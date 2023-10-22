9,000,000 Options of Minerals 260 Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-OCT-2023.

9,000,000 Options of Minerals 260 Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-OCT-2023. These Options will be under lockup for 744 days starting from 8-OCT-2021 to 22-OCT-2023.



Details:

9,000,000 options exercisable at $0.72 on or before 30 September 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 12 October 2023, being 24 months from the date of commencement of Official Quotation.



750,000 options exercisable at $0.72 and expiring on or before 30 September 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 12 October 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.