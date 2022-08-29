Mineral Mountain Resources : Financial Statement for the period ending June 30, 2022

The accompanying unaudited interim financial report of the Company has been prepared by and is the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of this financial report.

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

June 30, March 31, Note 2022 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 31,242 $ 3,969 Sales tax recoverable 13,189 15,267 Prepaid expenses and deposits 4 138,787 148,499 183,218 167,735 Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 7 10,488,249 10,450,842 Restricted cash 5 24,616 24,437 Property and equipment 6 82,459 94,356 10,595,324 10,569,635 Total assets $ 10,778,542 $ 10,737,370 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade and other payables 8 $ 674,967 $ 681,255 Amounts due to related parties 10 187,178 169,298 Lease liability - current portion 9 51,234 42,265 Loans payable to related parties 10 23,000 20,000 Non-current liabilities 936,379 912,818 Lease liability 9 34,605 45,467 Total liabilities 970,984 958,285 Equity Share capital 11 49,709,102 49,599,852 Share subscription proceeds 48,500 7,380 Share-based payments reserve 3,013,422 2,966,871 Deficit (42,963,466) (42,795,018) Total equity 9,807,558 9,779,085 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,778,542 $ 10,737,370 Commitments (Note 9) Events after the reporting period (Note 18)

The financial statements were authorised for issue by the board of directors on August 26, 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

Brian Corrall Director Barry Coughlan Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

