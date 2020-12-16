Log in
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Mineral Resources : 16/12/2020 Change in substantial holding for HZR

12/16/2020 | 04:09am EST
604 Page 1 of 3 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Hazer Group

Limited

ACN/ARSN

ACN 144 044

600

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Mineral Resources Limited

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 118 549

910

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

14/12/2020

24/06/2020

24/06/2020

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully Paid Ordinary

10,911,255

8.01%

7,987,291

5.63%

Shares

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

relation to change (7)

of securities

affected

changed

affected

Refer

Annexure

.

A

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest (6)

of securities

interest

(8)

Mineral

Mineral

Mineral

Full paid

7,987,291

fully paid

Resources

Resources

Resources

ordinary

5.63%

ordinary

Limited

Limited

Limited

shares

shares

604 Page 2 of 3 15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

Refer Annexure A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Refer Annexure A

Signature

print name

DEREK OELOFSE

capacity

GROUP FINANCIAL CONTROLLER/COMPANY

SECRETARY

sign here

date

16/12/2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

604 Page 3 of 3 15 July 2001

  1. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

THIS IS ANNEXURE 'A' OF 4 PAGES REFERRED TO IN FORM 604 'NOTICE OF CHANGE

OF INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL HOLDER' LODGED BY MINERAL RESOURCES

LIMITED IN RELATION TO HAZER GROUP LIMITED ACN 144 044 600

Print Name

Derek Oelofse

Capacity: Group Financial Controller/Company Secretary

___________________________________________________________________________

Sign Here

Date

16/12/2020

___________________________________________________________________________

ANNEXURE 'A'

Page 1 of 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 09:08:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
