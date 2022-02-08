Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mineral Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIN   AU000000MIN4

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mineral Resources : 09/02/2022 - FY22 Half Year Investor Presentation

02/08/2022 | 05:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY22 HALF YEAR RESULTS

9 FEBRUARY 2022

ASX:MIN

CONTENTS

HIGHLIGHTS

3

SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE

4

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

7

LOCKED IN GROWTH

13

APPENDIX

24

2

1H22 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Remained COVID free
  • TRIFR 2.25
  • ROIC 23.9%
  • Revenue $1.4bn, down 12% pcp
  • Underlying EBITDA $156M, down 80% pcp
  • Cash $0.8bn

Mining Services

  • 4 new contracts
  • 3 renewals
  • On track for FY22 guidance of 15-20% growth

Iron Ore

  • Ashburton Hub - signed HoA to develop Red Hill Iron Ore JV
  • Port and rail sharing agreement with Hancock/Roy Hill
  • Allocated Stanley Point Port Hedland berth 3 by WA Government

Lithium

  • Non binding agreement with Albemarle (ALB)
  • MRL to take possession of its 51% share of Mt Marion offtake
  • Wodgina restart approved
  • Kemerton Train 1 nearing completion

Gas

  • Significant Perth Basin gas discovery

3

1H22 SAFETY AND PEOPLE

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR)

Injury Frequency Rates

Per million hours worked

8.0

1.0

TRIFR

LTIFR

0.8

Lost

6.0

Total

0.6

Injury

4.0

Frequency

0.4

Rate

2.25

2.0

(LTRIFR)

0.2

0.10

0.0

0.0

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

1H22

2.25

0.10

TRIFR1

LTI1

4,800+

Employees and contractors2

82

72

Apprentices3

Trainees/

Graduates3

1. Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate calculations measure the total number of injuries (excluding first aid) per million hours worked as at 31 December 2021. Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate calculation measure the number of lost time injuries per million hours work as at 31 December 2021.

2.

Total employees and contractors as at 31 December 2021.

4

3.

As at 31 January 2022.

1H22 SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE

Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions1

800

700

600

(kt)

500

2.4

Equivalent

400

300

2

200

CO

100

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

1H22

4.0

Emissions

3.5

3.0

Intensity

2.5

2.0

(Tonnes

1.5

1.0

CO

2

0.5

per

0.0

TMM)

Diesel

Gas

Electricity

Emissions Intensity

Net zero emissions by 2050 in line with the Paris agreement

1. Greenhouse gas emissions intensity defined as tonnes CO2 equivalent per thousand tonne total material mined.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
05:18pMINERAL RESOURCES : 09/02/2022 - FY22 Half Year Investor Presentation
PU
05:18pMINERAL RESOURCES : 09/02/2022 - FY22 Half Year Financial Report and Appendix 4D
PU
04:43pMINERAL RESOURCES : FY22 Half Year Investor Presentation
PU
04:43pMINERAL RESOURCES : FY22 Half Year Financial Report and Appendix 4D
PU
12:05pDore Copper Mining Up 4.2% as Corner Bay Drilling Shows High-Grade Copper Mineralizatio..
MT
12:42aMINERAL RESOURCES : New opportunities for Aboriginal businesses in the Goldfields
PU
02/06MINERAL RESOURCES : in contact tracing first
PU
02/05Pakistan says it has killed 20 insurgents in three days of clashes
RE
02/04Australian Goldfields Limited - Sample Program at Cuprite West and Cuprite East
AQ
02/04MINERAL RESOURCES : Future footy stars of MRL shine at the annual West Coast Eagles' kids ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 280 M 2 338 M 2 338 M
Net income 2022 437 M 312 M 312 M
Net Debt 2022 711 M 507 M 507 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,7x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 10 900 M 7 770 M 7 770 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mineral Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 57,88 AUD
Average target price 56,50 AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Mark Gregory Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Peter David Wade Executive Chairman
Mike Grey Chief Operating Officer
Kelvin Edward Flynn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED5.34%7 906
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED12.07%3 420
SINOMINE RESOURCE GROUP CO., LTD.-17.00%3 053
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-11.30%1 884
IMDEX LIMITED-2.03%815
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.9.44%588