    MIN   AU000000MIN4

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MIN)
  Report
Mineral Resources : introduces Ashburton Community Fund

03/13/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
Community | March 14, 2022
Mineral Resources introduces Ashburton Community Fund

Local organisations across the Shire of Ashburton in the Pilbara will continue making a positive impact in the community with the support of a new Ashburton Community Fund launched by Mineral Resources.

Local registered sporting clubs, groups and associations can now apply for financial support to deliver impactful community initiatives aligned with focus areas including health and wellbeing, employment and procurement, education, Aboriginal engagement and environment.

Principal Stakeholder Engagement Advisor, Daniel Barker, said the Ashburton Community Fund supports Mineral Resources' commitment to working alongside local organisations and helping to build deeper community connections.

"Mineral Resources is developing long-term mining activities across the Pilbara region in a socially responsible way, including through strong and trusted relationships with local communities," Barker said.

"The Ashburton Community Fund will provide valuable support for a range of new and existing local initiatives doing great things across the Shire of Ashburton.

"We're looking forward to building new relationships and helping our funding recipients continue to grow strong, happy and healthy communities."

Mineral Resources is a leading mining and mining services company with a growing world-class portfolio of iron ore and lithium mining operations across Western Australia, including multiple iron ore deposits near the Port of Ashburton.

With local project construction scheduled to commence in 2022 - pending approvals - Mineral Resources is set to deliver further employment and community enrichment opportunities in Onslow and across the Ashburton region.

More information on the Ashburton Community Fund is available via the application form.

Disclaimer

Mineral Resources Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 03:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 041 M 2 223 M 2 223 M
Net income 2022 235 M 172 M 172 M
Net Debt 2022 556 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,1x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 8 735 M 6 384 M 6 384 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mineral Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 46,43 AUD
Average target price 57,85 AUD
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Ellison Managing Director & Executive Director
Mark Gregory Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
James Timothy McClements Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Grey Chief Operating Officer
Kelvin Edward Flynn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-17.09%6 384
SINOMINE RESOURCE GROUP CO., LTD.33.83%4 831
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED2.92%3 127
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-22.72%1 575
IMDEX LIMITED-7.12%794
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.35.71%726