Mineral Resources : Setting a new standard for Workplace Wellness – Welcome to 20 Walters Drive

Today we start the migration - nearly 800 Mineral Resources (MinRes) employees will make the move to our new headquarters at 20 Walters Drive, Osborne Park this week.

The design of our coveted new home has been guided by the International WELL Building Standards and aims to set a new Australian standard for employee wellbeing. Some of the state-of-the-art features include a fully subsidised café and restaurant, a commercial quality gym, a family zone for working parents, and a wellness centre providing medical and psychology services.

The building design is a testament to the visionaries, artists, tastemakers, artisans, and trades who have come together to ensure MinRes provides the best conditions for its most precious commodity: its people.

Meeting the International WELL Standards

The International WELL Building Standards are a performance-based certification that focus on the health and wellness of building occupants. The standards incorporate performance metrics, design strategies and policies to elevate human health in the built environment.

The Ten WELL concepts form part of a master plan for MinRes to reach its goal of being accredited with the International Platinum WELL v2 Building Standard. The concepts cover the wellness areas of Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind and Community.

Air

A state-of-the-art air filtration system has been engineered to minimise human exposure to contaminants. Once fully operational, intelligent technology will capture air quality readings in real-time and share these with employees. 750 plants have been strategically placed throughout the facility to further enhance air quality and create a tranquil ambience.

Water

Water must meet chemical, organic and pesticide-free thresholds. An abundance of high-tech water stations provide hot, cold and sparkling water options to ensure MinRes employees are well hydrated.

Nourishment

MinRes partnered with talented head chef Benny Suwarno to lead the building's nourishment needs.

Suwarno's quintessential palette heralds from his native Indonesia with influences across Korea, China, Singapore and Australia. Most recently he was Head Chef at popular Perth restaurant Typika.

The result is Benny's, located on level 12, with sweeping views of Herdsman Lake wetlands. This stunning venue features seven restaurants in one, offering employees and guests a delicious, nutritionally balanced a-la-carte selection including breakfast, Asian wok, western grill, pasta, seafood, and New York salad bar, plus a 'grab and go' section with fresh sushi, sandwiches and dessert. Caring for employee nutrition also extends to their family with subsidised take home meal options made to order for those who want to avoid cooking after a hard day at work.

Alba Café, located on level six, offers a more casual dining experience, and serves Perth's best coffee for $2 a cup!

Light

Light can impact our mood, behaviour and energy, and at 20 Walters Drive, the lighting has been designed to enhance all three. The building's lighting system works on the concept of circadian rhythm and syncs with the natural body clock, while roller blinds automatically adjust to the daylight. Shaded garden balcony spaces and a central atrium help deliver abundant natural light into the building.

Movement

Employee movement is encouraged to be at the "Next Level" - our commercial quality gym. Kitted out with state-of-the-art equipment, including Olympic lifting power racks and platforms, a full range of pin loaded machines and free weights, Peloton bikes, treadmills, cross trainers, Air runners, Air bikes, Ski Ergs and more, there is something for every level of fitness. A wide range of classes run throughout the day including HIIT, cardio, yoga and Pilates classes.

To encourage movement during work, service facilities are centralised, fostering a sense of community and personal movement, and the centralised 'Drift' staircase connects all floors and encourage employees to increase their daily steps.

Thermal

Optimal thermal conditions are regulated by an automated monitor, which uses intelligent glazing to aid internal climate control.

Sound

The building design includes acoustics absorption fabric which reduces noise pollution, with special attention paid to the building's designated quiet zones, meeting rooms and private rooms. A state-of-the-art soundscape system will fill public spaces with eclectic playlists specially curated for every occasion.

Materials

The Material WELL Standard aims to minimise interaction with hazardous substances. This translated to restricted use of hazardous building material ingredients from the components in paint, to ingredients in soap, shampoos and cleaning products.

Contactless entry doors, elevators, water bottle fillers, soap and paper towel dispensers minimise the spread of virus and disease

Mind

Walters Drive aims to foster a positive frame of mind, with green spaces and breakout areas that promote collaboration and deep thinking, and a covered outdoor area offering plenty of fresh air and natural light. A Quiet Reflection Room can be used for prayer, meditation and general relaxation and an in-house psychologist is available for all employees during business hours.

Community

Family is a core value at MinRes, and the building's Family Zone features a creche and lactation room to provide working parents peace of mind as they balance family and work commitments.

The building's walls feature a community art project led by world famous photographer Russell James and his partner Ali Franco. The pair collaborated with many Indigenous artists who hail from the regions where MinRes operates, to develop collaborative art pieces. This project demonstrates our commitment to celebrating Indigenous culture and providing benefits to the communities where our people live and work. The building also features an art gallery which will be used to promote the work of local artists.

The Walters Drive facilities are open to all Mineral Resources employees working across our operations and their families.

