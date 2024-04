Mineral Resources Ltd is an Australia-based diversified resources company. The Company operates through six segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, Other Commodities, and Central. Mining Services division provides full pit-to-port solutions. The Company’s subsidiary, Crushing Mining Services (CSI), provides crushing, screening and processing solutions for the mining companies. The Company operates three iron ore hubs across Western Australia in the Yilgarn, Pilbara and Ashburton regions. Its three iron ore hubs include Onslow Iron, Yilgarn Hub, and Pilbara Hub. The Company owns two hard rock lithium mines in Western Australia, which are Mt Marion in the Goldfields region, and Wodgina in the Pilbara region. The Mt Marion lithium is located approximately 40 kilometers (km) south-west of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The Wodgina lithium is located 120km south of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Energy segment includes two wells in the Perth Basin.

Sector Diversified Mining