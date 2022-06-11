MineralRite : Financial Statements and Footnotes 3.31.2022

(1) Basis of Presentation and Organization

MineralRite Corporation ("the Company") was incorporated in Nevada on October 22, 1996 under its original name PSM Corp. The Company changed its emphasis to the exploration and development of natural resources and on November 23, 2005 changed its name to Royal Quantum Group, Inc. On October 18, 2012, the Company again changed its name from Royal Quantum Group, Inc. to MineralRite Corporation. On August 31, 2012, the Company declared a 50-for-1 reverse stock split of its common stock. All references in the accompanying consolidated financials to the number of shares outstanding and per-share amounts have been restated to reflect this stock split. In April of 2021, the company merged into Texas and became a Texas Corporation. The total number of shares authorized increased to 20,000,000,000. The merger was perfected and the company moved from Nevada completely on November 17, 2021.

On March 1, 2013, the Company acquired 100% of the total shares outstanding of Goldfield International, Inc. ("Goldfield") in exchange for issuing 2,000,000 shares of its common stock. The acquisition was based on the fair value of the shares issued amounting to $900,000. The accompanying consolidated financial statements include the accounts and balances of the Company and also of Goldfield since the date of its acquisition. All material intercompany transactions have been eliminated. Goldfield is in the business of manufacturing gold mining equipment.

On April 24, 2013, the Company entered into a joint venture agreement with CSI Export and Import ("CSI") to mine copper ore on leased acreage in Chiapas, Mexico. For $850,000, the Company acquired a 50% in the joint venture which has a 25% participation interest in the production and sale of the indicated copper ore. The Company accounts for its investment in with CSI under the equity method pursuant to ASC Topic 323-30. This amount was fully impaired as of December 31, 2013 due to impairment as CSI did not execute on their part of the joint venture and repayment is doubtful.

Pursuant to a settlement agreement and related court order, effective December 6, 2013, the Company issued 30,000,000 shares of its common stock and transferred its oil and gas operations including related assets and liabilities to Santeo Financial Corporation and other creditors in exchange for the cancelation of debt totaling $325,568. For financial statement presentation purposes, the oil and gas activities for 2012 and 2013, and assets and liabilities directly relating to the oil and gas operation, are accounted for pursuant to ASC Topic 205-20 "Discontinued Operations".

On January 1,2015,the company entered into a security agreement and $139,000 worth of promissory notes with L Kent Harmon, Steve Durant, Robert Underwood securing all Goldfield assets in order to secure various loans that have been advanced from a period of time from the date of the agreement in order to cover operational costs of Goldfield.

On June, 2015, the Company entered into a joint venture agreement with MEK Mining ("MEK") to mine Gold Ore on leased acreage in Ghana. For $150,000, the Company acquired a 50% in the joint venture which has a 20% participation interest in the production and sale of the indicated gold ore. The Company accounts for its investment in with MEK under the equity method pursuant to ASC Topic