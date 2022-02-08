Mineral Resources : 09/02/2022 - FY22 Half Year Investor Presentation
02/08/2022 | 05:18pm EST
FY22 HALF YEAR RESULTS
9 FEBRUARY 2022
ASX:MIN
CONTENTS
HIGHLIGHTS
3
SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE
4
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
7
LOCKED IN GROWTH
13
APPENDIX
24
2
1H22 HIGHLIGHTS
Remained COVID free
TRIFR 2.25
ROIC 23.9%
Revenue $1.4bn, down 12% pcp
Underlying EBITDA $156M, down 80% pcp
Cash $0.8bn
Mining Services
4 new contracts
3 renewals
On track for FY22 guidance of 15-20% growth
Iron Ore
Ashburton Hub - signed HoA to develop Red Hill Iron Ore JV
Port and rail sharing agreement with Hancock/Roy Hill
Allocated Stanley Point Port Hedland berth 3 by WA Government
Lithium
Non binding agreement with Albemarle (ALB)
MRL to take possession of its 51% share of Mt Marion offtake
Wodgina restart approved
Kemerton Train 1 nearing completion
Gas
Significant Perth Basin gas discovery
3
1H22 SAFETY AND PEOPLE
Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR)
Injury Frequency Rates
Per million hours worked
8.0
1.0
TRIFR
LTIFR
0.8
Lost
6.0
Total
0.6
Injury
4.0
Frequency
0.4
Rate
2.25
2.0
(LTRIFR)
0.2
0.10
0.0
0.0
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
1H22
2.25
0.10
TRIFR1
LTI1
4,800+
Employees and contractors2
82
72
Apprentices3
Trainees/
Graduates3
1. Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate calculations measure the total number of injuries (excluding first aid) per million hours worked as at 31 December 2021. Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate calculation measure the number of lost time injuries per million hours work as at 31 December 2021.
2.
Total employees and contractors as at 31 December 2021.
4
3.
As at 31 January 2022.
1H22 SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE
Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions1
800
700
600
(kt)
500
2.4
Equivalent
400
300
2
200
CO
100
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
1H22
4.0
Emissions
3.5
3.0
Intensity
2.5
2.0
(Tonnes
1.5
1.0
CO
2
0.5
per
0.0
TMM)
Diesel
Gas
Electricity
Emissions Intensity
Netzeroemissions by 2050 in line with the Paris agreement
1. Greenhouse gas emissions intensity defined as tonnes CO2 equivalent per thousand tonne total material mined.
5
