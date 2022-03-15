Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Minerals 260 Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MI6   AU0000173486

MINERALS 260 LIMITED

(MI6)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minerals 260 : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MI6

03/15/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MINERALS 260 LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 15, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.715, expiring on

250,000

15/03/2022

to be confirmed

14 March 2025

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MINERALS 260 LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

34650766911

1.3

ASX issuer code

MI6

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

15/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.715, expiring on 14

March 2025

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

15/3/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

personal

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/mi6/fc5d2af2-6d7.pdf

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.71500000

14/3/2025

For

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

Other

Description

Ordinary Fully Paid (MI6)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/mi6/fc5d2af2-6d7.pdf

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Options vest subject to structured vesting periods relating to tenure.

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities

250,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Minerals 260 Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 06:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MINERALS 260 LIMITED
03:00aMINERALS 260 : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MI6
PU
03/13MINERALS 260 : Less than Marketable Parcel Facility
PU
03/10Minerals 260 Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/04MINERALS 260 : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MI6
PU
03/04Minerals 260 Verifies Copper-Gold Zone at Moora Project
MT
03/03Minerals 260 Limited Announces Wide Copper-Gold Zone Confirmed At Moora
CI
02/03Minerals 260 Encounters Multiple Gold Zones at Moora Project
MT
02/02Minerals 260 Limited Receives Assay Results for the First Four Holes of Recently Comple..
CI
2021Minerals 260 Limited Accelerates Initial $6.7 million Exploration Program at the Moora ..
CI
2021Minerals 260 Starts Inaugural Drilling at Moore Project in Western Australia
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,01 M -0,01 M -0,01 M
Net Debt 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 110 M 79,6 M 79,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MINERALS 260 LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Minerals 260 Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERALS 260 LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Ross Richards Managing Director & Director
Anthony J Cipriano Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Russell Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Emma Scotney Independent Non-Executive Director
Thimothy Rupert Barr Goyder Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINERALS 260 LIMITED-5.66%80
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-17.09%6 384
SINOMINE RESOURCE GROUP CO., LTD.30.76%4 831
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED2.92%3 127
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-22.72%1 575
IMDEX LIMITED-7.12%794