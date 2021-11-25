Log in
    MMV   CA6028965086

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.

(MMV)
Mineral Mountain Resources : Form 52-109FV2 CFO Certification

11/25/2021 | 03:10pm EST
This is an unofficial consolidation of Form 52-109FV2Certification of Interim Filings Venture Issuer Basic Certificate reflecting amendments made effective January 1, 2011 in connection with Canada's changeover to IFRS. The amendments apply for financial periods relating to financial years beginning on or after January 1, 2011. This document is for reference purposes only and is not an official statement of the law.

Form 52-109FV2

Certification of Interim Filings

Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Maribel Jordan, Chief Financial Officer of Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together, the "interim filings") of Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (the "issuer") for the interim period ended
    September 30, 2021.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

November 24, 2021.

"Maribel Jordan"

Maribel Jordan,

Chief Financial Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-

109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

1

Disclaimer

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 20:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
