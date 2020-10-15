Log in
Mineral Resources : 16/10/2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

10/15/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

16 October 2020

Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting and related materials

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.17.1, please refer to the following documents that have been mailed to shareholders in relation to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) ('MRL' or 'the Company'):

  • Letter to Shareholders;
  • Notice of Meeting;
  • Proxy Form;
  • 2020 Annual Report (if requested).

Shareholders who have elected not to receive a printed copy of the 2020 Annual Report can obtain a copy from the Mineral Resources website at www.mrl.com.aualong with a copy of the 2020 Sustainability Report.

Ends

This announcement dated 16 October 2020 has been authorised for release to the ASX by Derek Oelofse, Company Secretary of Mineral Resources Limited.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media

James Bruce

Peter Klinger

Head of Investor Relations

Cannings Purple

T: +61 8 9329 3706

T: +61 (0)411 251 540

E: james.bruce@mrl.com.au

E: pklinger@canningspurple.com.au

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) is a Perth-based leading integrated mining services provider, with a particular focus on the iron ore and hard-rock lithium sectors in Western Australia. Using technical know-how and an innovative approach to deliver exceptional outcomes, Mineral Resources has become one of the ASX's best-performing contractors since listing in 2006.

To learn more, please visit www.mrl.com.au.

Follow us on:

16 October 2020

Mineral Resources Limited 2020 Annual General Meeting

Dear Shareholder

I am pleased to invite you to Mineral Resources Limited's 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday 19 November 2020 at 9.30am (AWST).

Hybrid AGM

This year, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding government restrictions, the AGM will continue to be held at the West Coast Eagles' training ground, Mineral Resources Park; subject to health and safety and social distancing requirements applicable at the time of the meeting. Steps have been taken to ensure all Shareholders who still wish to physically attend the AGM can safely do so while abiding by government restrictions. However, as numbers may be restricted you are strongly encouraged to attend the virtual AGM (see details below).

Shareholders will be able to attend, vote and participate in the AGM online using one of the following methods:

  • From your computer or mobile device, by entering the following URL address in your web browser: https://web.lumiagm.com/391666627; or
  • By using the Lumi AGM App and entering the meeting ID 391-666-627

If you are attending the AGM in person, registration will commence at 9.00am (AWST). Please bring your Voting Form with you. Using the bar code appearing at the top of the Voting Form will assist to speed up the registration process.

Any holders wishing to lodge a proxy vote or lodge questions ahead of the meeting can do this by logging onto www.investorvote.com.auand entering the Control Number and your holder number (SRN/HIN). Alternatively, you may complete and return the enclosed Proxy Form as per the instructions included within the Notice of Meeting (details below).

To be valid, your Proxy Form or electronic voting instructions must be received by 9.30am (AWST) Tuesday, 17 November 2020. Lodging questions or casting your proxy vote ahead of the meeting will not prevent you from attending online.

Notice of Meeting and related materials

The Notice of Meeting and the Virtual AGM Online Guide, which include further details on how to attend the AGM virtually, including how to vote, comment and ask questions during the AGM, are available on the 2020 AGM portal at www.mrl.com.au.

Shareholders who have elected not to receive a printed copy of our 2020 Annual Report can obtain a copy from our website at www.mrl.com.au, where you will also be able to obtain a copy of our 2020 Sustainability Report. We are pleased with the progress that we continue to make in reporting our Sustainability performance; we welcome your review and feedback on this Report.

Your directors, and the management team at Mineral Resources, look forward to your participation at the AGM. For further information, please call our offices on +61 8 9329 3600.

Yours faithfully

Peter Wade

Chairman

Mineral Resources Limited

ABN 33 118 549 910

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 2020

NOTICE OF

MEETING

TIME: 9:30 am (AWST)

DATE: Thursday 19 November 2020

PLACE: Mineral Resources Park - Function Room 42 Bishopsgate St

Lathlain

Western Australia 6100

Attend in person, or attend, vote and participate in the AGM online in real time. Further details are set out in this Notice of Meeting, and in the Virtual AGM Online Guide, which you can access via www.mrl.com.au

A Proxy Form is enclosed.

This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If you are unable to attend the Annual General Meeting, please complete and return the enclosed Proxy Form in accordance with the specified instructions. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 9329 3600.

