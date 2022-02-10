Mineral Resources : 09/02/2022 - FY22 Half Year Investor Webcast Transcript

TRANSCRIPTION Company: Mineral Resources Date: 9 February 2022 Duration: 102 Minutes Reservation Number: 10018306 [START OF TRANSCRIPT] Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Mineral Resources investor call and presentation for the half year 2022 financial results. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded and the presentation contains forecasts and forward-looking information. You should carefully read the disclaimer at the back of the presentation. A copy of the presentation and a transcript of this call will be posted to Mineral Resources' website under the investor presentation page at mineralresources.com.au. We will be starting today's presentation with a video detailing achievements over the past year. Following this, Chris Ellison, Managing Director and Mark Wilson, CFO, will present the half year results. At the end of the presentation there will be an opportunity for institutional investors, analysts and media to verbally ask questions. If you wish to ask a question via the phone you will need to press the star key followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you wish to ask a question via the webcast please type your question into the ask a question box. I will now start today's presentation by playing the half year video. [Video playing] Chris Ellison: Good morning. Thanks for joining. This is the Mineral Resources half year results so if that's what you're looking for you've tuned into the right place. I'm Chris Ellison. I'm going to be joined shortly by our CFO, Mark Wilson. We put the video on just to try and give you a little bit of a visual of the size of our operations, the size of the equipment and trying to give you a little more context on what we go through. I think as I'm talking you might be able to relate back to some of that.

It's been a tough first half for us financially. On the other side, it's probably been the most secure - sorry the most successful half the business has ever seen in terms of business development and locking in the future. I've got quite a bit of detail to go through with you on that down the track. Basically, we've locked in two major iron ore developments. Stage 1 of both those will give us about 50 million tonnes of run rate. We have renegotiated pretty much all of the lithium business with our JV partners. We've locked in mining services contracts. We're looking at double digit growth over the next five years with our services part of the business. We've had a significant gas discovery up in the Perth Basin. We've done all that while COVID has been continuing to disrupt supply and push costs up, keep our borders closed and keep the labour supply at the lowest it's ever been. But COVID is probably coming to WA. We're as prepared for it as we can be. I think over the last two years Mineral Resources has been well ahead of the game compared to others. We've been leading innovation around how to look after our people and keep them safe through COVID. We're continuing to do that. More recently we've been able to make sure that we know if any of our people have been in contact with others. If we have an outbreak we can very quickly and efficiently control it. So I'm going to run you through today on the past six months' performance. It will be quite brief. Had we made more money I would have extended that. The plans over the next two to five years, which is really important, and there's a lot of messaging in there for you to pick up on. At the end we'll answer some questions. So highlights on the first half, we'll give you a rundown there on the underlying EBITDA and the cash position. We've kept the operations COVID-free, which is good. All our sites are operating. Everyone's safety performance in Mineral Resources is simply best in class. Financial results as you can well see they're substantially down on last year but we had the worst iron ore crash in history in terms of the pricing. We've had substantial cost increases, mainly outside the mine gate around energy and shipping and really volatile and unpredictable conditions. But we've still got return on invested capital of nearly 24%. But as I say we've been extremely busy securing the next 30 years future for our business. That's gone exceptionally well.

The safety of our people - I mean as I said, outstanding result considering too, the environment we're operating in. Tough conditions out there. Very difficult securing people. No loss time injuries and our TRIFR is down around about 2.25 which is outstanding for a mining and mining services business when you consider how many people we've got out in the field in a very dangerous environment. The results are primarily underpinned by the training that we do in-house. It's substantial. It's intense. We do a lot of it. But that training gives people the awareness we need to keep them safe. We've recruited and we continue to recruit a lot of what we call our second gen people - second generation. So if you've got a son or a daughter, a cousin or someone that's related to someone that's working in the business we think that if people have been in the business for a few years they understand our culture. When they bring their kids in, the kids know the culture and we've been extremely successful with developing this part of our business. During this year so far, we've trained 197 new entry level employees. They are a mixture of graduates of all sorts - engineering, accounting, apprentices, trainees and operators. We've opened a state-of-the-art simulator training centre which is producing outstanding results for us. We've got a heavy focus on employee retention. We're looking at making sure that we've got a good environment for them to work in, a great environment in terms of platinum related work environments. We're building out a new office that thanks to COVID has been difficult getting it finished. But we hope to be in there in the next few months. Both the mental and physical wellbeing of our people is a prime focus. It's a daily focus. We've got people from top to bottom making sure that we have the right environment, the right culture for our people. We are also looking at, as I said earlier, all our new camps going forward being resort-style accommodation, having much bigger rooms, better facilities and able to accommodate couples. We've just recently introduced an employee share plan which has been really well received by a lot of our people. Sustainability - the past two years the business has grown substantially. But our emissions intensity has reduced by 25%. We are committed to zero emissions. We have a very practical plan in place that we're rolling out continuously. The

immediate focus we have is to produce energy from solar wherever we can and support that with gas fired. Innovation in the business is also driving lower emissions. We're bringing in equipment that can move more tonnes at lower operating use of fuel. The larger hubs around Ashburton and the Pilbara hub that I'm going to talk about, the scale of those will reduce the intensity on a per-tonne basis and they'll be powered substantially by solar and again supported by gas. We are heavily reliant on third parties out there to come along with green energy. When they do that, we'll use whatever becomes available. Okay, operational performance over the last six months. Mining services again it's been a good story. It continues to grow year on year. We've always had solid growth in the mining services part of our business. Our team are very active in making sure that we're providing a service that's second to none to our customers. Our reputation, our track record and what we do on a daily basis helps us win the future. We're on track for about 15% to 20% growth in this part of our business. The volumes have increased 18% over the last six months. EBITDA is up 20%. Four new contracts added and three renewals. The iron ore business, it's been brutal over the last six months. We're kind of chasing the price down, managing cost and looking at turning off any high-cost tonnes and dragging out whatever savings we can. Regardless of that, it's the largest price drop in iron ore in history. It literally plummeted US$128 a tonne in 67 days. It cost us during this half $631 million in EBITDA. So that's where most of our pain comes - in fact that's where all of it comes from. The lithium business is going strongly. Mount Marion - at the moment we've got a high strip ratio in a low yield region of the pit. So production over this half, moving forward and now likely going to be at the bottom end of guidance. I will talk a little bit more about that later. Wodgina, good news coming out of that, we're starting Train 1 and we're well and truly advanced on that. Down at Kemerton on the hydroxide plant with our joint venture partners, Albemarle, who are developing that, Train 1 is mechanically complete. We've got some feed going in the plant. We expect first sales coming out of that product - there's some work to do on making sure the product is qualified and it's at spec and contested but under the circumstances the team down there have performed