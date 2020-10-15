Mineral Resources : 16/10/2020 Annual Report to shareholders

THIS YEAR IS DEDICATED TO OUR PEOPLE. TEAMWORK NEVER MATTERED MORE.

Mineral Resources has a proud history of innovating and adapting to the changing environment in which we live and operate.

But no one could have predicted that the outbreak of a bug named COVID-19, a long way away from Western Australia, would threaten to stop the world - including the world MRL operates in.

It was clear to the MRL leadership team that this dangerous and insidious virus would become a global issue - and that we needed to do everything possible to minimise the impact on our people and, therefore, our business.

From the very beginning, our guiding principle that would drive our actions - and continues to drive everything we do - was to keep all our people in their jobs. We needed to make sure that everyone kept collecting their normal pay to enable them to support their family with certainty and have the knowledge their home was safe and secure.

Everything else to us was secondary.

With a global issue like the coronavirus pandemic, there was always going to be a limit to the steps we could take and the actions we could control.

The success of MRL's response to the coronavirus pandemic has been extraordinary and is the result of the discipline displayed by each and every member of the MRL family.

What we have done has not been easy. But every action taken was with a single goal in mind - to keep every MRL person employed.

Together, we have saved lives, avoided hardship and ensured we have a bright economic future.