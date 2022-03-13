Mineral Resources : introduces Ashburton Community Fund

Local organisations across the Shire of Ashburton in the Pilbara will continue making a positive impact in the community with the support of a new Ashburton Community Fund launched by Mineral Resources.

Local registered sporting clubs, groups and associations can now apply for financial support to deliver impactful community initiatives aligned with focus areas including health and wellbeing, employment and procurement, education, Aboriginal engagement and environment.

Principal Stakeholder Engagement Advisor, Daniel Barker, said the Ashburton Community Fund supports Mineral Resources' commitment to working alongside local organisations and helping to build deeper community connections.

"Mineral Resources is developing long-term mining activities across the Pilbara region in a socially responsible way, including through strong and trusted relationships with local communities," Barker said.

"The Ashburton Community Fund will provide valuable support for a range of new and existing local initiatives doing great things across the Shire of Ashburton.

"We're looking forward to building new relationships and helping our funding recipients continue to grow strong, happy and healthy communities."

Mineral Resources is a leading mining and mining services company with a growing world-class portfolio of iron ore and lithium mining operations across Western Australia, including multiple iron ore deposits near the Port of Ashburton.

With local project construction scheduled to commence in 2022 - pending approvals - Mineral Resources is set to deliver further employment and community enrichment opportunities in Onslow and across the Ashburton region.

More information on the Ashburton Community Fund is available via the application form.