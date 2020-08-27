Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Mineral Resources Limited    MIN   AU000000MIN4

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mineral Resources : 27/08/2020 Change of Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 06:08am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Mineral Resources Limited (MRL, MIN)

ABN

33 118 549 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Chris Ellison

Date of last notice

1 April 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Chris Ellison has an indirect

holding

in 22,042,135

(including registered holder)

unrestricted and 112,104 restricted Mineral Resources

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

Ltd fully paid ordinary shares

(Shares) through his

to the relevant interest.

shareholdings in Sandini Pty Ltd and Wabelo Pty Ltd,

and by being a beneficiary of the Ellison Superannuation

Fund.

These are as follows:

Sandini Pty Ltd

21,547,997

Sandini Pty Ltd (Restricted Shares)

112,104

Wabelo Pty Ltd

55,750

Ellison Superannuation Fund

438,388

Total

22,154,239

Date of change

20 August 2020

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to

1.

Direct

change

Share performance rights (Rights) granted but

unvested:

a) 2017 Financial Year (FY17) Long Term Incentive

(LTI) plan:

89,910 Rights eligible to vest in August 2020.

b) 2018 Financial Year (FY18) LTI plan:

168,156 Rights eligible to vest for conversion to

Restricted Shares as follows:

August 2020 112,104

August 2021 56,052

168,156

2.

Indirect

Shares:

Sandini Pty Ltd

21,278,267

Sandini Pty Ltd (Restricted shares)

179,820

Wabelo Pty Ltd

55,750

Ellison Superannuation Fund

438,388

Total

21,952,225

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) and Share

Performance Rights (Rights)

Number acquired

1. 89,910 Shares issued on vesting of Rights under the

Company's FY17 LTI plan

2. 112,104 Shares issued on vesting of Rights under

the Company's FY18 LTI plan

3. 142,577 Rights issued under the Company's 2020

Financial Year (FY20) LTI plan

4. 25,267 Rights issued under the Company's FY20 STI

plan

Number disposed

112,104 Rights under the FY18 LTI plan vested in August

20 and converted to Shares.

Value/Consideration

Nil consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change 1. Direct

Rights granted but unvested:

56,052 FY18 LTI plan Rights eligible to vest in August 2021.

142,577 FY20 LTI plan Rights eligible to vest in August 2023.

25,268 FY20 STI plan Rights eligible to vest in: August 2021 12,634

August 2022 12,634

25,268

2. Indirect

Shares

Sandini Pty Ltd

21,547,997

Sandini Pty Ltd (Restricted Shares)

112,104

Wabelo Pty Ltd

55,750

Ellison Superannuation Fund

438,388

Total

22,154,239

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

a) FY17 LTI plan:

Due to FY17 LTI plan hurdles having been met in FY20, 89,910 Rights granted in June 2017 under the FY17 LTI plan vested on 20 August 2020 and converted to Shares.

Restriction conditions relating to 179,820 Restricted Shares awarded under the FY17 LTI plan no longer apply from 20 August 2020 pursuant to the plan.

b) FY18 LTI plan:

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) targets for Rights under FY18 LTI Tranche One and Two were met in FY20 (being ROIC when averaged over FY19 and FY20) and, accordingly, 112,104 Rights under the FY18 LTI plan vested in August 2020 and converted to Shares.

c) FY20 LTI plan:

142,577 Rights were granted to Chris Ellison under the FY20 LTI plan with an effective date of 1 July 2019. Future vesting and conversion to Shares is subject to continuous employment, clawback and malus, and the Company achieving specific ROIC targets over the four year period FY20 to FY23 inclusive.

The ROIC targets will be assessed at the conclusion of the four year performance period. The quantity of Rights eligible vest in August 2023 is determined by reference to the following hurdles:

4 year average ROIC

% of Rights eligible

achievement

to vest

Less than 12%

Nil

Between 12% and

Pro-rata between

18%

67% and 100%

Greater than 18%

100%

Participants have up until the fifteenth anniversary of the Grant Date (Expiry Date) to exercise Rights (convert Rights to Shares) with no exercise price payable. Any vested Rights not previously exercised are automatically exercised at the Expiry Date.

No dividends are received on unvested Rights. Each vested Right entitles the recipient to one Share plus an additional number of Shares equal in value to the

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 10:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
06:08aMINERAL RESOURCES : 27/08/2020 Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/26S.Africa approves AngloGold's Harmony sale but with conditions
RE
08/26Indonesia aims to finish research on 40%-palm-based biodiesel in Nov
RE
08/25BCI MINERALS LIMITED : - Mardie Granted Major Project Status
AQ
08/25MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/24Total and Mozambique sign security pact for $20 bln natural gas project
RE
08/18MINERAL RESOURCES : 19/08/2020 Dividend/Distribution - MIN
PU
08/18MINERAL RESOURCES : 19/08/2020 FY20 Results Information Pack
PU
08/18MINERAL RESOURCES : 19/08/2020 Corporate Governance - Appendix 4G
PU
08/18MINERAL RESOURCES : 19/08/2020 Appendix 4E and Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 950 M 2 139 M 2 139 M
Net income 2021 572 M 415 M 415 M
Net Debt 2021 121 M 87,4 M 87,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,55x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 5 438 M 3 928 M 3 943 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mineral Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 24,29 AUD
Last Close Price 28,96 AUD
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter David Wade Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Grey Chief Operating Officer
Mark Gregory Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Kelvin Edward Flynn Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED75.52%3 928
CENTAMIN PLC63.86%3 170
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-7.75%1 578
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-27.47%595
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.75%424
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.13.40%394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group