Mineral Resources : 27/08/2020 Change of Director's Interest Notice
08/27/2020 | 06:08am EDT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Mineral Resources Limited (MRL, MIN)
ABN
33 118 549 910
Name of Director
Chris Ellison
Date of last notice
1 April 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Chris Ellison has an indirect
holding
in 22,042,135
unrestricted and 112,104 restricted Mineral Resources
Ltd fully paid ordinary shares
(Shares) through his
shareholdings in Sandini Pty Ltd and Wabelo Pty Ltd,
and by being a beneficiary of the Ellison Superannuation
Fund.
These are as follows:
Sandini Pty Ltd
21,547,997
Sandini Pty Ltd (Restricted Shares)
112,104
Wabelo Pty Ltd
55,750
Ellison Superannuation Fund
438,388
Total
22,154,239
Date of change
20 August 2020
No. of securities held prior to
1.
Direct
change
Share performance rights (Rights) granted but
unvested:
a) 2017 Financial Year (FY17) Long Term Incentive
(LTI) plan:
89,910 Rights eligible to vest in August 2020.
b) 2018 Financial Year (FY18) LTI plan:
168,156 Rights eligible to vest for conversion to
Restricted Shares as follows:
August 2020 112,104
August 2021 56,052
168,156
2.
Indirect
Shares:
Sandini Pty Ltd
21,278,267
Sandini Pty Ltd (Restricted shares)
179,820
Wabelo Pty Ltd
55,750
Ellison Superannuation Fund
438,388
Total
21,952,225
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) and Share
Performance Rights (Rights)
Number acquired
1. 89,910 Shares issued on vesting of Rights under the
Company's FY17 LTI plan
2. 112,104 Shares issued on vesting of Rights under
the Company's FY18 LTI plan
3. 142,577 Rights issued under the Company's 2020
Financial Year (FY20) LTI plan
4. 25,267 Rights issued under the Company's FY20 STI
plan
Number disposed
112,104 Rights under the FY18 LTI plan vested in August
20 and converted to Shares.
Value/Consideration
Nil consideration
No. of securities held after change 1.Direct
Rights granted but unvested:
56,052 FY18 LTI plan Rights eligible to vest in August 2021.
142,577 FY20 LTI plan Rights eligible to vest in August 2023.
25,268 FY20 STI plan Rights eligible to vest in: August 2021 12,634
August 2022 12,634
25,268
2. Indirect
Shares
Sandini Pty Ltd
21,547,997
Sandini Pty Ltd (Restricted Shares)
112,104
Wabelo Pty Ltd
55,750
Ellison Superannuation Fund
438,388
Total
22,154,239
Nature of change
a) FY17 LTI plan:
Due to FY17 LTI plan hurdles having been met in FY20, 89,910 Rights granted in June 2017 under the FY17 LTI plan vested on 20 August 2020 and converted to Shares.
Restriction conditions relating to 179,820 Restricted Shares awarded under the FY17 LTI plan no longer apply from 20 August 2020 pursuant to the plan.
b) FY18 LTI plan:
Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) targets for Rights under FY18 LTI Tranche One and Two were met in FY20 (being ROIC when averaged over FY19 and FY20) and, accordingly, 112,104 Rights under the FY18 LTI plan vested in August 2020 and converted to Shares.
c) FY20 LTI plan:
142,577Rights were granted to Chris Ellison under the FY20 LTI plan with an effective date of 1 July 2019. Future vesting and conversion to Shares is subject to continuous employment, clawback and malus, and the Company achieving specific ROIC targets over the four year period FY20 to FY23 inclusive.
The ROIC targets will be assessed at the conclusion of the four year performance period. The quantity of Rights eligible vest in August 2023 is determined by reference to the following hurdles:
4 year average ROIC
% of Rights eligible
achievement
to vest
Less than 12%
Nil
Between 12% and
Pro-rata between
18%
67% and 100%
Greater than 18%
100%
Participants have up until the fifteenth anniversary of the Grant Date (Expiry Date) to exercise Rights (convert Rights to Shares) with no exercise price payable. Any vested Rights not previously exercised are automatically exercised at the Expiry Date.
No dividends are received on unvested Rights. Each vested Right entitles the recipient to one Share plus an additional number of Shares equal in value to the
