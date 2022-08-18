Minera IRL : Ollachea - NI 43-101 PEA Technical Report - August 2021

Log in
Ollachea Gold Project - NI 43-101 Technical Report (Preliminary Economic Assessment)

Puno Region, Peru

Qualified Persons:

Edgard Vilela (QP) MAusIMM CP(Min)

David Seers (QP) MAusIMM CP(Geo)

Dr. Andrew Fowler (QP) MAusIMM CP(Geo)

Doug Corley (QP) MAIG, R.P. Geo(Mining)

Dr. John Thomas (QP) P.Eng.

Donald Hickson (QP) P.Eng.

Effective Date: August 27th, 2021

Report Date: August 27th, 2021

Ollachea Gold Project - NI 43-101

Technical Report

Ollachea Gold Project - NI 43-101

REVISION

Technical Report

No.

DATE

Preliminary Economic Assessment

00

27/08/21

D E F I N E

| P L A N | O P E R A T E

2

Ollachea Gold Project - NI 43-101

Technical Report

SIGNATURE PAGE

Ollachea Gold Project - NI 43-101 Technical Report (Preliminary Economic Assessment) Prepared for Minera IRL Limited and Minera Kuri Kullu S.A.

Effective Date: August 27th, 2021

Report Date: August 27th, 2021

(Original Signed)

Edgard Vilela (QP) MAusIMM CP(Min). Signed at Lima, Peru, August 27th, 2021

(Original Signed)

David Seers (QP) MAusIMM CP(Geo). Signed at York, UK, August 27th, 2021

(Original Signed)

Dr. Andrew Fowler (QP) MAusIMM CP(Geo). Signed at Brisbane, Australia, August 27th, 2021

(Original Signed)

Doug Corley (QP) MAIG R.P. Geo (Mining). Signed at Brisbane, Australia, August 27th, 2021

(Original Signed)

Dr. John Thomas (QP) P.Eng. Signed at Vancouver, Canada, August 27th, 2021

(Original Signed)

Don Hickson (QP) P.Eng. Signed at Lima, Peru, August 27th, 2021

D E F I N E

| P L A N | O P E R A T E

3

Ollachea Gold Project - NI 43-101

Technical Report

CONTENTS

SUMMARY...............................................................................................................

17

1.1

Property, Access and Permits ............................................................................

17

1.2

Geology and Mineral Resources ........................................................................

17

1.3

Mining and Mine Plan.......................................................................................

18

1.4

Metallurgical Test Work and Process Design......................................................

20

1.5

Waste Disposal .................................................................................................

21

1.6

Operating Cost Estimates ..................................................................................

22

1.7

Capital Cost Estimates.......................................................................................

23

1.8

Economic Analysis ............................................................................................

23

1.9

Interpretations and Conclusions........................................................................

25

1.10

Recommendations............................................................................................

27

1.10.1 Geology and Resources.................................................................................................

27

1.10.2 Mining and Mine Plan ...................................................................................................

27

1.10.3 Metallurgy and Mineral Process Design .......................................................................

27

1.10.4 Tailings and Waste Rock Management

.........................................................................

27

INTRODUCTION .......................................................................................................

29

2.1

Terms of Reference...........................................................................................

29

2.2

Information Sources and References .................................................................

29

2.3

Effective Dates..................................................................................................

30

2.4

Site Visits and Scope of Personal Inspection ......................................................

30

RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS .................................................................................

32

3.1

Land Tenure......................................................................................................

32

3.2

Surface Rights Agreements ...............................................................................

32

3.3

Environmental Liabilities and Permits Acquired.................................................

32

3.4

Environmental Studies, Permitting, and Social or Community Impact ................

32

3.5

Depreciation, Taxes, and Royalties....................................................................

33

PROPERTY, DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION ................................................................

34

ACCESSIBILITY,

CLIMATE,

LOCAL

RESOURCES,

INFRASTRUCTURE

AND

PHYSIOGRAPHY..............................................................................................................

40

5.1

Physiography ....................................................................................................

40

5.2

Accessibility......................................................................................................

40

5.3

Climate .............................................................................................................

41

5.4

Local Resources and Infrastructure....................................................................

42

D E F I N E

| P L A N | O P E R A T E

4

Ollachea Gold Project - NI 43-101

Technical Report

HISTORY

..................................................................................................................

43

6.1

Recent History ..................................................................................................

44

GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALIZATION ..........................................................

45

7.1

Regional Geology..............................................................................................

45

7.2

Local Geology ...................................................................................................

47

7.3

Property Geology..............................................................................................

48

DEPOSIT TYPES ........................................................................................................

50

EXPLORATION..........................................................................................................

51

DRILLING .................................................................................................................

55

10.1

Historical Drilling ..............................................................................................

55

10.2

Drilling by the Issuer at Minapampa and Concurayoc ........................................

55

10.2.1

Drilling Procedures........................................................................................................

56

10.3

Drilling by the Issuer at Minapampa Far East.....................................................

56

SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND SECURITY ...................................................

59

11.1

Minapampa ......................................................................................................

59

11.1.1

Core Sampling Methods................................................................................................

59

11.1.2

Laboratory Sample Preparation....................................................................................

60

11.1.3

Sample Analysis.............................................................................................................

60

11.1.4

Sample Security.............................................................................................................

61

11.1.5

Adequacy of Procedures ...............................................................................................

61

11.2

Minapampa Far East .........................................................................................

61

11.2.1

Core Sampling Methods................................................................................................

61

11.2.2

Laboratory Sample Preparation....................................................................................

62

11.2.3

Sample Analysis.............................................................................................................

62

11.2.4

Sample Security.............................................................................................................

62

DATA VERIFICATION ................................................................................................

63

12.1

Minapampa ......................................................................................................

63

12.1.1

Database and Certificates .............................................................................................

63

12.1.2

Field Review ..................................................................................................................

67

12.2

Minapampa Far East .........................................................................................

68

MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING ............................................

70

13.1

Historical Test Work..........................................................................................

70

13.2

Gravity Concentration Test Work ......................................................................

73

13.2.1

Plenge Laboratory - (Peru) ............................................................................................

73

13.2.2 SGS Peru Test Work ......................................................................................................

74

13.2.3 Met-Solve Test Work (Affiliated with Sepro Mineral Systems) ....................................

75

13.2.4

Met-Solve Confirmatory Work......................................................................................

78

D E F I N E

|

P L A N |

O P E R A T E

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minera IRL Limited published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 15:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
