  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Minerals Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTX   US6031581068

MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:50 2022-07-22 pm EDT
63.29 USD   -0.69%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Minerals Technologies : Declares Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K

07/22/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
Minerals Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 - Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) ("MTI" or "the Company") today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 19, 2022.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.
New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTI) is a global resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. MTI serves the consumer products, paper, packaging, foundry, steel, construction, environmental, energy, and polymer industries. The Company reported sales of $1.9 billion in 2021. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com. (MTI-G)

###

Disclaimer

Minerals Technologies Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 16:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 128 M - -
Net income 2022 185 M - -
Net Debt 2022 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 0,31%
Capitalization 2 101 M 2 101 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 961
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Minerals Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 63,73 $
Average target price 89,50 $
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas T. Dietrich Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Eric Garth Chief Financial Officer, Treasury & Senior VP
Douglas W. Mayger Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Thomas Joseph Meek Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Duane R. Dunham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC.-13.07%2 101
ECOLAB INC.-30.37%46 659
SIKA AG-37.48%37 669
GIVAUDAN SA-31.51%31 202
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-27.28%17 905
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-22.41%16 256