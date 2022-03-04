Mineral Resources : Celebrating the contributions of Women today and everyday
03/04/2022 | 05:26am EST
March 04, 2022
Celebrating the contributions of Women today and everyday
At MinRes we're committed to create a diverse and inclusive workplace. International Women's Day marks a global celebration of Women and all their achievements. As our business grows, so does our focus on creating a more diverse and gender balanced future.
Our women in the workforce have carved some important legacies and contributed some incredible stories throughout our business history. From helping rehabilitate our environment, to supervising our teams on site and creating paths for more like-minded individuals to join the resources industry, the women of our business achieve exceptional things.
Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 10:25:02 UTC.