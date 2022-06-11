MineralRite : Financial Statements and Footnotes 3.31.2022
MINERALRITE CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31
Decenber 31
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$13,941.00
$
14,396.00
Accounts receivable
Inventories
Fairfield Atlantic
$60,000.00
60,000
Notes Receivable Shareholders
$11,527.00
11527
Total current assets
$85,468.00
85,923
Property and equipment:
Equipment
$198,414.00
198,414
Furniture and fixtures
Construction in progress
Less: accumulated depreciation
-$62,253.00
-59,371
Total property and equipment, net
$136,161.00
139,043
Total assets
$221,169.00
224,966
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER EQUITY
Current Liabilities
$127,500.00
127,500
Long Term Liabilities
Notes Payable
$85,346.00
85,346
Payable LG
$147,595.73
147,596
Value of outstanding shares, Common
shares,4,357,432,533; Preferred A 105,000;
$254,529.00
254,529
Preferred B 13,500, Preferred C 13,000
Stockholder Deficit
-$393,801.73
-390,005
$221,169.00
$
224,966.00
**See attached notes to financial
MINERALRITE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH
For the Quarter ending
March 31
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING
Net Income (loss)
$
$
-455
0
Loss from discontinued operations
-
-
Loss from continuing operations
0
0
Adjustments to reconcile net income
net cash provided by (used in) operating
-
Amortization
-
-
Depreciation
62,253
51,805
Loss on extinguishment of
-
-
indebtedness
Amortization of discounts on
-
-
convertible debt charged to
interest expense
Stock based compensation
-
-
Net cash (used in)
-
-
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING
Equipment
-
-
Net cash (used in)
-
-
62,253
51,085
MINERAL RITE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
For the Twelve
For the Three
Months Ended
Months Ended
December 31,
March 31, 2022
2021
Expenses:
Advertising
$
154
Bank Charges
360
Legal and Professional
41,130
Supplies
4,167
Office Expenses
455
6,629
Business Travel
9,981
Communication
420
Transfer Agent
-
9,500
Total expenses
455
72,340
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
MINERALRITE CORPORATION
Statement of Changes in Shareholder Equity
For the Period from December 31, 2019 to March 31,2022
Unaudited
Common Stock
Common Stock
Additional
Earnings (Deficit)
Total
Amount Par Value
Paid-in Capital
Accumulated
.001
Balance, December 31, 2019
3,592,246,982
$
3,592,246.98
$
-
$ (3,224,969.00)
$
367,278
Stock issued
-
Stock issued for services
-
Stock issued for a convertible note
-
Net loss, December 31, 2020
-
Balance, December 31, 2020
3,592,246,982
3,592,247
- $
(3,424,969)
$
167,278
Stock issued
-
-
Stock issued for services
-
Stock issued for a convertible note
765,074,550
765,075
(833,463)
(68,388)
Net loss, December 31, 2021
-
Balance, December 31, 2021
-
4,357,321,532
4,357,322
-
(4,258,432)
-
98,890
Stock Issued
Stock Issued for services
Stock issued for a convertible note
Net loss, March 31, 2022
Balance, March 31,2022
-
4,357,321,532
4,357,322
-
(4,258,432)
-
98,890
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements
(1) Basis of Presentation and Organization
MineralRite Corporation ("the Company") was incorporated in Nevada on October 22, 1996 under its original name PSM Corp. The Company changed its emphasis to the exploration and development of natural resources and on November 23, 2005 changed its name to Royal Quantum Group, Inc. On October 18, 2012, the Company again changed its name from Royal Quantum Group, Inc. to MineralRite Corporation. On August 31, 2012, the Company declared a 50-for-1 reverse stock split of its common stock. All references in the accompanying consolidated financials to the number of shares outstanding and per-share amounts have been restated to reflect this stock split. In April of 2021, the company merged into Texas and became a Texas Corporation. The total number of shares authorized increased to 20,000,000,000. The merger was perfected and the company moved from Nevada completely on November 17, 2021.
On March 1, 2013, the Company acquired 100% of the total shares outstanding of Goldfield International, Inc. ("Goldfield") in exchange for issuing 2,000,000 shares of its common stock. The acquisition was based on the fair value of the shares issued amounting to $900,000. The accompanying consolidated financial statements include the accounts and balances of the Company and also of Goldfield since the date of its acquisition. All material intercompany transactions have been eliminated. Goldfield is in the business of manufacturing gold mining equipment.
On April 24, 2013, the Company entered into a joint venture agreement with CSI Export and Import ("CSI") to mine copper ore on leased acreage in Chiapas, Mexico. For $850,000, the Company acquired a 50% in the joint venture which has a 25% participation interest in the production and sale of the indicated copper ore. The Company accounts for its investment in with CSI under the equity method pursuant to ASC Topic 323-30. This amount was fully impaired as of December 31, 2013 due to impairment as CSI did not execute on their part of the joint venture and repayment is doubtful.
Pursuant to a settlement agreement and related court order, effective December 6, 2013, the Company issued 30,000,000 shares of its common stock and transferred its oil and gas operations including related assets and liabilities to Santeo Financial Corporation and other creditors in exchange for the cancelation of debt totaling $325,568. For financial statement presentation purposes, the oil and gas activities for 2012 and 2013, and assets and liabilities directly relating to the oil and gas operation, are accounted for pursuant to ASC Topic 205-20 "Discontinued Operations".
On January 1,2015,the company entered into a security agreement and $139,000 worth of promissory notes with L Kent Harmon, Steve Durant, Robert Underwood securing all Goldfield assets in order to secure various loans that have been advanced from a period of time from the date of the agreement in order to cover operational costs of Goldfield.
On June, 2015, the Company entered into a joint venture agreement with MEK Mining ("MEK") to mine Gold Ore on leased acreage in Ghana. For $150,000, the Company acquired a 50% in the joint venture which has a 20% participation interest in the production and sale of the indicated gold ore. The Company accounts for its investment in with MEK under the equity method pursuant to ASC Topic
