Mineral Resources (MinRes) recently added the Bald Hill lithium mine to the company's world-class lithium portfolio.

Located 50km south east of Kambalda in the Goldfields region of Western Australia, Bald Hill has an annual production capacity of circa 150,000 tonnes of 5.5% spodumene concentrate.

In addition to Bald Hill (100% ownership), MinRes operates the Mt Marion lithium mine in the Goldfields (50% ownership) and the Wodgina lithium mine in the Pilbara (50% ownership).

MinRes is the only company in the world to operate three hard rock lithium mines, each with their own spodumene concentrate facilities.

As part of the recently completed acquisition, about 270 Bald Hill employees and contractors have transitioned to MinRes.

MinRes Managing Director Chris Ellison said: "I am delighted to add Bald Hill to our world-class lithium portfolio and to welcome Bald Hill employees to the MinRes team.

"Bald Hill is a quality asset close to our Mt Marion operation in the heart of the world's most prospective lithium region."