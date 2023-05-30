Mineral Resources : Comment on the resignation of WA Premier Mark McGowan

Mineral Resources Managing Director Chris Ellison has commented on the resignation of The Honourable Mark McGowan MLA as Premier and Treasurer of Western Australia.

Mr McGowan was elected to WA Parliament's Legislatively Assembly in 1996 representing the seat of Rockingham and in 2017 became the 30th Premier of Western Australia.

"I want to thank and congratulate Mark McGowan on his six years as Premier of Western Australia and his long tenure of dedicated public service," Mr Ellison said.

"During the pandemic, and throughout his premiership, Mark led a government focused on solving problems and working with business to get things done.

"Western Australia is without a doubt a stronger and more successful State because of Mark's hard work and pragmatic leadership.

"I'm confident Mark will continue to make a big contribution outside of the political arena and I wish him all the best on the next stage of his career."