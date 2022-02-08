Mineral Resources : 09/02/2022 - FY22 Half Year Financial Report and Appendix 4D

HALF YEAR RESULTS
ANNOUNCEMENT
Wednesday 9 February 2022
Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) (MRL or the Company) is pleased to announce its financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2021 (1H22).
The Company generated underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and impairment (Underlying EBITDA)1 of $156 million, down 80% on the prior corresponding period (pcp)2. Earnings were negatively impacted by the collapse in iron ore prices and widening discounts.
Underlying net loss after tax1 was $36 million, down 108% on pcp. Statutory NPAT was $20 million, down 96% on pcp.
In light of the Company's capital investment programme, its underlying net loss after tax for 1H22 and volatile conditions in the iron ore market, the Board has decided to not declare an interim dividend. The Company remains on target to meet FY22 volume guidance of a 15-20% increase for Mining Services, spodumene export guidance of 450-475 ktpa and the revised full-year iron ore export guidance of 18.5-19.5 mtpa.
1H22 highlights include:
Continuing to keep our operations COVID free
Maintaining a low 12-month rolling Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) of 0.10 and reducing our Total Reportable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) to 2.25
Increasing Mining Services production volumes by 18% on pcp
Exporting 9.9 million wet metric tonnes (wmt) of iron ore
Exporting 207 thousand dry metric tonnes (dmt) of spodumene
Delivering a ROIC of 23.9% even in difficult conditions.
Mineral Resources Managing Director Chris Ellison said:
"This has been a challenging half, as we continued to navigate the uncertainty of a COVID-19 world and maintained our focus on protecting the jobs of all our people. I am proud of the efforts of the more than 4,800 men and women in our business for their united and disciplined approach, which so far has enabled us to keep COVID-19 out of our operations.
"It hasn't been easy and the challenges during 1H22 were amplified by the collapse in iron ore prices. This has delivered our worst first half financial result in three years. These results do not reflect the substantial progress in our iron ore, lithium and gas businesses during the last six months which will create significant value for decades to come and which underpins our long-term growth for our Mining Services division.
"Mineral Resources has a proud and unrivalled history of outperformance and delivering exceptional value for all stakeholders since we listed on the ASX in 2006. This history includes prudent and well-timed investments and, at all times, a disciplined financial approach without taking our focus away from our long-term goals that we set for this business. The Board's decision to not declare an interim dividend aligns with the Company's long-term approach to building sustainable success.
In order to provide additional insight into the performance of the business, the Group uses non-IFRS measures such as underlying EBITDA. Reconciliations to IFRS measures are provided in Note 2 of the financial statements.
Comparison to pcp being the half year ended 31 December 2020 (1H21) for income statement and cash flow data, and to the balance as at 30 June 2021 for balance sheet data.
1H22 HALF YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
"COVID-19, particularly through the Omicron variant that has now arrived in Western Australia, will continue to prove a major challenge for our industry. However, we have the team and the can-do attitude to deliver on our strategy of creating a safe and supportive workplace for our people and lasting value for our shareholders. I am excited about what the second half, and beyond, promises for Mineral Resources."
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
|
METRIC
|
1H22 RESULTS
|
COMPARISON TO PCP
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$1.4bn
|
Down 12%
|
|
|
|
Underlying EBITDA
|
$156m
|
Down 80%
|
|
|
|
Underlying earnings after tax
|
($36m)
|
Down 108%
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)
|
10.17cps
|
Down 96%
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flow
|
($120m)
|
Down 123%
|
|
|
|
Capex
|
$403m
|
Up 15%
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$0.8bn
|
Down 51%
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
$2.9bn
|
Down 10%
|
|
|
|
Return on invested capital (ROIC) 3
|
23.9%
|
Up from 23.4%
|
|
|
ENDS
This announcement dated 9 February 2022 has been authorised for release to the ASX by Mineral Resources Limited's Board of Directors.
|
For further information please contact:
|
|
|
CHRIS CHONG
|
PETER KLINGER
|
Investor Relations Manager
|
Media Relations
|
Mineral Resources Limited
|
Cannings Purple
|
T: +61 8 9315 0213
|
T: +61 (0)411 251 540
|
E: chris.chong@mrl.com.au
|
E: pklinger@canningspurple.com.au
|
|
|
|
|
About Mineral Resources - Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) is a Perth-based leading mining services provider, with a particular focus on the iron ore and hard-rock lithium sectors in Western Australia. Using technical know-how and an innovative approach to deliver exceptional outcomes, Mineral Resources has become one of the ASX's best-performing contractors since listing in 2006.
3 ROIC calculated as per FY21 Remuneration Report definition on a rolling 12 month basis.
HALF-YEAR REPORT
APPENDIX 4D
9 February 2022
|
1. COMPANY DETAILS
|
|
Name of entity:
|
Mineral Resources Limited
|
ABN:
|
33 118 549 910
|
Reporting period:
|
For the half-year ended 31 December 2021
|
Previous period:
|
For the half-year ended 31 December 2020
|
|
2. RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
|
|
|
|
|
$m
|
Revenues from ordinary activities
|
down
|
12%
|
to
|
1,353.5
|
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of
|
|
|
|
|
Mineral Resources Limited
|
down
|
96%
|
to
|
19.2
|
Profit for the half-year attributable to the owners of Mineral Resources
|
|
|
|
|
Limited
|
down
|
96%
|
to
|
19.2
Comments
Commentary on the results for the period is contained within the Financial Report as well as the Media Release that accompanies this announcement.
|
3. NET TANGIBLE ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting
|
|
Previous
|
|
|
period
|
|
period
|
|
|
$
|
$
|
|
Net tangible assets per ordinary security
|
15.32
|
14.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
APPENDIX 4D
Half-year report
|
4. DIVIDENDS
|
|
|
|
|
Cents
|
Franked %
|
$m
|
2022 interim dividend1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2021 final dividend - paid 11 August 2021
|
175.00
|
100%
|
329.0
|
2021 interim dividend - paid 10 February 2021
|
100.00
|
100%
|
188.5
|
2020 final dividend - paid 15 September 2020
|
77.00
|
100%
|
145.2
1 In light of the Company's capital investment programme, its underlying net loss after tax for the half-year ended 31 December 2021, and volatile conditions in the iron ore markets, no interim dividend has been declared.
|
5. DETAILS OF ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE ENTITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting entity's
|
|
Contribution to
|
|
percentage holding
|
|
profit/(loss)
|
|
Reporting
|
Previous
|
|
Reporting
|
Previous
|
|
period
|
period
|
|
period
|
period
|
|
%
|
%
|
|
$m
|
$m
|
Norwest Energy NL1
|
19.29%
|
|
-
|
(0.0)
|
-
|
Aquila Resources Limited
|
15.00%
|
|
-
|
(0.9)
|
-
|
|
1 On 29 April 2021, the Group increased its investment in Norwest Energy NL which lead to a reclassification of the investment to an investment in Associate.
6. AUDIT QUALIFICATION OR REVIEW
The financial statements were subject to a review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Interim Report.
Mineral Resources Limited Directors' report
31 December 2021
This result positions Mineral Resources well to
one of the ASX's performingcontractors since listing in 2006.
INTERIM
REPORT
31 December 2021
ABN 33 118 549 910