  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAFL   KYG6181G1055

MINERAL & FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MAFL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:20:50 2023-02-09 am EST
17.00 GBX   -2.86%
09:24aMineral & Financial says second drill rig mobilised at Lagoa Salgada
AN
02/03TRADING UPDATES: GCP Infra hails NAV rise; Jadestone profits from oil
AN
02/02Mineral & Financial Investments Limited Reports Assay Results from the Latest Drill Holes Executed in the Venda Nova South Zone as Part of the Metallurgical, Infill and Extensional Drilling Campaign Started in 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mineral & Financial says second drill rig mobilised at Lagoa Salgada

02/09/2023 | 09:24am EST
(Alliance News) - Mineral & Financial Investments Ltd on Thursday said 50% owned Redcorp Empreendimentos Mineiros Lda has mobilised a second drill rig to begin drilling at the Lagoa Salgada project, Portugal.

The Cayman Island-based investment company focused on the natural resources sector said Redcorp has commenced drilling at Anomaly B, a target located about 1 kilometre northeast of the Venda Nova North deposit at Lagoa Salgada.

The company said the exploration programme is being funded by Ascendant Resources Inc, which owns the remaining 50% of Redcorp. The drilling at anomaly B is part of a 5,000 metre step out programme targeting potential massive sulphide deposits near Redcorp's initial deposit.

Mineral & Financial said the Anomaly B conductive plate has a strike potential of 1,300 metes in length and 600 metres in down dip length.

The firm noted that drilling at Anomaly D - the first hole of the step out programme - has reached a depth of 350 metres. The presence of disseminated sulphides intersected indicates the drilling's proximity to mineralisation. Mineral & Financial expects to intersect with the boundary of the conductive plate within the next week.

Chief Executive Officer Jacques Vaillancourt said: "It is very exciting to see progress on the step out exploration program; not only does Redcorp expect to see a strong development case presented when the Feasibility Study is completed on the existing resource in April, but this program has the capability to expand resources materially to equal other world-class mines on the [Iberian Pyrite Belt].

"Most mines on the IBP have a cluster of 2 or more deposits, which are largely identified through geophysics. Geophysics from the site give rise to optimism for a similar opportunity."

Mineral & Financial shares were down 2.9% trading at 17.00 pence per share on Thursday afternoon in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

