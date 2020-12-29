Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.    MHI   CA60283T2074

MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(MHI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 01/11 05:40:00 pm
0.15 CAD   --.--%
05:41pMINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES : NEWS RELEASE Vancouver, BC, Canada – December 24, 2020 MINERAL HILL EXECUTES EARN-IN-OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF MINERAL CLAIMS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA   Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (“MHI” or “Company”), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange..
PU
05:41pMINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES : NEWS RELEASE MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Vancouver, BC, Canada – December 22, 2020 Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (“MHI” or “Company”), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) unde..
PU
05:41pMINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES : NEWS RELEASE Vancouver, BC, Canada – December 15, 2020 MINERAL HILL ANNOUNCES THE EXECUTION OF AN LOI FOR THE ACQUISITION OF MINERAL CLAIMS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA   Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (“MHI” or “Company”), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mineral Hill Industries : NEWS RELEASE Vancouver, BC, Canada – December 15, 2020 MINERAL HILL ANNOUNCES THE EXECUTION OF AN LOI FOR THE ACQUISITION OF MINERAL CLAIMS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA   Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (“MHI” or “Company”), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under the trading Symbol “MHI”, and on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol “MLN” wishes to announce…

12/29/2020 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, BC, Canada - December 15, 2020

MINERAL HILL ANNOUNCES THE EXECUTION OF AN LOI FOR THE ACQUISITION OF MINERAL CLAIMS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ('MHI' or 'Company'), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') under the trading Symbol 'MHI', and on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol 'MLN' wishes to announce that subsequent to its News Release dated May 15th, 2020 and investigations of several, project offers of possible acquisition targets, the Company has executed a non-binding Letter of Intent ('LOI') on December 9th, 2020 with the present owner-operator, of a well-established geo-consulting firm ('Target-BC2011'), for the acquisition of a precious metals bearing, contiguous claims encompassing 2,406.13 hectares in southwestern British Columbia ('Target-Claims').

Studying prior assessment reports and previous exploratory drilling results, the owner-operator, a professional geologist, began in 2002 to gradually acquire claims in the subject-area of the previous assessment reports and was able to assemble the present block of the Target-Claims.

In 2012, Target-BC2011carried out substantial field work including reconnaissance mapping and sampling surveys as follow-up to previous field surveys and documented the work and findings in BC Geological Survey Assessment Report, dated December 13, 2013 ('GS-Report 2013') which confirmed the findings of quartz veins carrying gold values, whereby seven selected grab samples contained between 0.807 to 6.778 gm/t Au. Further follow-up work was afterwards conducted to define mineralisation and geological settings.

All direct and/or indirect beneficiaries of Target-BC2011 are at Arm's Length to the Company as defined under the TSXV Policy 1.1. and the parties agreed that the terms and conditions of the LOI will serve as a basis for a binding Earn-In-Option Agreement ('EIO-Agr') to be executed on or before December 17th, 2020.

Under the terms of the LOI, the period to acquire a 100% ownership of the Target-Claims ('EIO-Period') will be up to two (2) years following the Effective-Date, defined to be the later of the date on which the proposed transaction is approved by the TSXV or the 'Closing Date' of MHI's announced first private placement financing ('PP1'). In the EIO-Period, MHI will have the opportunity to seek 'working stage options' referred to as 'Working Stage-1 Option' and 'Working Stage-2 Option.'

Working Stage-1 Option will start at the Effective-Date and will end on the first anniversary date of the Effective-Date, whereby MHI would be committed to (i) pay $10,000 to Target-BC2011, (ii) issue 100,000 common shares to Target-BC2011, and (iii) allocate a minimum of $84,728 as initial exploration capital for the Target-Claims in accordance to an agreed upon budget.

Working Stage-2 Option will start at the Effective-Date and will end on the second anniversary date of the Effective-Date, whereby MHI would be committed to (i) pay $15,000 to Target-BC2011, (ii) issue 150,000 common shares to Target-BC2011, and (iii) allocate a minimum of $140,900 as exploration capital for the Target-Claims in accordance with an agreed upon budget.

MHI will have the option to earn full ownership of the Target-Claims earlier by executing the above 'earn-in' consideration for both Working Stage Options at any time subsequent to the Effective-Date and submitting an EIO-Notice to Target-BC2011, stating and documenting the completion of all conditions for the completion of both Working Stage Options.

The LOI contemplates that the EIO-Agr will include a Net Profits Interest Royalty of 2.00% to be paid to the Optionor where the Target-Claims are brought into production.

Upon approval of the TSXV, MHI intends to announce concurrent with the announcement of PP1 a flow-through financing, ('PP2'). Whereby the proceeds from PP1, as a 'unit offering', will be dedicated for general working capital including the cash payments due to Target-BC2011, the proceeds from PP2, as a 'flow-through share offering, will be strictly dedicated to the exploration and development funding of the Target-Claims including the update of the Geological Assessment to a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report.

In addition to the acquisition option of the Target-Claims, the LOI contemplates the owner of Target-BC2011granting MHI an exclusive Earn-In-Option to acquire claims encompassing 695.09 hectares located in British Columbia ('Target-Claims2') for an option period of two years from the Effective-Date, to be exercised upon the Optionee has entered Working Stage-1 Option and secured financing for the Working Stage-2 Option. Details about the terms and consideration and of an exercise of the granted option in respect to the Target-Claims2 will be articulated within the EIO-Agr, but neither an acquisition of Target-Claims and/or Target-Claims2 will create a new control position of MHI's share capital.

This news release has been approved by Mr. Dan Cardinal, P. GEO. (Professional Geoscientist); F.G.A.C. (Fellow Of The Geological Association Of Canada) and Q.P. (Qualified Person - NI 43-101).

'Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.'

The Company seeks Safe Harbor

For further information contact the Company or: Dieter Peter, President & CEO; Phone: (604) 617-6794

Disclaimer

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 22:40:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD.
05:41pMINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES : NEWS RELEASE Vancouver, BC, Canada – December 24..
PU
05:41pMINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES : NEWS RELEASE MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ANNOUNCES TH..
PU
05:41pMINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES : NEWS RELEASE Vancouver, BC, Canada – December 15..
PU
08:41aMINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES : Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mineral Claim..
MT
12/24MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES : Executes Earn-In-Option Agreement for the Acquisition ..
AQ
12/22MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. : Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeti..
AQ
12/15MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES : Announces the Execution of an LOI for the Acquisition ..
AQ
07/27MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. : - Corporate Update
AQ
05/15MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES : Has Unwound its Previously Announced Private Placement..
AQ
04/20MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES : to Unwind Its Previously Announced Private Placement a..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,02 M -0,01 M -0,01 M
Net Debt 2019 0,21 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
P/E ratio 2019 -160x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,78 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dieter W. Peter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew H. von Kursell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Grant A. Hendrickson Independent Director
Milo Filgas Independent Director
Eric Peter-Kaiser Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD.0.00%2
BHP GROUP10.28%151 543
RIO TINTO PLC23.78%125 816
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.06%40 415
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.64.17%32 982
FRESNILLO PLC77.99%11 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ