 2017 to the date of payment. The amounts due will be offset. The Company will pay the net balance to COFIDE within 36 months and COFIDE will withdraw its legal claim for annulment of the Arbitration Award. The Bridge Loan is secured by the Ollachea Project's assets, mining reserves, mining concessions and rights and a pledge of the shares of the Company's subsidiary, Compañia Minera Kuri Kullu S.A., which holds the Ollachea Project. If the Company is not able to secure an alternative source of funds to refinance the debt with COFIDE it may have to relinquish its ownership of the subsidiary, Campañia Minera Kuri Kullu S.A. and therefore the Ollachea Project. All net assets associated with the Ollachea Project would be fully impaired as a result. The assets of the Corihuarmi Mine are not included as a guarantee of the Bridge Loan. Notwithstanding that there can be no guarantee that an alternative source of funding will be secured within the required timescale or on acceptable terms, the Directors consider that the agreement described in previous paragraphs will be finalized and that alternative funding will be obtained to repay the Bridge Loan plus interest and to develop the Ollachea Project. The cash generated from gold production at the Corihuarmi Mine is required to fund the working capital requirements of the Company in the meantime. Impact of COVID-19 In early March 2020, the Company reinforced the application of its health and safety protocols, which encapsulated the operations of the Corihuarmi mine and Ollachea project as far as possible against the worldwide crisis caused by COVID-19. To date, no significant disruptions on mining operations, gold production or sales have occurred; and gold prices have increased. The Peruvian government has approved the Corihuarmi mine's COVID-19 surveillance, prevention and control plan which allows the continuation of its mining operations. Although there might be certain difficulties on the supply chain and gold transportation, the Company is confident it will overcome these difficulties. In this sense, the Company considers that it has taken appropriate measures in contemplation of the impact of COVID-19 and, as of the date of filing of this report, the Company considers that there are no material impacts that may affect its operations. The Company's cash flow is sufficient to meet its commitments and to fund its working capital requirements in the face of this crisis. The Company has not made, nor plans to make, any wage or job cuts. Meanwhile, it is constantly re-evaluating mine workers' mobilization and demobilization plans, prioritizing their health and safety. 4 Corihuarmi Gold Mine, Peru The Company's 100% owned Corihuarmi gold mine is located approximately 160 kilometres southeast of Lima, Peru, in the Central Andes at an altitude of almost 5,000 metres. The Company acquired the Corihuarmi leases in 2002 and the mine was brought into production in March 2008. Below is a summary of the key operating statistics for Corihuarmi for the three and nine month periods ended 30 September 2020 and 2019: Three month period Nine month period Operating Parameters ended ended 30 September 30 September 2020 2019 2020 2019 Waste (tonnes) 1,012,657 647,919 2,386,751 1,960,423 Ore mined & stacked on heaps (tonnes) 1,052,058 1,128,532 3,107,221 3,165,663 Ore grade, mined and stacked (g/t) 0.26 0.44 0.24 0.25 Gold produced (ounces) 5,540 6,460 15,516 17,204 Gold sold (ounces) 5,647 6,415 15,763 17,068 Realized gold price ($ per ounce sold) $1,889 $1,455 $1,727 $1,353 Total cash costs ($ per ounce produced) 1 $1,101 $898 $1,085 $913 Total all-in sustaining costs ($ per ounce produced) 1 $1,408 $1,100 $1,343 $1,098 1. Refer to Non-IFRS Measures at the end of this MD&A. Ore mined and stacked during the third quarter of 2020 was 1,052,058 tonnes, a decrease of 7% compared to the 1,128,532 tonnes mined and stacked during the third quarter of 2019. During the nine month period ended 30 September 2020 ore mined and stacked was 3,107,221 tonnes, a 2% decrease compared to the 3,165,663 tonnes mined and stacked during the same period of the prior year. Gold sold during the third quarter of 2020 was 5,647 ounces, a 12% decrease compared to the 6,415 ounces sold during the third quarter of 2019. During the nine month period ended 30 September 2020 gold sold was 15,763 ounces an 8% decrease compared to the 17,068 ounces sold during the same period of the prior year. The average realized gold price during the third quarter of 2020 was $1,889, a 30% increase compared to the $1,455 average gold price realized during the third quarter of 2019. During the nine month period ended 30 September 2020 the average realized gold price was $1,727, a 28% increase from the average gold price of $1,353 realized during the same period of the prior year. Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced during the third quarter of 2020 were $1,101, 23% higher than total cash costs of $898 per ounce of gold produced during the third quarter of 2019. The increase was due to the combined effect of an increase of 5% in total cash costs and a decrease of 14% in gold ounces produced. During the nine month period ended 30 September 2020 total cash costs were $1,085 per ounce of gold produced, 19% higher than total cash costs of $913 per ounce of gold produced during the same period of the prior year. The increase was due to the combined effect of an increase of 7% in total cash costs and a 10% decrease in gold ounces produced. Total all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of gold produced during the third quarter of 2020 were $1,408, 28% higher than the AISC costs of $1,100 per ounce of gold produced during the third quarter of 2019. The increase was due to the combined effect of an increase of 10% in AISC costs and a decrease of 14% in gold ounces produced. During the nine month period ended 30 September 2020 AISC costs were 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

