Minera IRL : Ollachea - NI 43-101 PEA Technical Report - August 2021

Ollachea Gold Project - NI 43-101
Technical Report
HISTORY
43
6.1
Recent History ..................................................................................................
44
GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALIZATION ..........................................................
45
7.1
Regional Geology..............................................................................................
45
7.2
Local Geology ...................................................................................................
47
7.3
Property Geology..............................................................................................
DEPOSIT TYPES ........................................................................................................
50
EXPLORATION..........................................................................................................
DRILLING .................................................................................................................
10.1
Historical Drilling ..............................................................................................
10.2
Drilling by the Issuer at Minapampa and Concurayoc ........................................
55
10.2.1
Drilling Procedures........................................................................................................
Drilling by the Issuer at Minapampa Far East.....................................................
56
SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND SECURITY ...................................................
59
11.1
Minapampa ......................................................................................................
11.1.1
Core Sampling Methods................................................................................................
11.1.2
Laboratory Sample Preparation....................................................................................
60
11.1.3
Sample Analysis.............................................................................................................
11.1.4
Sample Security.............................................................................................................
11.1.5
Adequacy of Procedures ...............................................................................................
Minapampa Far East .........................................................................................
11.2.1
Core Sampling Methods................................................................................................
11.2.2
Laboratory Sample Preparation....................................................................................
62
11.2.3
Sample Analysis.............................................................................................................
11.2.4
Sample Security.............................................................................................................
DATA VERIFICATION ................................................................................................
12.1
Minapampa ......................................................................................................
12.1.1
Database and Certificates .............................................................................................
12.1.2
Field Review ..................................................................................................................
12.2
Minapampa Far East .........................................................................................
MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING ............................................
13.1
Historical Test Work..........................................................................................
13.2
Gravity Concentration Test Work ......................................................................
13.2.1
Plenge Laboratory - (Peru) ............................................................................................
13.2.2 SGS Peru Test Work ......................................................................................................
13.2.3 Met-Solve Test Work (Affiliated with Sepro Mineral Systems) ....................................
13.2.4
Met-Solve Confirmatory Work......................................................................................
D E F I N E
P L A N |
O P E R A T E
5