Mineral Resources : 09/02/2022 - FY22 Half Year Financial Report and Appendix 4D

HALF YEAR RESULTS

ANNOUNCEMENT

Wednesday 9 February 2022

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) (MRL or the Company) is pleased to announce its financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2021 (1H22).

The Company generated underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and impairment (Underlying EBITDA)1 of $156 million, down 80% on the prior corresponding period (pcp)2. Earnings were negatively impacted by the collapse in iron ore prices and widening discounts.

Underlying net loss after tax1 was $36 million, down 108% on pcp. Statutory NPAT was $20 million, down 96% on pcp.

In light of the Company's capital investment programme, its underlying net loss after tax for 1H22 and volatile conditions in the iron ore market, the Board has decided to not declare an interim dividend. The Company remains on target to meet FY22 volume guidance of a 15-20% increase for Mining Services, spodumene export guidance of 450-475 ktpa and the revised full-year iron ore export guidance of 18.5-19.5 mtpa.

1H22 highlights include:

Continuing to keep our operations COVID free

Maintaining a low 12-month rolling Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) of 0.10 and reducing our Total Reportable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) to 2.25

Increasing Mining Services production volumes by 18% on pcp

Exporting 9.9 million wet metric tonnes (wmt) of iron ore

Exporting 207 thousand dry metric tonnes (dmt) of spodumene

Delivering a ROIC of 23.9% even in difficult conditions.

Mineral Resources Managing Director Chris Ellison said:

"This has been a challenging half, as we continued to navigate the uncertainty of a COVID-19 world and maintained our focus on protecting the jobs of all our people. I am proud of the efforts of the more than 4,800 men and women in our business for their united and disciplined approach, which so far has enabled us to keep COVID-19 out of our operations.

"It hasn't been easy and the challenges during 1H22 were amplified by the collapse in iron ore prices. This has delivered our worst first half financial result in three years. These results do not reflect the substantial progress in our iron ore, lithium and gas businesses during the last six months which will create significant value for decades to come and which underpins our long-term growth for our Mining Services division.

"Mineral Resources has a proud and unrivalled history of outperformance and delivering exceptional value for all stakeholders since we listed on the ASX in 2006. This history includes prudent and well-timed investments and, at all times, a disciplined financial approach without taking our focus away from our long-term goals that we set for this business. The Board's decision to not declare an interim dividend aligns with the Company's long-term approach to building sustainable success.

In order to provide additional insight into the performance of the business, the Group uses non-IFRS measures such as underlying EBITDA. Reconciliations to IFRS measures are provided in Note 2 of the financial statements. Comparison to pcp being the half year ended 31 December 2020 (1H21) for income statement and cash flow data, and to the balance as at 30 June 2021 for balance sheet data.

