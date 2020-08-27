Mineral Resources : 27/08/2020 Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Mineral Resources Limited (MRL, MIN) ABN 33 118 549 910

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Chris Ellison Date of last notice 1 April 2020

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest Chris Ellison has an indirect holding in 22,042,135 (including registered holder) unrestricted and 112,104 restricted Mineral Resources Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise Ltd fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) through his to the relevant interest. shareholdings in Sandini Pty Ltd and Wabelo Pty Ltd, and by being a beneficiary of the Ellison Superannuation Fund. These are as follows: Sandini Pty Ltd 21,547,997 Sandini Pty Ltd (Restricted Shares) 112,104 Wabelo Pty Ltd 55,750 Ellison Superannuation Fund 438,388 Total 22,154,239 Date of change 20 August 2020