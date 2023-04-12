Mineral Mountain Resources : TO RESUME DRILLING AT STANDBY

(Vancouver, May 24, 2018): Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. and its subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Companies") (TSX.V: "MMV") ("OTCQX: MNRLF") report that the remaining nine (9) holes of a twelve (12) drill program is scheduled to resume within the next week. Three (3) NQ diamond drill holes, ST18-001, ST18-002 and ST18-003 totaling 1,322m have been completed on the Companies Standby Mine Target in the Rochford District in the Black Hills of South Dakota and the analytical results reported in a news release dated May 3, 2018. Important positive results observed from the first three holes were thatthe Au grades and widths encountered in the only very shallow drilling to date by the Mineral Mountain on the Standby system, along with the consistent 30m widths of intense quartz flooding - hydrothermal chlorite alteration - remobilized pyrrhotite - arsenopyrite alteration, are highly encouraging. The more than doubling of gold grade over similar widths, along with the dramatic increase in arsenopyrite, from ST18-002 to ST18-003, provides a strong vector toward higher grade gold mineralization down plunge of this section.

The first drill hole, ST18-004, is planned to undercut the 30m wide mineralized structure approximately 100m down plunge of ST18-003. In support of this next round of drilling, the Company plan to utilize a state-of-the art Borehole EM Survey (TDEM-Time Domain EM) designed to locate the highest conductivity zones in the footwall and the hanging wall rocks to the iron formation, along the major shear structures, to help target our future drilling structurally low in the iron formation where it is first cut be a mineralized shear structure. At Homestake, this position is where many of the orebodies are spatially located. This cutting edge survey is planned to be initiated after the completion of ST18-004 by Discovery Geophysics International. This valuable real time survey data will provide precise drill hole locations within the Standby Mine patents.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Nelson W. Baker, P. Eng., President and CEO of Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. and a Qualified Person for this project. All exploration activities at the Rochford Project are carried out under the strict supervision of Kevin Leonard, P.Geo. also a Qualified Person for this project.

About Mineral Mountain Resources and the Rochford Gold Project

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc., is focused on the exploration of its 100%-owned Rochford Gold Project situated along the highly prospective Homestake Gold Belt in the Black Hills of South Dakota, U.S.A. The Rochford Project covers approximately 7,500 acres and straddles three major trends of structurally thickened auriferous iron formation that host ledge-type gold mineralization.

Since 2013, the Company has continued to expand its land position in the Rochford gold district by professional claim staking and also by purchasing strategically located private properties that fall along two of the major sub-parallel structural trends that host Ledge-type gold mineralization. The Company now owns the largest land position in the Rochford greenstone belt and now possesses by far the largest and most comprehensive database for the district in modern day exploration history! The Rochford Project is vastly under-explored and has the potential to host several district scale gold discoveries.

