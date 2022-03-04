Log in
    MIN   AU000000MIN4

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 12:10:41 am
47.91 AUD   +0.93%
05:26aMINERAL RESOURCES : Celebrating the contributions of Women today and everyday
PU
02:27aMozambique president names new premier and finance minister
RE
03/03Mozambique president fires prime minister
RE
Mineral Resources : Celebrating the contributions of Women today and everyday

03/04/2022 | 05:26am EST
March 04, 2022
Celebrating the contributions of Women today and everyday

At MinRes we're committed to create a diverse and inclusive workplace. International Women's Day marks a global celebration of Women and all their achievements. As our business grows, so does our focus on creating a more diverse and gender balanced future.

Our women in the workforce have carved some important legacies and contributed some incredible stories throughout our business history. From helping rehabilitate our environment, to supervising our teams on site and creating paths for more like-minded individuals to join the resources industry, the women of our business achieve exceptional things.

VIDEO 1

VIDEO 2

VIDEO 3

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 10:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 3 048 M 2 230 M 2 230 M
Net income 2022 235 M 172 M 172 M
Net Debt 2022 478 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,7x
Yield 2022 1,06%
Capitalization 8 931 M 6 534 M 6 534 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mineral Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 47,47 AUD
Average target price 56,73 AUD
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Mark Gregory Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Peter David Wade Executive Chairman
Mike Grey Chief Operating Officer
Kelvin Edward Flynn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-15.23%6 534
SINOMINE RESOURCE GROUP CO., LTD.42.15%5 148
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED7.96%3 285
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-23.54%1 574
IMDEX LIMITED-5.76%806
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.19.61%642