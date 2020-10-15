Mineral Resources : 16/10/2020 Annual Report to shareholders

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
2020 ANNUAL REPORT
COVID-19
THIS YEAR IS DEDICATED TO OUR PEOPLE. TEAMWORK NEVER MATTERED MORE.
Mineral Resources has a proud history of innovating and adapting to the changing environment in which we live and operate.
But no one could have predicted that the outbreak of a bug named COVID-19, a long way away from Western Australia, would threaten to stop the world - including the world MRL operates in.
It was clear to the MRL leadership team that this dangerous and insidious virus would become a global issue - and that we needed to do everything possible to minimise the impact on our people and, therefore, our business.
From the very beginning, our guiding principle that would drive our actions - and continues to drive everything we do - was to keep all our people in their jobs. We needed to make sure that everyone kept collecting their normal pay to enable them to support their family with certainty and have the knowledge their home was safe and secure.
Everything else to us was secondary.
With a global issue like the coronavirus pandemic, there was always going to be a limit to the steps we could take and the actions we could control.
The success of MRL's response to the coronavirus pandemic has been extraordinary and is the result of the discipline displayed by each and every member of the MRL family.
What we have done has not been easy. But every action taken was with a single goal in mind - to keep every MRL person employed.
Together, we have saved lives, avoided hardship and ensured we have a bright economic future.
So very early on, before COVID-19 took over Australia, we were alert to the warning signs and devised a response plan and started implementing the necessary actions.
Central to our plan was to launch what has arguably become the largest and most sophisticated private sector PCR COVID-19 swab screening program in Australia.
At the outset, we secured world-class,US-made, gold standard COVID testing equipment capable of performing PCR-SARS-CoV-2 tests - it is the most accurate test in the world today. We engaged two independent National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA) accredited pathology laboratories, we have more than 40 nurses and collectors trained in the swab - screening process, and we opened up seven screening facilities - two in the Perth metropolitan area and five in regional areas in the north, south and east of the State.
In line with our sole focus on protecting the jobs of the MRL team of more than 3,100 men and women, we made COVID-19 swab screening a mandatory part of our fit-for-work regime for anyone attending one of our mine sites or working for MRL on a client site.
We have offered the screening service to other resource companies to ensure this pandemic does not force the closure of Western Australia's mining industry. We have partnered with Curtin University's Faculty of Health Sciences to provide our results for a study into incidence of asymptomatic infection within the FIFO worker population of Western Australia. The data obtained through this research study is expected to be invaluable to the Government and the public health officials responsible for managing the response to this crisis and beyond.
Since April, more than 50,000 men and women have been swab-screened. In fact, our program has become so important to Western Australia that more than 60 companies working in the resources sector are now sending their FIFO teams to our swab screening facilities prior to shift start.
What that means is our teams can continue to safely go about their work, confident with the knowledge they, and their work mates, are healthy and there is no risk to their families.
Since January 2020, we have continuously monitored developments around the world along with guidelines introduced by the federal and state governments and the health authorities.
Very early on, across all of our sites, the discipline of our people was extraordinary. They immediately adapted to all government guidelines. Some relocated, being separated from their families for long periods, not knowing how long for.
To support our people through this period, we knew we had to do more for them.
We introduced new technology to help keep us all connected and up-to-date with the ever-changing situation.
As a major partner of the West Coast Eagles, when we heard that the Australian Rules Football League (AFL) season was suspended, we acted immediately. We engaged six of the club's high-performance coaching team, who were temporarily stood down, to work with our employees on site to help combat the psychological issues attributed to longer rosters, isolation and distancing protocols. The West Coast Eagles coaches provided our people on site with additional support and guidance during these difficult times with one-on-one sessions focussed on motivation and mental and physical health including mindfulness, nutrition and wellbeing.
We launched a weekly live online comedy series, exclusive to our employees, featuring Australian comedian Peter Rowsthorn. Each week, Peter hosted his fellow comedian and celebrity friends, broadcasting into the homes and dongas of our people wherever they were. This interactive series provided some light-hearted entertainment to help counteract the isolation impacts to our people, particularly on our mine sites.
We increased our hygiene measures, employed additional cleaners, and increased the cleaning schedules at our sites and offices, and continue this rigorous schedule today.
Although restrictions in Western Australia have eased, we remain committed to keeping our people healthy and well, and will continue screening our workers until COVID-19 is no longer a threat.
We are in regular contact with others in our industry and government departments, sharing knowledge and working together to find solutions. We actively contribute to the Western Australian Chamber of Minerals and Energy COVID-19 working group to ensure a coordinated response from the resources industry.
As an important contributor to the Western Australian and Australian economies, we will continue to work with government to do what we can to ensure our operations contribute positively to the economy and society through these challenging times.
