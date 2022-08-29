Mineral Mountain Resources : Financial Statement for the period ending June 30, 2022

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
The accompanying unaudited interim financial report of the Company has been prepared by and is the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of this financial report.
2
MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
June 30,
March 31,
Note
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
31,242
$
3,969
Sales tax recoverable
13,189
15,267
Prepaid expenses and deposits
4
138,787
148,499
183,218
167,735
Non-current assets
Exploration and evaluation assets
7
10,488,249
10,450,842
Restricted cash
5
24,616
24,437
Property and equipment
6
82,459
94,356
10,595,324
10,569,635
Total assets
$
10,778,542
$
10,737,370
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
8
$
674,967
$
681,255
Amounts due to related parties
10
187,178
169,298
Lease liability - current portion
9
51,234
42,265
Loans payable to related parties
10
23,000
20,000
Non-current liabilities
936,379
912,818
Lease liability
9
34,605
45,467
Total liabilities
970,984
958,285
Equity
Share capital
11
49,709,102
49,599,852
Share subscription proceeds
48,500
7,380
Share-based payments reserve
3,013,422
2,966,871
Deficit
(42,963,466)
(42,795,018)
Total equity
9,807,558
9,779,085
Total liabilities and equity
$
10,778,542
$
10,737,370
Commitments (Note 9)
Events after the reporting period (Note 18)
The financial statements were authorised for issue by the board of directors on August 26, 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:
Brian Corrall
Director
Barry Coughlan
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Note
2022
2021
EXPENSES
Consulting fees
$
5,225
$
160
Depreciation
7
11,388
12,384
Interest expenses
6,033
3,640
Management fee
10
73,500
81,000
Media and news dissemination
5,116
4,669
Office and miscellaneous
18,912
23,630
Professional fees
10
14,258
17,625
Rent
18,108
7,087
Share-based payments
10,12
46,551
95,203
Transfer agent and filing fees
8,238
8,385
Loss before items below
(207,329)
(253,783)
Foreign exchange
(11,119)
1,738
Gain on sale of exploration and evaluation assets
7
50,000
50,000
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(168,448)
$
(202,045)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
11
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Share
Share-based
Number of
subscription
payments
Note
Shares
Share capital
proceeds
reserve
Deficit
Total equity
Balance, March 31, 2022
103,541,709
$
49,599,852
$
7,380
$
2,966,871
$
(42,795,018)
$
9,779,085
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(168,448)
(168,448)
Transactions with owners
Private placements
11
1,100,000
110,000
-
-
-
110,000
Share subscription proceeds
-
-
41,120
-
-
41,120
Share issuance costs
11
-
(750)
-
-
-
(750)
Share-based payments
12
-
-
-
46,551
-
46,551
1,100,000
109,250
41,120
46,551
-
196,921
Balance, June 30, 2022
104,641,709
$
49,709,102
$
48,500
$
3,013,422
$
(42,763,466)
$
9,807,558
Share-based
Number of
payments
Note
Shares
Share capital
reserve
Deficit
Total equity
Balance, March 31, 2021
102,208,369
$
49,401,602
$
3,015,395
$
(42,138,833)
$
10,278,164
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(202,045)
(202,045)
Transactions with owners
Share-based payments
12
-
-
95,203
-
95,203
Adjustment on expiration of stock options
-
-
(51,390)
51,390
-
-
-
43,813
51,390
95,203
Balance, June 30, 2021
102,208,369
$
49,401,602
$
3,059,208
$
(42,289,488)
$
10,171,322
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:44 UTC.