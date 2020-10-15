Mineral Resources : 16/10/2020 2020 Sustainability Report

The past year has been extraordinary. Not only have we seen the worst bush fires in modern history, we've also seen the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 on economies and communities around the world.

MRL's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been exceptional and I am extraordinarily proud of the achievements of the entire MRL team. As the COVID-19 outbreak began, MRL's primary focus was the safety and wellbeing of the 3,100 men and women who make up the MRL workforce, their families and the community of which we are a part. From the outset, MRL quickly adapted to all government guidelines, introducing new communication technologies and supporting the physical and mental health of our people. To maintain safe and reliable operations and limit the impact of COVID-19 on the Western Australian economy, MRL established

a gold-standard PCR COVID-19 screening operation and offered the service to all West Australian resource companies. To date, MRL's screening operations have screened more than 50,000 resource sector workers.

MRL made significant strides across all areas of sustainability this year. A Sustainability Policy, supported by a Human Rights Policy, an Anti-Bribery and Corruption Policy and a Supplier Code of Conduct were developed. A cross-functional Sustainability Working Group was established to support and advise the business on the management and monitoring of key sustainability topics. These efforts are reflected in the 2020 Sustainability Report, which describes how MRL is managing and performing against our material sustainability topics.

Safety remains a core focus for the company. During FY20, we retained our excellent record for our Lost-Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) and reduced our Total Recordable Injury Frequency rate (TRIFR). The onset

of the COVID-19 pandemic brought with it an increase