MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(MHI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 01/11 05:40:00 pm
0.15 CAD   --.--%
02/12/2021 | 02:47pm EST

02/12/2021 | 02:47pm EST
Vancouver, BC, Canada - February 9, 2021

MINERAL HILL PREPARES DOCUMENTATION REQUESTED FOR FILING AND FINAL REGULATORY APPROVAL OF ITS PROPOSED TRANSACTION

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ('MHI' or 'Company'), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') under the trading Symbol 'MHI', and on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol 'MLN' has received confirmation from the TSXV for its review of the Company's executed Earn-In-Agreement announced on December 24, 2020, in respect to the proposed transaction to acquire a 100% interest in the Dot-Apex Claim Group ('Apex-Claims') and the Master-ACE Claim Group ('ACE-Claims'), located in British Columbia.

On December 28, 2020, the Company submitted the Transaction Summary Form to the TSXV and is now finalising the TSXV requested documentation for the final acceptance. The Company commissioned an independent NI 43-101report in respect to the Apex-Claims as well as an independent technical report for the ACE-Claims and is completing the Financial Plan as part of the necessary documentation to satisfy the requirements under the TSXV Policies.

The Company seeks Safe Harbor

For further information contact: Dieter Peter, President & CEO; Phone: (604) 617-6794

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance the private placement, property option or reinstatement of trading referred to above will close on the terms as stated, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

Thesecuritieswhich may beofferedhavenotbeen,norwillbe,registeredundertheUnitedStatesSecuritiesActof1933,as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons without registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirement of such Act. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of such securities in the United States ofAmerica.

Disclaimer

Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 19:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
