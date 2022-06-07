Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Mineral Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIN   AU000000MIN4

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/07 02:10:27 am EDT
59.47 AUD   -0.29%
06/02Marquee Resources Signs Deal with Mineral Resources for West Spargoville Project's Lithium Rights
MT
06/01Marquee Resources Limited Enters into Binding Term Sheet with Mineral Resources Limited
CI
05/26Vox Royalty Corp. Buys Producing Wonmunna Iron Ore Mine Royalty in Western Australia, Provides 2022 Revenue Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mineral Resources : From one small step to a giant leap with Stride Zero G

06/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Community | June 07, 2022
From one small step to a giant leap with Stride Zero G

A ground-breaking new paediatric rehabilitation program is set to bring independence and a better quality of life to WA children and young people with neurological conditions.

The Healthy Strides Foundation, in partnership with Mineral Resources and the Channel 7 Telethon Trust, has established a world-class technology centre of excellence in East Victoria Park which will introduce an Australian-first rehabilitation program known as Stride Zero G.

Children undergoing therapy will be able to use the innovative ZeroG technology - effectively a 'walking robot' - to confidently learn and practice walking and balance skills with no barriers. While the system looks like a simple body harness, computer controlled supports move and adjust with every step to offer gait support and give children the confidence to strive further without the fear of falling over.

Mineral Resources has a long and proud history of supporting programs that build healthier, happier communities, with Stride Zero G aligning perfectly to our focus on physical and mental wellbeing.

Dr Dayna Pool, CEO of the Healthy Strides Foundation, said Stride Zero G integrates the latest understanding of how the brain adapts and changes with rehabilitation technologies, to accelerate a child's journey to independence.

"Stride Zero G has been the missing link in rehabilitation practices, providing the combination of current science and state of the art technology to create a bridge between therapy and real life," Dr Pool said.

Chris Ellison, Mineral Resources Managing Director, said Mineral Resources had jumped at the chance to partner with the Healthy Strides Foundation and Telethon to deliver the world class ZeroG technology to WA.

"We are delighted to support Telethon, Dayna and her passionate team at Healthy Strides to deliver this lifechanging work to kids in need," Chris said.

"We can't wait to hear about the success stories as the program progresses."

Stride Zero G is already making an impact on children like three-year- old Mason, who lives with cerebral palsy. Dr Pool is working with Mason using ZeroG to get him on his feet and help improve his stability and balance so he can enjoy a high quality of life.

Mason's mum Kate said the results have already been amazing.

"We try and focus on the things that he can do and not the things he can't, so seeing these things that he can do now with the ZeroG is just incredible and allows us to think about all the possibilities that are there for him," Kate said.

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
06/02Marquee Resources Signs Deal with Mineral Resources for West Spargoville Project's Lith..
MT
06/01Marquee Resources Limited Enters into Binding Term Sheet with Mineral Resources Limited
CI
05/26Vox Royalty Corp. Buys Producing Wonmunna Iron Ore Mine Royalty in Western Australia, P..
MT
05/25TRANSCRIPT : NioCorp Developments Ltd. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/19NioCorp Developments Ltd. Provides Updated Feasibility Study of Elk Creek Project
CI
05/19Mineral Resources Limited Announces Executive Appointments
CI
05/19Mineral Resources Limited Announces Executive Appointments
CI
05/19Mineral Resources Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/17MINERAL RESOURCES : Zimi Meka joins MinRes Board
PU
05/17Mineral Resources Limited Appoints Zimi Meka as Non-Executive Director
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 511 M 2 525 M 2 525 M
Net income 2022 522 M 375 M 375 M
Net Debt 2022 166 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 11 221 M 8 069 M 8 069 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mineral Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 59,64 AUD
Average target price 67,33 AUD
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Mark Gregory Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
James Timothy McClements Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Grey Chief Operating Officer
Kelvin Edward Flynn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.50%8 069
GUANGDONG HONGDA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-20.15%2 558
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.51%243
CAPITAL LIMITED9.26%217
FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA13.59%164
MLG OZ LIMITED-38.07%58