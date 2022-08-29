Log in
    MMV   CA6028965086

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.

(MMV)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:54 2022-08-29 pm EDT
0.0700 CAD   -6.67%
02:33pMINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES : MDA for the period ending June 30, 2022
PU
02:33pMINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES : Financial Statement for the period ending June 30, 2022
PU
08/26Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mineral Mountain Resources : Financial Statement for the period ending June 30, 2022

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

1

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

The accompanying unaudited interim financial report of the Company has been prepared by and is the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of this financial report.

2

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

June 30,

March 31,

Note

2022

2022

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

31,242

$

3,969

Sales tax recoverable

13,189

15,267

Prepaid expenses and deposits

4

138,787

148,499

183,218

167,735

Non-current assets

Exploration and evaluation assets

7

10,488,249

10,450,842

Restricted cash

5

24,616

24,437

Property and equipment

6

82,459

94,356

10,595,324

10,569,635

Total assets

$

10,778,542

$

10,737,370

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

8

$

674,967

$

681,255

Amounts due to related parties

10

187,178

169,298

Lease liability - current portion

9

51,234

42,265

Loans payable to related parties

10

23,000

20,000

Non-current liabilities

936,379

912,818

Lease liability

9

34,605

45,467

Total liabilities

970,984

958,285

Equity

Share capital

11

49,709,102

49,599,852

Share subscription proceeds

48,500

7,380

Share-based payments reserve

3,013,422

2,966,871

Deficit

(42,963,466)

(42,795,018)

Total equity

9,807,558

9,779,085

Total liabilities and equity

$

10,778,542

$

10,737,370

Commitments (Note 9)

Events after the reporting period (Note 18)

The financial statements were authorised for issue by the board of directors on August 26, 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

Brian Corrall

Director

Barry Coughlan

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Note

2022

2021

EXPENSES

Consulting fees

$

5,225

$

160

Depreciation

7

11,388

12,384

Interest expenses

6,033

3,640

Management fee

10

73,500

81,000

Media and news dissemination

5,116

4,669

Office and miscellaneous

18,912

23,630

Professional fees

10

14,258

17,625

Rent

18,108

7,087

Share-based payments

10,12

46,551

95,203

Transfer agent and filing fees

8,238

8,385

Loss before items below

(207,329)

(253,783)

Foreign exchange

(11,119)

1,738

Gain on sale of exploration and evaluation assets

7

50,000

50,000

Comprehensive loss for the period

$

(168,448)

$

(202,045)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

11

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Share

Share-based

Number of

subscription

payments

Note

Shares

Share capital

proceeds

reserve

Deficit

Total equity

Balance, March 31, 2022

103,541,709

$

49,599,852

$

7,380

$

2,966,871

$

(42,795,018)

$

9,779,085

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(168,448)

(168,448)

Transactions with owners

Private placements

11

1,100,000

110,000

-

-

-

110,000

Share subscription proceeds

-

-

41,120

-

-

41,120

Share issuance costs

11

-

(750)

-

-

-

(750)

Share-based payments

12

-

-

-

46,551

-

46,551

1,100,000

109,250

41,120

46,551

-

196,921

Balance, June 30, 2022

104,641,709

$

49,709,102

$

48,500

$

3,013,422

$

(42,763,466)

$

9,807,558

Share-based

Number of

payments

Note

Shares

Share capital

reserve

Deficit

Total equity

Balance, March 31, 2021

102,208,369

$

49,401,602

$

3,015,395

$

(42,138,833)

$

10,278,164

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(202,045)

(202,045)

Transactions with owners

Share-based payments

12

-

-

95,203

-

95,203

Adjustment on expiration of stock options

-

-

(51,390)

51,390

-

-

-

43,813

51,390

95,203

Balance, June 30, 2021

102,208,369

$

49,401,602

$

3,059,208

$

(42,289,488)

$

10,171,322

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,82 M -0,63 M -0,63 M
Net Debt 2022 0,10 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7,88 M 6,07 M 6,06 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nelson W. Baker Director
Thomas R. Wilson Chief Financial Officer
Terrence Barry Coughlan Executive Chairman
Kevin W. Leonard Chief Operations Officer
Trevor R. Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.-34.78%6
NEWMONT CORPORATION-30.31%34 303
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-16.13%27 473
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-18.03%19 843
POLYUS-35.94%18 611
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-23.99%14 338