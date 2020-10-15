Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Mineral Resources Limited    MIN   AU000000MIN4

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/15
25.36 AUD   +1.20%
05:55pMINERAL RESOURCES : 16/10/2020 2020 Sustainability Report
PU
05:55pMINERAL RESOURCES : 16/10/2020 Annual Report to shareholders
PU
05:55pMINERAL RESOURCES : 16/10/2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mineral Resources : 16/10/2020 Annual Report to shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

2020 ANNUAL REPORT

COVID-19

THIS YEAR IS DEDICATED TO OUR PEOPLE. TEAMWORK NEVER MATTERED MORE.

Mineral Resources has a proud history of innovating and adapting to the changing environment in which we live and operate.

But no one could have predicted that the outbreak of a bug named COVID-19, a long way away from Western Australia, would threaten to stop the world - including the world MRL operates in.

It was clear to the MRL leadership team that this dangerous and insidious virus would become a global issue - and that we needed to do everything possible to minimise the impact on our people and, therefore, our business.

From the very beginning, our guiding principle that would drive our actions - and continues to drive everything we do - was to keep all our people in their jobs. We needed to make sure that everyone kept collecting their normal pay to enable them to support their family with certainty and have the knowledge their home was safe and secure.

Everything else to us was secondary.

With a global issue like the coronavirus pandemic, there was always going to be a limit to the steps we could take and the actions we could control.

The success of MRL's response to the coronavirus pandemic has been extraordinary and is the result of the discipline displayed by each and every member of the MRL family.

What we have done has not been easy. But every action taken was with a single goal in mind - to keep every MRL person employed.

Together, we have saved lives, avoided hardship and ensured we have a bright economic future.

So very early on, before COVID-19 took over Australia, we were alert to the warning signs and devised a response plan and started implementing the necessary actions.

Central to our plan was to launch what has arguably become the largest and most sophisticated private sector PCR COVID-19 swab screening program in Australia.

At the outset, we secured world-class,US-made, gold standard COVID testing equipment capable of performing PCR-SARS-CoV-2 tests - it is the most accurate test in the world today. We engaged two independent National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) accredited pathology laboratories, we have more than 40 nurses and collectors trained in the swab - screening process, and we opened up seven screening facilities - two in the Perth metropolitan area and five in regional areas in the north, south and east of the State.

In line with our sole focus on protecting the jobs of the MRL team of more than 3,100 men and women, we made COVID-19 swab screening a mandatory part of our fit-for-work regime for anyone attending one of our mine sites or working for MRL on a client site.

We have offered the screening service to other resource companies to ensure this pandemic does not force the closure of Western Australia's mining industry. We have partnered with Curtin University's Faculty of Health Sciences to provide our results for a study into incidence of asymptomatic infection within the FIFO worker population of Western Australia. The data obtained through this research study is expected to be invaluable to the Government and the public health officials responsible for managing the response to this crisis and beyond.

Since April, more than 50,000 men and women have been swab-screened. In fact, our program has become so important to Western Australia that more than 60 companies working in the resources sector are now sending their FIFO teams to our swab screening facilities prior to shift start.

What that means is our teams can continue to safely go about their work, confident with the knowledge they, and their work mates, are healthy and there is no risk to their families.

Since January 2020, we have continuously monitored developments around the world along with guidelines introduced by the federal and state governments and the health authorities.

Very early on, across all of our sites, the discipline of our people was extraordinary. They immediately adapted to all government guidelines. Some relocated, being separated from their families for long periods, not knowing how long for.

To support our people through this period, we knew we had to do more for them.

We introduced new technology to help keep us all connected and up-to-date with the ever-changing situation.

As a major partner of the West Coast Eagles, when we heard that the Australian Rules Football League (AFL) season was suspended, we acted immediately. We engaged six of the club's high-performance coaching team, who were temporarily stood down, to work with our employees on site to help combat the psychological issues attributed to longer rosters, isolation and distancing protocols. The West Coast Eagles coaches provided our people on site with additional support and guidance during these difficult times with one-on-one sessions focussed on motivation and mental and physical health including mindfulness, nutrition and wellbeing.

We launched a weekly live online comedy series, exclusive to our employees, featuring Australian comedian Peter Rowsthorn. Each week, Peter hosted his fellow comedian and celebrity friends, broadcasting into the homes and dongas of our people wherever they were. This interactive series provided some light-hearted entertainment to help counteract the isolation impacts to our people, particularly on our mine sites.

We increased our hygiene measures, employed additional cleaners, and increased the cleaning schedules at our sites and offices, and continue this rigorous schedule today.

Although restrictions in Western Australia have eased, we remain committed to keeping our people healthy and well, and will continue screening our workers until COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

We are in regular contact with others in our industry and government departments, sharing knowledge and working together to find solutions. We actively contribute to the Western Australian Chamber of Minerals and Energy COVID-19 working group to ensure a coordinated response from the resources industry.

As an important contributor to the Western Australian and Australian economies, we will continue to work with government to do what we can to ensure our operations contribute positively to the economy and society through these challenging times.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 16 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 21:54:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
05:55pMINERAL RESOURCES : 16/10/2020 2020 Sustainability Report
PU
05:55pMINERAL RESOURCES : 16/10/2020 Annual Report to shareholders
PU
05:55pMINERAL RESOURCES : 16/10/2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
10/12BCI MINERALS LIMITED : - Close of the Retail Entitlement Offer
AQ
10/09MINERAL RESOURCES : 09/10/2020 Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
10/02BCI MINERALS LIMITED : - Executive Appointments
AQ
10/01MINERAL RESOURCES : 01/10/2020 Date of AGM and Closing Date for Director Nominat..
PU
09/28Piedmont Lithium Shares More Than Triple on Supply Deal With Tesla
DJ
09/28Piedmont to Supply Spodumene Concentrate to Tesla
DJ
09/24MINERAL RESOURCES : 24/09/2020 Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 966 M 2 104 M 2 104 M
Net income 2021 561 M 398 M 398 M
Net Debt 2021 25,7 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,52x
Yield 2021 5,58%
Capitalization 4 765 M - 3 380 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mineral Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 25,46 AUD
Last Close Price 25,36 AUD
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Grey Chief Operating Officer
Mark Gregory Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Kelvin Edward Flynn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED53.70%3 374
CENTAMIN PLC30.71%2 489
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED10.56%1 937
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-29.63%568
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.20.63%425
IMDEX LIMITED-1.69%408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group